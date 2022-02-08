Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300

Honda WR-V recorded the highest MoM growth of 481 percent although it registered the least volume

The subcompact SUV segment in India has seen many additions in the past few years and is currently one of the most sought after spaces in the passenger vehicle industry. As many as 56,187 subcompact SUVs were sold in the country in January 2022.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sales Jan 2022 – Nexon, Venue lead segment

During the same month last year, 53,611 units of the SUVs below the sub-4 metre mark were sold whereas the number stood at 47,842 units in December 2021. This resulted in YoY growth of 4.80 percent and MoM growth of 17.44 percent. The segment was led by Tata Nexon which sold a record 13,816 units last month, the highest monthly volume generated by the subcompact crossover.

The homegrown carmaker sold 8,225 units of Nexon in January last year which resulted in YoY growth of 68 percent. The second spot was grabbed by Hyundai Venue which accumulated a volume of 11,377 units last month as opposed to 11,779 units sold in January last year. This led to marginal YoY degrowth of 3.41 percent. MoM growth stood at 9.82 percent.

Occupying the third spot was Maruti Vitara Brezza which registered a volume of 9,576 units last month and resulted in a marginal MoM growth of 0.47 percent. During the same period last year, the Indo-Japanese carmaker dispatched 10,623 units of the subcompact SUV which led to YoY growth of 9.86 percent.

Brezza, Sonet, XUV300 generate decent volume

Brezza was trailed by Kia Sonet at the fourth spot with 6,904 units of the subcompact UV dispatched across the country during the first of 2022. During the same period last year, Kia sold 8,859 units of Sonet which has transitioned into 22 percent YoY growth. In December last year, Kia dispatched a total of 3,578 units which resulted in an MoM growth of 93 percent.

Mahindra XUV300 took the fifth spot with 4,550 units sold during January 2021. A year ago, the monthly volume for XUV300 stood at 4,612 units which led to a YoY decline of 1.34 percent. MoM growth stood at 6.81 percent with 4,260 units of the SUV sold in December 2021.

Others: Magnite, Kiger Consolidate

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger took the fourth and fifth spots respectively. The Japanese carmaker sold 3,827 units of the former whereas its French alliance partner sold 3,053 units of the latter. Both crossovers are based on the same platform and have witnessed a similar MoM growth of 44 percent.

The eighth spot was taken by Urban Cruiser which accumulated a volume of 2,590 units as opposed to 3,005 units dispatched in January 2021. The rebadged Vitara Brezza from Toyota witnessed YoY growth of 13.81 percent. An MoM growth of 9.79 percent was recorded. Honda WR-V took the ninth spot with 494 units sold last month.