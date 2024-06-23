Top 10 Sedans May 2024 – Dzire, Amaze, Tigor, City, Verna, Slavia, Virtus

The total sedan sales for the month stood at 31,246 units, marking a marginal decrease of 0.93% compared to May 2023, when sales were recorded at 31,540 units

Just like the hatchback sales, sedan sales are also on a decline, thanks to more buyers preferring SUVs. In May 2024, the Indian sedan market witnessed varied performances across different models, culminating in an overall slight decline in sales.

Top 10 Sedans May 2024 – YoY Comparison

As is the case, in the top spots were the entry level sub 4m sedans. Leading the charge was the Maruti Dzire, which sold an impressive 16,061 units, reflecting a substantial year-on-year (YoY) growth of 41.94%. The Dzire’s market dominance was further underscored by its commanding 51.40% share of the sedan segment.

Trailing behind, but still maintaining significant presence, was the Hyundai Aura / Xcent. This model saw sales of 4,433 units, a 5.82% decline from the previous year, securing 14.19% of the market share. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze experienced a sharper drop, with sales plummeting by 29.19% to 2,215 units, accounting for 7.09% of the market. The Tata Tigor, including its EV variant, saw a 22.33% decline in sales, recording 2,098 units for the month.

First on the list for mid-size sedans is Volkswagen Virtus. It has demonstrated resilience with a slight dip of 1.29%, selling 1,610 units, and holding 5.15% of the market share. The Skoda Slavia sold 1,538 units, reflecting a 9.26% decrease compared to May 2023. Hyundai’s Verna faced the steepest decline among the top-selling sedans, with a 62.54% drop to 1,381 units. The Honda City also struggled, with sales down by 31.20% to 1,054 units.

Maruti’s Ciaz saw a decrease of 26.41%, selling 730 units, while the Toyota Camry, a premium offering in the sedan segment, recorded 122 units, marking a 14.08% decline. At the bottom of the list, the Skoda Superb sold only 4 units, a significant drop of 60% from the previous year.

Top 10 Sedans May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Month on month, sedan sales have increased, marking a growth of 3.50%. Dzire posted a slight increase of 1.49% from April’s 15,825 units. Aura saw a minor decline in its monthly sales, down by 2.05% to 4,433 units from April’s 4,526 units. Tata Tigor, including its EV variant, experienced a small dip in sales, decreasing by 2.55% to 2,098 units from 2,153 units in April.

Volkswagen Virtus showed remarkable growth, with sales soaring by 36.09% to 1,610 units from 1,183 units in April, securing a 3.92% share. Its cousin Skoda Slavia also posted solid growth, with sales increasing by 22.75% to 1,538 units from 1,253 units in April, holding a 4.15% share. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Verna faced a decline, with sales dropping by 12.09% to 1,381 units from 1,571 units in April.

Honda City recorded a significant month-on-month increase of 27.91%, with sales rising to 1,054 units from 824 units in April, achieving a 2.73% market share. On the other hand, Maruti’s Ciaz saw its sales decrease by 15.80% to 730 units from 867 units in April. Among the premium sedans, the Toyota Camry experienced a sharp decline of 31.84%, with sales falling to 122 units from 179 units in April. The Skoda Superb recorded a significant drop of 69.23%, selling only 4 units compared to 13 units in April.