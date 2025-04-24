Top 10 Sedans Mar 2025, FY 2025 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Tigor, Verna, Slavia, City, Ciaz

India’s sedan segment witnessed largely stable performance in March 2025, with cumulative sales of 32,129 units, registering a marginal year-on-year decline of 0.67% compared to 32,346 units in March 2024.

Top 10 Sedans March 2025

Maruti Dzire continued to lead the pack with 15,460 units sold, though this marked a slight dip of 2.73% from the same period last year. Hyundai Aura secured second spot with 5,074 units, showing a modest 3.91% growth over March 2024. Honda Amaze recorded a strong uptick in demand, with sales rising by 33.79% to 3,583 units, making it one of the fastest-growing models in the list.

Volkswagen Virtus maintained steady momentum, selling 1,947 units—up 5.41% YoY. In contrast, Tata Tigor (including the EV variant) declined by 27.27%, selling 1,467 units. Hyundai Verna also posted a drop of 20.51%, with 1,364 units sold. Skoda Slavia saw its numbers fall to 1,185 units—a 12.74% drop compared to March last year. Honda City experienced a slight YoY gain of 4.84%, with 1,170 units sold.

Maruti Ciaz saw a 14.58% rise, posting sales of 676 units in March 2025. Toyota Camry registered a decline of 12.50%, selling 203 units, while the Skoda Superb recorded no sales this month, compared to 15 units sold in March 2024.

Top 10 Sedans FY 2025

Talking about sedan sales during FY 2024-25, total volumes dropped to 3,42,987 units, from 3,82,639 units in FY 2023-24. This marks a year-on-year decline of 10.36%, as SUVs continue to dominate buyer preference across segments. Maruti Dzire remained the top-selling sedan in the country, clocking 1,65,021 units, slightly up by 0.31% from the previous fiscal. Hyundai Aura followed with 54,945 units sold, maintaining near-flat performance with a marginal dip of 0.49%. Despite a strong March performance, Honda Amaze saw an annual decline of 9.20%, closing the year with 32,703 units.

Volkswagen Virtus was one of the few sedans to post positive growth, increasing sales by 1.60% to 21,432 units. Tata Tigor (including EV) faced significant de-growth of 38.71%, ending the year with 16,499 units. The biggest drop among top players came from the Hyundai Verna, which recorded 15,593 units, down by 48.07%.

Skoda Slavia also slipped 18.37%, with 15,585 units sold during the year. Honda City dropped 35.59% in sales, reaching 10,901 units, as newer competition and SUV alternatives gained traction. Maruti Ciaz declined by 18.72%, with annual sales at 8,402 units.

In the premium segment, Toyota Camry sales dropped 21.04% to 1,854 units, while Skoda Superb saw just 52 units sold, reflecting a steep 64.38% decline from the previous fiscal. Despite strong individual performers like Dzire and Virtus, the overall sedan segment in India continues to face headwinds as consumer interest steadily shifts toward high-riding SUVs offering more road presence and practicality.