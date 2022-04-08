Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sales Mar 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet

Nexon is not only the best selling Sub 4m SUV, but also the best selling SUV of India in Mar 2022

Compact SUVs have been reigning the Indian automotive space for the past few years and they continued to dominate even in the last month of last fiscal year. Sales of sub 4 metre compact SUVs for the month of March 2022 stood at 55,753 units, down by around 4% from March 2021.

Major drop in sales numbers can be attributed to discontinuation of EcoSport as Ford has exited the Indian market. Let’s have a look at overall brand-wise sales figures to understand more about the segment.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sales Mar 2022

The best selling sub 4 metre compact SUV was the Tata Nexon, which also landed up becoming the most selling SUV for March 2022. Nexon garnered sales of 14,315 units and registered a stupendous 65% growth in its sales numbers. Interestingly, in March’21, Nexon was on the third stop on the sales chart; however, last month it managed to beat both Brezza and Venue in terms of sales volumes.

Maruti Brezza grabbed the second spot on the list as its dealer dispatch numbers stood at 12,439 units for March’22. Brezza improved its sales, both on a year-on-year basis and month-on-month basis. Its market share in March 2022 stood at 22.31%.

Hyundai Venue settled for the third spot on the sales chart as it managed sales of 9,220 units in March 2022. Venue however recorded de-growth in sales numbers, when compared with March 2021 or even Feb 2022.

Kia Sonet got the 4th spot in the list with total sales of 6,871 units in March 2022. Sonet recorded a 19% de-growth when compared to its sales numbers from March 2021 however a 11% growth when compared with its Feb 2022 sales figures. Sonet’s market share for March 2022 stood at 12.3%.

Mahindra XUV300 had a good March’22 as it recorded a 60% increase in its sales from March 2021. Over the last few months, XUV300 has consistently been clocking sales of around 4K units per month which has helped it to get a market share of around 7-8% in the segment.

Bottom 5 Sub 4m SUVs

Toyota Urban Cruiser settled for the 6th spot on the list with total sales of 3,079 units in March 2022. While there was not a lot of change in its sales numbers when compared with March 2021, it did register a strong 29% increase in its sales numbers over Feb 2022. Nissan Magnite too had a similar story as its sales figures reported a similar trend. Magnite managed to command a 5% market share in March’22, which is similar to the figure from March 2021.

Renault Kiger recorded a steep 35% decline in its sales figures in March 2022 (over March’21), which could be concerning for the European automaker. With Duster getting discontinued, Renault’s portfolio is shrinking in the country and hence, each existing model needs to do well.

Honda WRV volumes seem to have collapsed as its sales dropped down from 978 units in March’21 to just 251 units in March’22. Honda is currently busy with its preparation to launch its City Hybrid, however the Japanese OEM clearly needs to explore more models, possibly an SUV, which can help it to churn out healthy volumes in the country.