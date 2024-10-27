Top 10 Sedans Sep 2024 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Slavia, Verna, City

Sedan sales continue to decline – In Sep 2024 about 25k sedans were sold, far less than SUV and hatchback sales

Over the past few years, a rise in demand for SUVs is clearly notable both where the compact and sub 4 meter segments are concerned. With rising impetus to this segment, automakers too are turning their attention to enhancing their SUV and crossover segments. On the other hand, the sedan segment has been given marginal attention.

Sedan Sales YoY vs. MoM Comparison

Sedan sales in September 2024 witnessed a steep decline. Sales fell by 19.92% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis while it was a marginal 1.07% month-on-month (MoM) growth at 25,002 units. This was over 31,222 units sold in Sep 2023 while in August 2024 sales had been at 24,738 units. Only the Hyundai Aura / Xcent and Honda Amaze have posted YoY growth while all other models on this list faced significant sales decline.

In September 2024, the DZire was once again the most sought after sedan with sales of 10,852 units. This was a hefty 21.81% YoY decline from 13,880 units sold in Sep 2023 to command a 43.41% market share showing off a strong market hold. MoM sales saw a 2.13% growth over 10,627 units sold in Aug 2024. The new DZire is set to make its grand entry into the segment on 11th November 2024 with several feature updates.

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Aura with 4,462 unit sales. This was a 14.41% YoY growth from 3,900 units sold in Sep 2023 while MoM sales also improved by 3.67% over 4,304 units sold in Aug 2024. Currently commanding a 17.85% market share, the Aura lineup was further enhanced with the CNG E variant which was launched recently. Honda Amaze sales stood at 2,820 units in the past month. This was a 9.43% YoY growth over 2,577 units sold in Sep 2024. MoM sales also ended positively with a 9.09% improvement over 2,585 units sold in Aug 2024. The Amaze sub 4m sedan is also slated to get a new gen in coming weeks.

VW Virtus saw declining sales both on a YoY and MoM basis. Sales dipped by 5.25% YoY to 1,697 units, down from 1,791 units sold in Sep 2023 while MoM sales were lower by 9.54% over 1,876 units sold in Aug 2024. Skoda Slavia also suffered a YoY decline in demand by 12.02% to 1,391 units over 1,581 units sold in Sep 2023. It however, saw a boost in its MoM sales by 23.98% when compared to 1,122 units sold in Aug 2024.

Lower down the top 10 sedan sales list for Sep 2024 was the Hyundai Verna with 1,198 unit sales last month and a 4.79% market share. It suffered a hefty 54.10% YoY decline from 2,610 unit sales as of Sep 2023. The Verna however, posted a marginal 0.34% MoM growth from 1,194 units sold in Aug 2024.

Sedan Sales Sep 2024 -Sub-1,000 Units

Declining sales were seen for the Honda City posting double digit decline to 44.03% YoY and 12.08% MoM to 895 units. Tata Tigor, 5 seater compact sedan, along with its electric counterpart, also suffered YoY and MoM de-growth by 41.72% and 22.13% respectively with only 894 unit sales last month. There had been 1,534 units and 1,148 units sold in Sep 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

Maruti Ciaz suffered the steepest decline in the sedan segment as sales fell by 55.60% YoY and 6.36% MoM to 661 units while there was the Toyota Camry premium sedan with 127 unit sales last month posting a 50.97% YoY and 17.53% MoM decline. The list was completed by the Skoda Superb with 3 units sold last month while there were also 3 units sold in Aug 2024.