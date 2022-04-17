Top 10 Sedans March 2022 – DZire, Tigor, City, Slavia, Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki DZire led the segment by a significant margin while there were no other sedans on this list that noted sales above the 5,000 unit mark

Even as the SUV and hatchback segments have been receiving more attention, the sedan segment also contributed good numbers to total car sales that stood at 3,21,550 units in March 2022. Sedan sales increased 31.41 percent on a YoY basis to 39,364 units from 29,954 units sold in March 2021 which was a growth of 9,410 units. MoM sedan sales also ended on a positive note, up 6.43 percent or 2,377 units over 36,987 units sold in February 2022.

Once again it was the Maruti DZire that topped this list. Sales increased 62.87 percent YoY to 18,623 units in March 2022, up from 11,434 units sold in March 2022. The DZire currently commands a 47.31 percent share in this segment, an increase from 47.15 percent held in February 2022 when sales stood at 17,435 units. DZire sub compact sedan sales have been consistent each month. It was the second best-selling car in India in March 2022 after the WagonR, and was the only sedan to feature on the top 25 list of best selling cars last month.

Top 10 Sedans March 2022 – Tigor At No 2

From being in the bottom of the list, Tata Tigor has managed to climb to the No 2 spot. Sales increased 91.08 percent YoY to 4,007 units, up from 2,097 units sold in March 2021. Tigor sales dipped MoM by 2.05 percent over 4,091 units sold in February 2022. Share in this segment dipped from 11.06 percent held in February 2022 to 10.18 percent in the past month. Tigor sales are inclusive of petrol, CNG and electric versions.

Following at No. 3 was Hyundai Aura. Sales suffered a YoY de-growth by 6.16 percent to 3,775 units from 4,023 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales however, increased by 2.92 percent over 3,668 units sold in February 2022.

Honda City and Amaze followed at Nos. 4 and 5 on this list. City sales were at 3,225 units in March 2022, up 295.71 percent over 815 units sold in March 2022. MoM sales also saw a 13.72 percent growth from 2,836 units sold in February 2022 while market share increased from 7.67 percent to 8.19 percent. Honda has unveiled City Hybrid. It will be offered in two trims of V and ZX with the top spec model sporting Advanced Driver Assistance System called Honda’s Sensing tech pack.

Amaze sedan sales on the other hand dipped 34.99 percent YoY and 12.25 percent MoM to 2,988 units. There were 4,596 units of the Amaze sold in March 2021 and 3,405 units sold in February 2022. Honda has hiked the price of the Amaze sedan by Rs 50,000 from April 2022. It is now priced from Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh.

New Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia premium mid-size sedan has helped the company to post its highest ever sales in March 2022, in its two decades of operations in India. Sales of the Slavia stood at 2,665 units in March 2022, up 43.13 percent over 1,862 units sold in February 2022. Slavia currently commands a market share of 6.77 percent. In the 1 month of launch, Slavia has amassed bookings to the tune of 10,000 units.

At No. 7, the Maruti Ciaz has seen increased YoY sales by 12.65 percent to 1,834 units, up from 1,628 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 4.08 percent from 1,912 units sold in February 2022. Hyundai Verna (1,586 units) and Skoda Superb (180 units) sales dipped YoY by 42.91 percent and 28 percent respectively, even as MoM sales increased by 49.91 percent and 81.82 percent respectively.

Skoda Octavia sales have increased 3500 percent to 180 units in March 2022 from just 5 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales improved by 7.14 percent from 168 units sold in February 2022. Lower down the list of best-selling sedans in March 2022, were the VW Vento with 175 units sold last month, up 27.74 percent over 137 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales dipped 36.82 percent from 277 units sold in February 2022.

Camry sales also improved on a YoY basis by 287.10 percent to 120 units in March 2022 but dipped 25.47 percent MoM from 161 units sold in February 2022. E-Verito sales dipped to just 6 units last month. Even as the Rapid, Yaris, Aspire, Elantra and Civic featured on this list in March 2022, it may be recalled that the Yaris has exited production along with the Ford Aspire while Hyundai Elantra has been struck off the company website.