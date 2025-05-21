Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sales April 2025 – Brezza, Nexon, Fronx, Punch, Syros

Maruti Brezza gained a No. 1 spot on this list even as it witnessed a marginal YoY decline in sales

Strong YoY growth but lack-lustre MoM demand was seen across the sub 4 meter SUV segment in April 2025. Vehicles in this segment, that fall within the 3.8-4 meter length, continue to attract buyers in India due to their more compact stance and ease of manoeuvrability across Indian road conditions. A more expansive product range and new entrants being introduced, also continue to add allure for buyers in India.

In April 2025, sales scaled up 9.15% YoY to 1,02,845 units, up from 94,225 units of April 2024. This related to an 8,620 unit volume increase, primarily driven by models such as Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon/EV. MoM sales, on the other hand, declined by 8.76% over 1,12,714 unit sales of March 2025.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUV April 2025 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Brezza once again emerged as the leader in this segment, overtaking Tata Punch, the No. 1 seller in March 2025 and Maruti Fronx in Feb 2025 by significant numbers. Brezza sales stood at 16,971 units last month with sales declining by 0.83% over 17,113 units to command a 16.50% share on this list. It was followed by Tata Nexon/EV with 15,457 unit sales, a 38.40% rise from April 2024.

Also from Maruti Suzuki stables was Fronx with 14,345 unit sales in the past month relating to a marginal 0.41% YoY growth. This sub 4 m SUV has gained added prominence since it has scored 4 Stars in Japan NCAP crash test. It was in the Advanced Automatic Emergency Call System (AECS) category, that the Fronx did exceptionally well scoring 8/8 points with a 100% score.

At No. 4 was Tata Punch, which has seen significantly lower sales, with 12,496 unit sales, a 34.77% YoY decline from 19,158 units sold in April 2024. Kia Sonet followed with 8,068 units marking a 2.11% YoY growth while Hyundai Venue sales dipped by 12.80% to 7,953 units. It was considerably higher demand seen for Mahindra XUV3XO, sales of which went up by 89.06% to 7,568 units last month from 4,003 unit sales of April 2024. Exter sales on the other hand dipped by 30.17% to 5,416 units.

There were three relatively new comers, launched last year, Skoda Kylaq (5,364 units), Kia Syros (4,000 units), and Toyota Taisor (2,421 units) that added good numbers to Sub 4m SUV sales in April 2025. The list also included the Nissan Magnite (1,749 units) and Renault Kiger (606 units), both of which have reported a marked decline in demand. Maruti Jimny, on the other hand, has seen a 67.70% YoY growth with 431 units sold last month over 257 unit sales of April 2024.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUV April 2025 – MoM Comparison

There was a negative MoM impact on sub 4 m SUV sales by 8.76%. Maruti Brezza however, showed off better performance with a 2.57% growth, rising from 16,546 unit sales of March 2025. Tata Nexon sales dipped 5.55% to 15,457 units from 16,366 units on a MoM basis while Maruti Fronx recorded a rise by 4.95% from 13,669 units sold in April 2024. Tata Punch saw a sales downturn sharply by 29.46% to just 12,496 units last month from 17,714 unit sales of April 2024.

Kia Sonet posted a 4.71% MoM progress in demand to 8,068 units while Hyundai Venue saw a severe decline of 23.83% to 7,953 units in the past month. There had been 10,441 units sold in March 2025.

Lower down the sales list was Mahindra XUV 3XO with 7,568 unit sales marking a 7.27% MoM growth. It was followed by Hyundai Exter, sales of which weakened sharply by 8.22% MoM while Skoda Kylaq reported a marginal 0.69% MoM improvement to 5,364 unit sales. Kia Syros and Toyota Taisor both saw its MoM sales decline by 20.24% and 30.19% respectively. Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger too witnessed drop in MoM demand while Maruti Jimny has seen robust sales with a 65.13% MoM increase to 431 units last month from 261 unit sales of March 2025.