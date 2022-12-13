Top 10 Sedans Nov 2022 – Dzire, Tigor, City, Slavia, Ciaz, Virtus

Sedan sales grew 76.56 percent on a YoY and 1,65 percent MoM basis with the Maruti Suzuki DZire being highest in demand

Even as hatchbacks and SUV sales continue to see increased demand in India, sedan sales also ended on a positive note in November 2022. Sedan sales increased 76.56 percent on a YoY basis to 36,697 units sold in Nov 2022, up from 20,784 sold in Nov 2021 relating to a 15,913 unit growth. MoM sales improved by 1.65 percent from 36,100 units sold in Oct 2022. Every sedan on the top 10 list reported a YoY growth while there had been quite a few models in the red on a MoM basis.

Maruti Suzuki DZire topped the list with 14,456 units sold in Nov 2022 up 76.38 percent YoY from 8,196 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales also increased by 17.33 percent from 12,321 units sold in Oct 2022. The DZire sedan was the only model on this list to cross sales above the 10,000 unit mark. Currently commanding a 39.39 percent market share, the next gen DZire is poised for launch in early 2024.

Top 10 Sedan Sales Nov 2022

Tata Tigor was at No. 2 with 4,301 units sold in the past month. This was a 140.95 percent YoY growth from 1,785 units sold in Nov 2021 and a 7.50 percent MoM growth over 4,001 units sold in Oct 2022. The Tigor, with an 11.72 percent share, saw its EV variant receive an update. As compared to an earlier ARAI certified range of 306 km on a full charge, a software update has now seen this range extend to 315 kms.

Honda Cars India has seen good sales for the Amaze sedan which increased 65.96 percent YoY to 3,890 units, up from 2,344 units sold in Nov 2021. It was however, a dip of 28.53 percent MoM from 5,443 units sold in Oct 2022. Honda Amaze and City are the only two sedans sold by the company. There was also the Honda City at No. 5 with YoY growth of 1.69 percent to 2,711 units from 2,666 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped 16.58%.

Hyundai Aura was at No.4 on the top 10 sedan list in Nov 2022 while it was the 5th best-selling car in the company lineup. Sales stood at 3,813 units in Nov 2022, up 48.83 percent from 2,562 units sold in Nov 2021. October 2022 sales had been at 4,248 units relating to a 10.24 percent MoM de-growth. Market share of the Aura went down from 11.77 percent held in Oct 2022 to 10.39 percent in the past month.

Lower down the list Hyundai Verna saw its YoY sales increase by 22.88 percent to 2,025 units while MoM sales dipped 7.07 percent from 2,179 units sold in Oct 2022. Slavia (3,022 units), Ciaz (1,554 units) and Virtus (1515 units) along with 160 units of the Superb completed the top 10 list of sedans sold in Nov 2022.

Camry, Octavia, e-Verito, Rapid

There were other sedans that made it to this list in November 2022. There was the Toyota Camry of which the company sold 118 units in Nov 2022 relating to a YoY growth of 131.37 percent up from 51 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales of the Camry increased two fold from 59 units sold in Oct 2022.

Skoda Octavia however saw its sales dip YoY by 46.39 percent to 104 units and 16.13 percent MoM from 124 units sold in Oct 2022. It may be mentioned that the Skoda Octavia premium sedan has bagged a 5-star safety rating at Euro NCAP. Mahindra e-Verito sales increased 75 percent YoY to 28 units from 16 units sold in Nov 2021 while Skoda Rapid and VW Vento sales were down to 0 units.