Top 10 States With Highest Electric Car, Scooter, Motorcycle Sales in 2024

Maharashtra and Karnataka are the top two states, ranked as per sales of electric cars and electric 2-wheelers in CY2024

EV sales are booming in the country and some states seem to be doing better than others. The difference is due to various factors such as population size, affluence, number of available options, subsidy and awareness about environmental protection. Let’s take a look at the top 10 states, ranked in terms of their electric 2-wheeler and electric car sales.

Top 10 states with highest 2-wheeler sales – CY2024

Maharashtra leads in electric two-wheeler sales, with 2,10,174 units sold in CY2024. That’s around 30% share of the total 691,340 electric two-wheelers sold in the country in CY2024. Maharashtra is known as the country’s financial capital. It is also a hub for auto companies, with major manufacturing operations in Pune and Aurangabad. One of the popular electric scooters, Bajaj Chetak, is manufactured in Pune.

At number two in the list is Karnataka, with 1,55,454 electric two-wheelers sold in CY2024. Karnataka is also one of the auto manufacturing hubs in the country. In the two-wheeler segment, one prominent name is Ather Energy, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru. Moving on, the third state with highest electric two-wheeler sales is Tamil Nadu. A total of 1,14,762 electric two-wheelers were sold in the state in CY2024. Tamil Nadu is a major auto manufacturing hub. In the two-wheeler segment, popular scooters such as Ola, Ather and TVS iQube are manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

Uttar Pradesh is next, with 95,513 two-wheelers sold in CY2024. The state is currently the most populous state in the country, which is a factor for its high EV sales. At number five is Rajasthan, with 76,821 electric two-wheelers sold in CY2024. Other states in the top ten list include Kerala (66,854 units), followed by Madhya Pradesh (65,814), Gujarat (65,081), Odisha (56,306) and Delhi (31,536).

Top 10 states with highest electric car and SUV sales – CY2024

Maharashtra tops the list in electric passenger vehicle (ePV) sales, with 15,044 units in CY2024. Next is Karnataka, with 14,090 units sold in CY2024. At number three is Kerala, with 10,982 units, followed by Tamil Nadu, with 7,770 units. At number five is Uttar Pradesh, with 6,781 units sold in CY2024. Other states in the top ten list are Delhi (6,527 units), followed by Gujarat (6,266), Rajasthan (6,130), Andhra Pradesh (4,079) and Haryana (3,880).

As is evident from above numbers, EV sales in India are currently driven by electric two-wheelers. Prices of electric two-wheelers have reduced significantly and are at par with their ICE counterparts. At least for the entry-level electric two-wheeler variants. In the future, newer technologies such as battery swapping could encourage more users to switch to electric.

Prices of electric cars and SUVs have also come down. But users still have to pay a slightly higher price when choosing an EV over ICE. However, with easy ownership programs such as BaaS (Battery as a Service), EV adoption is likely to increase in the coming years. The government has also announced tax relaxations for EV batteries and other components. This will make EVs more affordable.