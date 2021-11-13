Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sales Oct 2021 – Venue, Nexon, Brezza, Sonet

While Hyundai Venue posted the maximum sales volume for October 2021, Tata Nexon posted the highest YoY growth for the same period

Needless to say, the sub-4 metre SUV/crossover space is the most hotly contested space in the passenger vehicle segment in the Indian auto market. Almost every major OEM has a subcompact SUV offering in their lineup. The sales chart for October 2021 was led by Hyundai Venue.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Oct 2021 – Venue, Nexon, Brezza In The Lead

The South Korean auto giant dispatched 10,554 units of Venue last month to record a YoY growth of 20 percent. In October last year, the company sold 8,828 units of the subcompact UV. It managed to outsell the next best car on the list by nearly 500 units. Tata Motors sold 10,096 units of Nexon during the same period.

During October last year, the company sold 6,888 units of the crossover which led to an impressive YoY growth of 47 percent. Maruti managed to dispatch 8,032 units of Vitara Brezza last month as opposed to 12,087 units in October last year. This translated to a YoY decline of 34 percent.

Sonet, XUV300 Post decent numbers

Kia Sonet has been witnessing a fall in sales volume continuously for a few months now. The smaller sibling of Seltos registered a monthly volume of 5,443 units which translated to a negative YoY growth of 34 percent. During the same period last year, Kia dispatched 11,721 units of the subcompact SUV. Sonet was trailed by Mahindra XUV300 which recorded a total monthly volume of 4,203 units.

A YoY decline of 14 percent was registered since the SUV recorded a monthly volume of 4,882 units in October last year. Nissan sold 3,389 units of Magnite whereas its alliance partner Renault sold 2,643 units of Kiger in October this year. Both SUVs share plenty of commonalities among each other starting from architecture to powertrain options.

Toyota dispatched 2,100 units of Urban Cruiser in October this year which is a 30 percent YoY decline. The rebadged iteration of Maruti Vitara Brezza recorded a sales volume of 3,006 units in October last year. The list was wrapped up by Honda WR-V which managed to sell only 728 units of the crossover. It registered negative YoY degrowth of 30 percent.

This list earlier used to feature Ford EcoSport which in fact started this segment of subcompact SUVs in India. However, with the exit of the American carmaker in September this year, EcoSport along with other models of Ford went off sale for good.

Thar not in the list

Mahindra Thar is a sub 4m SUV, but is not included in the list above as it is not a direct rival to above mentioned SUV crossovers. In fact, Thar is a thorough SUV. A total of 2,692 units of the off-roading SUV were sold in October this year. The new-gen Thar made went on sale in November last year and has been in great demand ever since.