Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sep 2021 – Nexon No 1 For First Time, Brezza No 7

Low sales volume of Vitara Brezza could be attributed to the limited production of vehicles by Maruti in September

Subcompact SUVs have been the flavour of success for almost every automotive OEM in India for the past few years. The segment has generated very high sales volumes which have translated to high returns for all carmakers. It is by far the most highly competitive segment in the Indian auto market presently.

Sub 4m SUV Sep 2021 – Nexon Pips Others

The highest volume of sales from the sub-4 metre UV space was generated by Tata Motors which dispatched 9,211 units of Nexon in September 2021. It is the first time that Nexon has found itself on the top of the monthly sales chart in this segment since it made its debut back in 2017.

In comparison, Tata sold 6,007 units of the subcompact UV in September last year which has resulted in 53.3 percent YoY growth. Nexon was trailed by Hyundai Venue at the second spot which registered a monthly sales volume of 7,924 units last month. In September last year, the South Korean auto giant sold 8,469 units of the subcompact SUV thus translating to YoY degrowth of 6.4 percent.

Venue was followed by its cousin Kia Sonet with 4,454 units dispatched across the country last month. It took a sharp plunge from 9,266 units sold in September last year which has resulted in a YoY decline of 52 percent.

Mahindra XUV300 saw a marginal YoY decline of 0.1 percent as the Indian carmaker was able to dispatch 3,693 units of the compact SUV in September this year. This is seven units less than the volume recorded during the same month last year.

Brezza Records Massive Decline

The fifth and sixth spots were occupied by alliance partners Nissan and Renault with their receptive offerings Magnite and Kiger. Both UVs registered a sales volume of 2,330 units and 2,312 units respectively. Maruti Vitara Brezza slipped to the seventh spot with merely 1,874 units dispatched across the country last month. The SUV usually stands at the top three but witnessed a massive YoY decline of 79.5 percent.

This drop in sales volume for Vitara Brezza could be attributed to reduced production by Maruti last month. The next in line was the Brezza rebadged twin- Toyota Urban Cruiser which registered a sales volume of 816 units last month. It was followed by a crossover from another Japanese carmaker- Honda WR-V which recorded a volume of 687 units in September this year.

During the same period last year, Honda sold 1,124 units of WR-V which has led to a YoY decline of 38.8 percent. With the exit of Ford from India as a local manufacturer, EcoSport will be dropping out of this list. The American carmaker didn’t dispatch a single unit of the crossover last month in comparison to 3,558 units being dispatched during September last year.