Top 10 Sedans June 2023 – Dzire, Verna, Amaze, City, Slavia, Virtus

Maruti Suzuki DZire continued to rule the segment despite a YoY and MoM decline in sales

Following our earlier reports on top 10 SUV sales, compact SUV sales and sub-4 meter SUV sales in June 2023, we now look at sedan sales during the same month. Sedans are not as much in demand as SUVs among buyers in India who show more preference to the various conveniences, space and functionality that larger vehicles offer.

Sales of sedans in the past month dipped 11.50 percent to 32,024 units in June 2023. This was down from 36,186 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 1.57 percent over 31,530 units offered in May 2023.

Top 10 Sedans June 2023 – DZire Leads the Segment

Maruti DZire maintained its top spot among sedan sales in June 2023. However, though the sedan has generally seen a 5-figure monthly sales figure, sales dipped to 9,322 units sold in the said month. This was a 26 percent YoY de-growth from 12,597 units sold in June 2022. Market share also fell to 29.11 percent in the past month from 35.89 percent held in May 2023.

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Aura / Xcent with a 115.32 percent share on this list and 4,907 units sold last month. This was a YoY growth of 19.62 percent from 4,102 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also improved by 4.25 percent over 4,707 units sold in May 2023. Also from the Hyundai stables was the Verba with 4,001 units sold last month. This was a significant 134.94 percent YoY growth over 1,703 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also increased by 8.52 percent from 3,687 units sold in May 2023.

Honda Amaze sales also increased YoY and MoM by 7.52 percent and 15.15 percent respectively to 3,602 units in June 2023 to currently command an 11.25 percent share in the sedan segment. Sales of Tata Tigor dipped 32.37 percent YoY to 3,335 units, down from 4,931 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales performance was somewhat better with a 23.47 percent growth from 2,701 units sold in May 2023.

Volkswagen Virtus sales stood at 1,812 units last month, down 2.05 percent from 1,850 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales however improved by 11.10 percent from 1,631 units sold in May 2023. In April 2023, the Virtus sedan made its entry into South African markets as the Polo sedan.

Ciaz, Slavia, City, Camry

Lower down the sales list was Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with sales of 1,744 units in June 2023, up 15.73 percent YoY from 1,507 units sold in the same month last year. It was also a MoM growth of 75.81 percent from just 992 units sold in May 2023. Skoda Slavia sales dipped 40.72 percent YoY and 3.30 percent MoM to 1,639 units in June 2023. It was the 2nd top selling model in the company lineup after the Kushaq 5 seater SUV.

Honda City sales dipped considerably to 1,478 units, down 55.10 percent YoY while MoM sales also dipped by 3.52 percent. Honda City Hybrid, launched in May 2023 could stir up some sales in the months ahead. At No. 10 on the list was the Camry with 184 units sold last month posting a YoY growth of 106.74 percent and improved MoM sales by 29.58 percent over 89 units and 142 units sold in June 2022 and May 2023 respectively.