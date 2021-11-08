Top 10 Sedans Oct 2021 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Aura, Tigor, Ciaz

Maruti DZire continues to be the best selling sedan in India – Honda City and Amaze were next in line

In recent months there has been a sharp decline in demand for sedans while hatchbacks and SUVs now command more customer attention. New entrants into the mid-size and compact SUV segments have drawn the attention of buyers in the country.

The advantages of safety and added cabin and cargo space coupled with a better value position has also turned buyer preferences more towards SUVs. Every sedan on this list posted a decline in YoY sales except for the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Superb and Skoda Octavia.

Top 10 Sedans Oct 2021 – Maruti Dzire No 1

Taking top 10 sedan sales in India in October 2021, it was the Maruti Suzuki DZire that continued to claim a top spot even as sales declined 54.3 percent YoY. Sales which had stood at 17,675 units in October 2020 dipped to 8,077 units in the past month. Maruti Suzuki also had its Ciaz sedan at No. 7 with a 24.8 percent de-growth YoY to 1,069 units, down from 1,422 units sold in October 2020.

At No. 2 was Honda City with a 12.4 percent YoY decline in sales to 3,611 units, down from 4,124 units sold in October 2020. Honda City that is offered with either petrol or diesel engine options. It competes with Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and will soon face another rival with Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan to be unveiled on November 18, 2021.

Honda Amaze sedan was at No. 3 with 3,009 units sold last month. This was a de-growth of 36 percent over 4,709 units sold in October 2021. As a part of the festive celebrations Honda Cars India has announced a partnership with Bank of Maharashtra to offer special financial schemes. Called ‘Maha Super Car Loan’ these schemes are on the company’s range of vehicles that includes fifth and fourth-generation Honda City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V.

Hyundai Aura and Verna

Hyundai Aura / Xcent posted a YoY de-growth of 51.5 percent with 2,701 units sold last month. This was compared to 5,577 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Sales of the Hyundai Verna however noted a 12.5 percent increase to 2,438 units, up from 2,166 units sold in October 2020.

Tata Tigor sedan at No. 6 posted an 8.2 percent YoY de-growth. Sales which had stood at 1,501 units in October 2020 dipped to 1,377 units in the past month. Tigor EV, launched on August 31 at Rs 11.99 lakh also added to these sales numbers. Tata Motors is also planning launch of the Tigor CNG along with the Tiago CNG. Launch is slated for some time soon. Select Tata dealers have already started accepting unofficial bookings for both models at Rs 5,000 – 11,000.

Skoda Superb and Octavia received much attention in markets in the past month. Both these sedans posted positive YoY sales growth increasing 36.4 percent and 606 percent respectively to 251 units and 291 units. However, the same could not be said about the Skoda Rapid. Sales of the Rapid sedan dipped 83.8 percent to 165 units last month from 1,024 units sold in October 2020. The Rapid sedan is soon to be replaced by the more premium Slavia. Skoda has stopped production of the Rapid and it is only left over stocks currently available at company dealerships.