Top 10 Sedans Oct 2025 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Slavia, Verna, City

Maruti Dzire lead the sedan segment ahead of Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and VW Virtus by a huge margin

Following our earlier reports on SUV sales, we now assess the sedan segment and its sales performance in October 2025. Even as this segment has shown some positivity and improved buyer appeal both on a YoY and MoM basis, its overall numbers fall short of both hatchbacks and SUVs.

The arrival of the new generation Maruti Dzire late last year, with its 5-Star Bharat NCAP safety rating, has cemented its position atop the sedan segment. Its sales figures speak of its appeal to buyers in India as it was the only sedan to cross sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Sedan Sales Oct 2025

The India sedan market posted a strong year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) sales growth in Oct 2025. Sales stood at 37,211 units, a 33.18% YoY growth from 297,941 units sold in Oct 2024. MoM sales too improved by 11.59% from 33,346 units sold in Sept 2025.

Leading the list by a hefty margin was the Maruti Dzire with 20,791 unit sales. This was a 63.73% YoY growth from 12,698 units of Oct 2024 while there had been 20,038 units sold in Swept 2025. The Dzire currently commands a 60.09% share in this segment.

Hyundai Aura another strong competitor in this segment, was in a second position on the list. It amassed sales of 5,815 units last month posting a 21.02% YoY and 7.95% MoM growth with a 16.15% market share. The company is constantly updating this sedan and recently introduced a feature upgrade for the Aura SX variant with more premium Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) system.

Rising sales were also reported for the Honda Amaze with 3,630 units sold last month. Currently commanding a 7.83% market share in the segment, sales improved by 51.69% YoY and by 39.08% MoM. There had been 2,393 units and 2,610 units sold in Oct 2024 and Sept 2025 respectively.

Positive demand was also seen in the case of the VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia at 2,453 units and 1,648 units respectively. This was Virtus’ best ever monthly sales performance till date. Tata Tigor along with its EV counterpart posted sales of 1,196 units last month with a 29.16% YoY and 23.81% MoM growth.

Verna, City Sales Decline in Oct 2025

Two sedans that failed to draw much traction on a YoY basis was the Hyundai Verna with 824 units sold last month along with the Honda City of which 578 units were sold in Oct 2025. Sales declined sharply on a YoY basis while MoM sales ended on a more positive note.

Toyota Camry recorded sales of 276 units in October 2025, showing off a growth of 56.82% on a YoY basis. There had been 176 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales doubled from 137 units sold in Sept 2025. Two sedans that recorded 0 sales were the Maruti Ciaz and Skoda Superb compared to 659 units and 20 units respectively a year ago.