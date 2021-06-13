Top 10 Sedans May 2021 – Dzire No 1, Honda City Beats Ciaz And Verna

Maruti Suzuki DZire sales alone in May 21 was almost equal to that of total sales of its competitors in the sub 4 meter sedan segment

Overall car sales were badly affected in May 2020 following a complete nationwide lockdown announced in view of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence comparing YoY sales shows off a better picture with considerably higher numbers in May 2021. Total car sales in May 2020 stood at 36,576 units as against 1,03,171 units sold in May 2021.

Taking sales in the compact and mid-size sedan segment into account, demand has been on the ebb over the past several years. Buyers are showing more preference to compact SUVs which is why most automakers are paying more attention to this segment with new launches with more technologically advanced features.

Maruti Suzuki DZire

Maruti Suzuki DZire was at a No.1 spot on the list of best-selling compact sedans in India in May 21. Total sales stood at 5,819 units, a figure that was just 130 units lower than the total sales of each of its competitors on this list.

DZire sales increased 163 percent over sales of 2,215 units in May 20 and was also the company’s second best-seller in the past month and the only one in its category to feature on the top 10 list of cars sold in India in May 21.

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Aura, outselling the Honda City. Sales increased 366 percent to 1,627 units in May 21, up from 349 units sold in May 20. Updated version of Aura was recently launched. It also sees a price hike by Rs 4,000 over its earlier counterpart.

Hyundai also had the Verna at No. 4 with 1,121 units sold in May 21, up 253 percent over 317 units sold in May 20. In May 21, Hyundai also discontinued Verna S petrol variant due to low demand but has updated S+ and SX variants with features such as wireless smartphone connectivity.

Honda City took a third spot on the list with 1,141 units sold in May 21, recording the maximum growth as compared to any other compact sedan. Sales in May 20 had stood at just 118 units. The 5th gen Honda City is currently available in the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh. Honda Cars India also had the Amaze at No.6 with a 235 percent increase in YoY sales to 470 units in the past month, up from 10 units sold in May 20.

Skoda Rapid and Octavia

Top 10 list of best-selling sedans in May 21 had the Skoda Rapid and Octavia at Nos.5 and 10 respectively. Both the models noted increased sales of 107 percent and 218 percent to 603 units and 102 units. New Octavia has just been launched. It comes in with larger dimensions and better interiors as compared to its outgoing counterpart. Skoda also lining the new Kushaq and Kodiaq in the coming months.

The 7th spot on the list was held by the Tata Tigor which noted a 178 percent increase in YoY sales to 367 units. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sales increased 81.7 percent to 349 units in May 21 while the sales of Volkswagen Vento at No. 9 dipped 5 percent to 169 units in the past month, down from 178 percent sold in May 20.