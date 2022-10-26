Top 10 Sedans Sep 2022 – Dzire, City, Virtus, Verna, Slavia

Taking sedan sales September 2022 as a whole, sales stood at 31,357 units with 113.2% YoY growth and a drop of 5.34% MoM

When compared to just 2,141 units sold in September 2021, Maruti Dzire has come a long way with 9,601 units sold last month. Dzire registered a staggering 348.44% YoY growth with 7,460 units in volume growth. By far, the highest gains in this list. MoM analysis says a different story, altogether. With 11,868 units sold in August 2022, Dzire sales fell 19.10% MoM with 2,267 units lost in volume MoM. Also highest on this list. Dzire holds 30.62% of the sedan market.

Next is Hyundai Aura with 4,239 units sold last month and registered 48.11% YoY growth and a 3.17% MoM drop. Market share stood at 13.52%. Honda’s highest-selling sedan today is Amaze. With 4,082 units sold last month, Amaze almost doubled its YoY growth at 97.87% and saw a 19.43% MoM growth.

Sedan Sales September 2022

Tata’s Tigor takes 4th spot with 3,700 units in September 2022. Tigor almost quadrupled its sales YoY at 183.74%, while MoM growth stood at 6.14%. City takes 5th spot with 3,420 units. It registered a mere 2.15% YoY growth and analysing its sales MoM, City saw a drop of 1.95%. Honda City still manages to hold 10.91% of the sedan market.

Despite being the same cars underneath, VW Virtus managed to zoom past Slavia. Sales stood at 1,986 units and registered a solid 127.49% MoM growth with 1,113 units gained in volume. Despite its age, Ciaz still managed to sell 1,359 units and registered a 38.53% YoY growth, but lost 10.36% MoM.

Hyundai Verna used to be the king of C-segment sedans. With a new generation on the horizon, Verna manages to sell 1,654 units and when compared to 879 units sold a year ago, registers 88.17% YoY growth. MoM analysis reveals a 4.61% drop in sales.

Skoda Slavia was once the reigning champ of the upper end of C-segment sedans. Today, with 937 units sold, it registers a 51.73% MoM drop in sales with a little over a thousand units lost in volume MoM. With 190 units sold, Superb registered a 9.52% YoY drop in sales and gained 40.74% MoM when compared to 135 units sold in August 2022.

Camry Registered Positive Growth

Superb’s younger sibling Octavia managed to sell 121 units and sales fell by 34.95% YoY due to 186 units sold last year. When compared to 119 units sold in August 2022, Octavia registered 1.68% MoM growth. With 68 units sold, Toyota’s Camry sales managed to register positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis.

Sedans like Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Elantra and Mahindra e-Verito have been discontinued. Taking sedan sales September 2022 as a whole, sales stood at 31,357 units. When compared to 14,708 units sold in September 2021, sedan segment showed 113.2% YoY growth with a volume gain of over 16.5K. However, compared to 33,127 units sold in August 2022, sedan segment saw a drop in sales accounting for 5.34% MoM. Volume loss stood at 1,770 units.