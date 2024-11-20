Top 10 Sedans Oct 2024 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Slavia, Verna, City

Despite a YoY de-growth, Maruti Dzire was the best-selling sedan in Oct 2024 and the only model in this list to surpass 12,000 unit sales

In October 2024, the sedan segment in India experienced a significant YoY decline in sales. This decline is attributed to more buyers preferring SUVs, both in the compact and sub 4 meter segments over sedans. MoM sales however rebounded with all but 2 models on this list showing off increased demand.

Sedan Sales Oct 2024

The sedan segment saw an 11.92% YoY decline in sales to 27,941 units in Oct 2024. This was as against 31,721 units sold in Oct 2023 relating to a 3,780 unit dip in volumes. MoM sales however rebounded with an 11.76% growth over 25,002 units sold in Sep 2024.

Maruti Dzire led the sedan segment with an impressive 12,698 unit sales. This reflected a 13.61% YoY decline from 14,699 units sold in Oct 2023. The Dzire commanded a 45.45% market share. MoM sales however saw more impetus with a 17% improvement from 10,853 units sold in Sep 2024. The 2024 Dzire is expected to reach even greater heights appreciated for its 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP.

At No 2 was the Hyundai Aura/Xcent. Sales improved both on a YoY and MoM basis to 4,805 units. This was a 17.31% YoY and 7.69% MoM growth to command a 17.20% market share. It was followed by the Honda Amaze with 2,393 unit sales suffering a YoY and MoM decline in demand. There is the new Honda Amaze planned for launch on 4th Dec which has probably led to these declining sales.

Volkswagen Virtus was up next with 2,351 unit sales in Oct 2024. This was the highest ever monthly sales till date registered by Virtus since it was launched. It experienced a massive 32.67% YoY growth from 1,772 units sold in Oct 2023. Its MoM performance was also highly positive with a 38.54% increase from 1,697 units sold in Sep 2024. These increased sales also related to an improvement in its market share from 6.79% to 8.41% MoM. The Virtus also just hit a milestone sales figure of 50,000 unit sales in Oct 2024. This feat was achieved in 24 months since the Virtus was launched in 2022, averaging at 60 units per day.

Sedan Sales Oct 2024 – Sub-2,000 units

Unable to surpass the 2,000 unit mark in sales in Oct 2024 was the Skoda Slavia with 1,637 units sold last month. This was a 15.75% YoY de-growth from 1,943 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales however, experienced a 17.69% growth from 1,391 units sold in Sep 2024.

Hyundai Verna was up next with 1,272 units sold in the past month and a 45.01% YoY decline in sales. It suffered the highest decline among the top 10 sedans on this list in Oct 2024. Sales however, improved by 6.18% MoM from 1,198 units sold in Sep 2024. Honda City also suffered a dip in demand on a YoY basis by 35.35% to 1,004 units but improved by 12.18% MoM over 895 units sold in Sep 2024.

YoY decline in sales was also seen in the case of the Tata Tigor (926 units), Maruti Ciaz (659 units) and Toyota Camry (176 units). However, the Tigor experienced a 3.58% MoM growth from 894 units sold in Sep 2024 and the Camry sales escalated by 38.58% over 127 units sold in Sep 2024. There were 20 units of the Skoda Superb sold last month which related to a 566.67% MoM growth from just 3 units sold in Sep 2024.