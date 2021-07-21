Top 10 Sub 4m Crossover SUVs H1 2021 – Brezza, Venue, Nexon, Magnite

Venue posted exceptionally low sales in June 2021 – Probably costing No 1 spot in the segment

The compact SUV segment has long been the most favoured among buyers in India. It is gaining in importance with each passing month with new comers entering the fray. This segment has been a remedy to the otherwise ailing automobile industry that has been in the throes of despair even before the pandemic struck early last year. It is this very segment that has managed to increase its market share with several newcomers driving recovery of the sector.

We take into account sales during the January to June 2021 period. It may be seen from the attached table that it was only the Maruti Suzuki Brezza that has seen a steady growth in sales. EcoSport has also managed good numbers and the Magnite saw some recovery in June 2021. With close to a dozen models in this segment, the SUV segment contributes to about 32 percent of the PV market with 8.5 lakh units sold in FY 2020-21.

Top 3 – Brezza, Venue, Nexon

Brezza sales which had stood at 10,623 units in January 2021, increased to 11,585 units in Feb 2021 but dipped in March (11,274) and April (11,220) to a low of 2,648 units in May 2021. Sales however, recovered in June to 12,833 units taking total 6 month sales to 60,183 units.

At No. 2 was the Venue with 54,675 units sold during the January – June 2021 period. Though sales started off on a strong note with 11,779 units sold in the first month of the calendar year, sales continued to dip each month down to 4,840 units in May and 4,865 units in June 2021.

Tata Nexon sales are averaging around the 7,700 mark when taking the past 6 months into account. Total sales for the period stood at 46,247 units with only January and June 2021 sales above the 8,000 unit mark.

Sonet Loses No 3 Spot By 579 Units

The relatively new comer Kia Sonet, found a 4th position on this list of best-selling compact SUVs in the first 6 months of 2021. Sales stood at 45,668 units for the period starting off at 8,859 units in January but dipping to 5,963 units in June 2021.

Hereafter, none of the compact SUV sales crossed the 20,000 unit mark for the 6 month period. Mahindra XUV300 sales were at 19,383 units with 4,612 units sold in January 2021 and thereon dipping to 503 units in May but making up numbers in June back again to 4,615 units.

The EcoSport (18,758 units) and Nissan Magnite (16,365 units) were next in line while the Toyota Urban Cruiser, 5 seater compact SUV and a rebadged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, launched in September 2020, saw total sales of 13,788 units in the January to June 2021 period. Sales of the Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V completed this list with total sales of 13,226 units and 5,045 units respectively.

Sales in Q1 and Q2 2021

Assessing sales of the Q1 2021 with that of the Q2 2021 periods, the monthly average for the Brezza stood at 10,031 units. Venue sales which had stood at 33,725 units in Q1 2021 dipped to 20,950 units in Q2 2021 thereby relating to monthly average of 9,113 units.

Nexon and Sonet both averaged at 7,708 units and 7,611 units respectively while monthly average of the XUV300 (3,231 units) and EcoSport (3,126 units) were lower down the order along with the Magnite, Urban Cruiser and Kiger. The Honda WR-V saw a month average of just 841 units.