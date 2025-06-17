HomeCar NewsTop 10 Sedans May 2025 - Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Tigor, Slavia,...

Top 10 Sedans May 2025 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Tigor, Slavia, Verna, City, Ciaz

India’s sedan market posted a marginal year-on-year (YoY) decline in May 2025, with total sales standing at 31,106 units compared to 31,246 units in May 2024—a dip of just 0.45%. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the segment grew by 6.79% over April 2025’s tally of 29,128 units, offering a positive sign for sedan manufacturers.

Sedan Sales May 2025 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued its dominance in the sedan space, clocking 18,084 units in May 2025. This marks a YoY growth of 12.60% over 16,061 units sold last year, and a MoM growth of 6.40% over April’s 16,996 units. The Dzire remains the most popular sedan in the country by a large margin. It was awarded a 5 star safety rating by Bharat NCAP recently.

Sedan Sales May 2025 – YoY Comparison

Hyundai Aura / Xcent followed at a distant second, posting 5,225 units—up 17.87% YoY from 4,433 units and a strong 23.70% MoM rise over 4,224 units sold in April. Honda’s Amaze saw a YoY decline of 9.80%, with 1,998 units sold compared to 2,215 units last year. MoM sales also saw a minor dip of 1.04%.

Volkswagen Virtus posted a steady performance, selling 1,707 units in May 2025, a 6.02% YoY increase and 6.36% growth over April. Tata Tigor, including its EV variant, declined sharply YoY by 48.71% with 1,076 units, down from 2,098 units. MoM, it also saw a decline of 16.98%.

Sedan Sales May 2025 – MoM Comparison

Sedan Sales May 2025 – MoM Comparison

Skoda Slavia sales dropped to 937 units in May 2025, down 39.08% YoY and 10.59% MoM. Hyundai Verna also witnessed a 32.66% YoY drop to 930 units, and a 7.46% dip MoM. Honda City sold just 491 units, a major YoY fall of 53.42%, although MoM sales improved by 20.94%.

Maruti Ciaz posted 458 units, down 37.26% YoY, but up 42.68% MoM from 321 units in April. Toyota Camry, while still a niche product, grew 62.30% YoY with 198 units but dropped slightly MoM. Skoda Superb registered just 2 units in May, down from 4 last year.

Overall, while the sedan segment struggles to maintain momentum YoY, the MoM improvement indicates renewed buyer interest, especially in the compact and sub-compact sedan categories led by Maruti and Hyundai.

