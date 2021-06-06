Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Crossovers May 2021 – Tata Nexon Beats Venue, Brezza

Kia Sonet gained 2 places from being at No. 3 in April 2021 sales to 1st place in May 2021

Every sub 4m UV suffered de-growth in terms of MoM sales in May 21. The 2nd phase of COVID-19 took over the country in a big way, dampening the spirits of every prospective car buyer.

Kia Sonet was a big gainer. A relatively new comer to the compact SUV segment in India, the Sonet which was at No. 3 in terms of April 2021 sales with 7,724 units sold jumped two spots to No. 1 in June 20.

Kia Sonet has become the best-selling compact SUV in the country with sales of 6,627 units, down 14 percent in a MoM basis. Kia Motors has noted outstanding demand for both the Sonet and Seltos and cites a waiting period of upto 20 weeks on all variants these two models.

Tata Nexon gains 2 spots

Tata Nexon was at No. 2 with a 7 percent MoM de-growth, the least de-growth as compared to all others in this segment. It was also 2 spots ahead of its last month’s position pushing down the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza to Nos. 3 and 4 respectively.

Nexon sales dipped from 6,938 units sold in April 21 to 6,439 units in the past month. Tata Nexon is also among the compact SUVs with a high waiting period which can extend from 3-5 months for the Nexon petrol and diesel variant and upto 2 month for the recently launched Nexon EV.

At No. 3 was the Hyundai Venue with a 57 percent MoM de-growth. Sales dipped from 11,245 units in April 21 to 4,840 units in the past month. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was the 4th best-selling compact SUV with sales of 2,648 units in May 21 down 76 percent as against 11,220 units during the previous month in April 21. The waiting period for the Brezza also extends to 2 to 8 weeks for regular variants and upto 10 to 12 weeks for AT variants.

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite noted a 53 percent and 59 percent dip in MoM sales respectively while the Ford EcoSport at No. 7 saw sales dip as much as 87 percent to just 503 units in the past month as against 3,820 units sold in April 21.

Sales of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza also saw sales dip MoM by 82 percent to 373 units, down from 2,115 units sold in April 21. Mahindra XUV300 noted the maximum de-growth of 94 percent from 4,144 units sold in April 21 to just 251 units sold in the past month.

At No. 10 on the list was the Honda WR-V with 84 percent MoM de-growth to 192 units, down from 1,194 units sold in April 21. Total sales stood at under 25k units in May 2021, declining 55% as compared to April 2021.