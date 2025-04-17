Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Mar 2025 – Punch, Brezza, Nexon, Fronx, Venue, Sonet, XUV, Kylaq, Syros

India’s sub-compact SUV segment, which includes vehicles between 3.8 to 4 meters in length, continued to show robust momentum in March 2025 with total sales of 1,12,714 units, a 22.88% YoY growth over March 2024’s 91,730 units. This category remains fiercely competitive with several new entrants and consistent performers across the board.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Mar 2025 – YoY Comparison

Leading the charts once again was Tata Punch (including Punch EV) with 17,714 units, up slightly from 17,547 units last year, marking a modest 0.95% growth. Hot on its heels, Maruti Brezza posted strong sales of 16,546 units, a 13.22% rise from March 2024. Tata Nexon (including Nexon EV) was not far behind, clocking 16,366 units, up 16.42% YoY.

Maruti Fronx continued its solid run with 13,669 units, growing 9.08% over last year. Hyundai Venue also maintained steady demand with 10,441 units sold, marking an 8.60% increase. On the flip side, Kia Sonet registered a decline, dropping 11.94% YoY with 7,705 units sold versus 8,750 units in March 2024. A standout performer in the segment was the Mahindra XUV3XO (previously XUV300), which saw an impressive 240.49% YoY growth, jumping from 2,072 units to 7,055 units in March 2025. Hyundai Exter, however, saw a decline of 30.37% YoY, selling 5,901 units compared to 8,475 units last March.

Three of the recent entrants — Skoda Kylaq (5,327 units), Kia Syros (5,015 units), and Toyota Taisor (3,468 units) — made a notable impact despite being launched within the past year, contributing significantly to the segment’s overall growth. Meanwhile, Nissan Magnite posted 2,484 units, down 8.03%, while Renault Kiger declined 27.43% YoY with only 762 units sold. Lastly, Maruti Jimny, a niche lifestyle SUV, registered 261 units, down 17.92% compared to 318 units in the same month last year.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Mar 2025 – MoM Comparison

The segment registered a marginal month-on-month decline of 0.71% compared to 1,13,517 units in February 2025. Tata Punch reported a sharp 21.67% MoM growth, rising from 14,559 units in February to 17,714 units in March. Maruti Brezza gained traction, growing 7.50% MoM with 16,546 units sold versus 15,392 units the month before. Tata Nexon followed suit, clocking 16,366 units, up 6.63% from 15,349 in February.

However, Maruti Fronx recorded the steepest decline in the segment with a 36.31% MoM drop, going from 21,461 units in February to 13,669 units in March. Hyundai Venue stayed stable with a small 3.12% increase, selling 10,441 units, while Kia Sonet saw a marginal rise of 1.41% to register 7,705 units.

Mahindra XUV3XO saw sales soften slightly, down 10.25% MoM to 7,055 units, while the Hyundai Exter bounced back with a 10.07% rise, selling 5,901 units. A strong performance came from Skoda Kylaq, which grew 46.51%, moving up from 3,636 units in February to 5,327 units in March.

On the other hand, Kia Syros witnessed a 7.56% MoM decline, selling 5,015 units. Toyota Taisor also dipped slightly to 3,468 units, down 3.77%. Nissan Magnite managed a 6.70% uptick with 2,484 units sold, while Renault Kiger posted an impressive 75.98% jump, rising from 433 to 762 units. Meanwhile, Maruti Jimny dropped 32.21% MoM, down to 261 units in March compared to 385 in February.