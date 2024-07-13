Top 10 Sedans June 2024 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Verna, Slavia, City, Camry

Sedan sales continue to decline in June 2024 – YoY sedan sales are down by 16% while MoM sales are down by 15%

After taking a look at the SUV sales performance, let us now take a look at how the sedans performed last month. June 2024 was a challenging month for the sedan segment in India, with shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics impacting sales across various models. Overall, the sedan segment in June 2024 reported sales of 26,770 units, marking a 16.41% decline year-over-year.

Sedan Sales June 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the segment was the Maruti Dzire, which sold 13,421 units, marking a significant 43.97% increase compared to June 2023, securing a dominant 50.13% market share. Hyundai Aura followed with 4,299 units sold in June 2024, experiencing a decline of 12.39% year-over-year.

Honda Amaze reported 1,794 units sold in June 2024, showing a sharp decline of 50.19% compared to the same month last year. Volkswagen Virtus sold 1,656 units in June 2024, down by 8.61% from June 2023, while Hyundai Verna faced a substantial downturn with 1,424 units sold in June 2024, a decrease of 64.41% year-over-year.

Tata Tigor and its electric variant contributed 1,371 units to the sedan segment in June 2024, marking a 58.89% decline from June 2023. Skoda Slavia recorded 1,230 units sold in June 2024, down by 24.95% compared to the same month last year, while Honda City and Maruti Ciaz faced declines of 41.88% and 67.20%, respectively, with 859 and 572 units sold in June 2024. Toyota Camry sold 143 units in June 2024, down by 22.28% compared to June 2023, while Skoda Superb entered the market with 1 unit sold in June 2024.

Sedan Sales June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Sedan sales declined month on month as well. June 2024 sedan sales were at 26,770 units, marking a 14.33% decline compared to May 2024. Maruti Dzire maintained its lead with 13,421 units sold, though experiencing a 16.44% decline from May 2024. Hyundai Aura followed with 4,299 units, down by 3.02% month-over-month, while Honda Amaze reported 1,794 units, showing a decline of 19.01%.

Volkswagen Virtus sold 1,656 units, marking a slight increase of 2.86% from May. Hyundai Verna also showed growth, selling 1,424 units, up by 3.11%. Tata Tigor and its electric variant contributed 1,371 units, experiencing a significant 34.65% decline from the previous month.

Skoda Slavia recorded 1,230 units, down by 20.03%, while Honda City and Maruti Ciaz faced declines of 18.50% and 21.64%, respectively, with 859 and 572 units sold in June 2024. Toyota Camry sold 143 units, showing a growth of 17.21% month-over-month, while Skoda Superb entered the market with 1 unit sold.