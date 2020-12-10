Top 10 Sedans Nov 2020 – Dzire, Amaze to Tigor, Rapid

Maruti Suzuki DZire commanded 45 percent of the list of best selling sedans in November 2020

Sedan sales in the month of November 2020 remained flat after an eventful festive season. Total sales in this segment grew by 2.31 percent to 31,302 units, up from 30,595 units sold in the same month of the previous year. However, October 2020 sales were one of the best that the Indian auto sector had seen ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March but sales in in the post festive period has noted some cooling off.

Taking into account sedan sales for Nov 20, it can be seen from the attached table that the Maruti Suzuki DZire commanded this list with a total of 13,536 units sold. This was a 23.35 percent de-growth as against 17,659 units sold in the same month of the previous year even as the DZire commanded a 43.24 percent market share.

Honda Amaze was at No. 2 with sales up 43.21 percent to 4,706 units in Nov 20, an increase of 1,420 units as against 3,286 units sold in Nov 19. Currently commanding a 15.03 percent market share, the Honda Amaze sub 4 meter sedan also received a Special Edition variant in October based on the mid spec S trim.

Honda City posts high YoY growth

Honda City posted YoY growth of 134.87 percent with 3,523 units sold in the past month, up from 1,500 units sold in Nov 19. Honda currently sells the old gen City along with the all-new City launched in July 2020 in India, and hence these are combined sales.

The Hyundai Aura / Xcent was at No.4 on the list of best selling sedans last month with 3,063 units sold, up 90 percent as against 1,612 units sold in Nov 19. The Hyundai Aura was launched in January 2020 with its primary rivals being the Maruti Suzuki DZire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire.

Hyundai also had the Verna at No. 6, though this sedan noted de-growth of 26.02 percent with 1,487 units sold in the past month as against 2,010 units sold in Nov 19. The Verna also received a new base variant which was more affordably priced. Hyundai Verna E petrol carries a price tag of Rs 9.02 lakhs, thus making it cheaper by about Rs 38,000 as compared to its existing most affordable variant.

Tata Motors had their sedan, Tigor at no 7 position in the list with sales of 1,259 units in Nov 2020. This when compared to Nov 2019 sales, is a YoY increase of 65%. Tata Tigor had a market share of 4.02% in the sedan segment.

Ciaz 6.22 percent market share

Ahead of the Verna was the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with growth of 29.14 percent and sales of 1,487 units in Nov 20 ahead by 422 units as against 1,448 units sold in Nov 19. The Ciaz is sold via the company’s premium NEXA outlets and is renowned for its spacious interiors. Other competitors in this segment included the Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris both of which received increased attention from buyers in November while Ford Aspire sales dipped 43.31 percent to 267 units.

No Sedan Nov-20 Nov-19 1 Dzire (-23%) 13,536 17,659 2 Amaze (+43%) 4,706 3,286 3 City (+135%) 3,523 1,500 4 Aura / Xcent (+90%) 3,063 1,612 5 Ciaz (+29%) 1,870 1,448 6 Verna (-26%) 1,487 2,010 7 Tigor (-65%) 1,259 765 8 Rapid (+12%) 813 725 9 Yaris (+222%) 345 107 10 Aspire (-43%) 267 471 11 Superb (+31%) 218 167 12 Vento (-75%) 125 495 13 Elantra (+12%) 38 34 14 Camry (-68%) 32 99 15 Octavia (-91%) 20 217 – Total (+2%) 31,302 30,595

The Skoda Superb also noted increased sales as did the Elantra while sales of the Octavia dipped 90.78 percent to 20 units. The fourth gen Skoda Octavia which had made its global debut at the end of 2019 has been spied testing many times in India. It was initially planned for launch in September but the pandemic has put off launch date to probably sometime in early next year.