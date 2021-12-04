Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Nov 2021 – Brezza No 1, Nexon Beats Venue, Sonet

Maruti Suzuki Brezza led the sales charts with significant growth reported both on a YoY and MoM basis

The sub 4 meter SUV crossover segment has seen good demand in the country. It is a highly competitive segment with almost every automaker India having at least one offering in this space. Taking top 10 sub 4 meter SUV crossovers sold in India last month, sales have not really seen any significant increase on account of the dire shortage in supply of semi-conductors, a vital component in the manufacturing of modern day cars.

YoY sales of SUVs in the sub 4 meter segment in the past month increased marginally by 0.43 percent to 44,572 units, up from 44,379 units sold in November 2020. It was also a 5.54 percent de-growth on a MoM basis over 47,188 units sold in October 2021.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sales Nov 2021

In the driver’s seat was Maruti Suzuki Brezza and only sub 4 meter SUV to boast of significant growth both in terms of YoY and MoM sales. It was also the only model in its segment to record sales above the 10,000 unit mark. In November 2021, sales stood at 10,760 units, up 37.28 percent over 7,838 units sold in November 2020. It was also a 33.96 percent MoM increase over 8,032 units sold in October 2021.

The Brezza also saw its share increase from 17.02 percent held in October 2021 to 24.14 percent last month. It is also learnt that Maruti is working on a new generation Brezza. The subcompact SUV will drop the ‘Vitara’ prefix and will go by the name Maruti Brezza. It will come with improved styling, more feature-rich interiors and a fuel efficient engine lineup.

Tata Nexon was at No. 2 on the list of best-selling sub 4 meter SUVs last month. Tata Motors sold 9,831 units of the Nexon last month, down 63.28 percent over 6,021 units sold in November 2020 and down 2.62 percent over 10,096 units sold in October 2021.

Next up was the Hyundai Venue that faces increased competition on this space. It had been the best-selling SUV in October 2021 with 10,554 unit sales but slipped to No. 3 in the past month with 24.84 percent decline and sales down to 7,932 units.

Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Urban Cruiser

Following lower down the order was Kia Sonet along with Mahindra XUV300 both of which posted YoY and MoM de-growth. Sonet sales dipped 58.67 percent to 4,719 units in November 2021, down from 11,417 units sold in November 2020. It was also a 13.30 percent de-growth over 5,443 units sold in October 2021.

XUV300 sales dipped 10.14 percent YoY to 4,006 units from 4,458 units sold in November 2020 while MoM sales fell 4.69 percent from 4,203 units sold in October 2021. Mahindra plans to launch an electric variant of Mahindra XUV300 which may be christened as XUV400 and would come as the automaker’s first ever all electric SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser, the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Brezza has also noted outstanding sales growth like the Brezza with a 0.64 percent YoY growth to 2,850 units in the past month, up from 2,832 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales also increased 35.71 percent over 2,100 units sold in October 2021. More recently, Toyota has filed a trademark for the name Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. This could either be a new variant of the Urban Cruiser or a name of its new gen model set for launch.

Nissan Magnite, Kiger and WR-V were at Nos 7, 8 and 9 respectively each posting a MoM de-growth while the Ford EcoSport was at No.10 with 0 sales as EcoSport sales had stood at 1,590 units in November 2020.