Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs Feb 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Kiger, Magnite

The segment has seen de-growth both in terms of YoY and MoM sales with only the Tata Nexon posting a YoY growth

Automobile buyers in India have recently been showing more preference towards SUVs and hatchbacks while the sedan segment has taken a back seat. SUVs are being offered across various price points and auto makers in India are expanding their sub 4 meter SUV lineup faster than they are planning new launches in any of the other segments.

These SUVs are favoured primarily for their size, ability to take on Indian road conditions, higher ground clearance with larger and wider wheels leading to improved grip. These SUVs also offer a long list of safety equipment.

In the past month, sales of the top 10 sub 4 meter SUVs in this category stood at 49,574 units, down 9.62 percent over 54,850 units. It was also a MoM de-growth of 11.77 percent over 56,187 units sold in January 2022.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs Feb 2022 – Tata Nexon Highest Selling

Taking into account the top 10 best-selling sub 4 meter SUVs sold in India in the past month, Tata Nexon outsold every other model in this segment. Sales of the Nexon stood at 12,259 units in February 2022 up 54.61 percent over 7,929 units sold in February 2021. Share in top 10 stood at 24.73 percent last month, down from 28.88 percent held in January 2022. MoM sales dipped 11.27 percent from 13,816 units sold in January 2022.

Tata Motors also announced a new milestone of producing 3 lakh units of the Nexon from its Ranjangaon plant near Pune. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the company has introduced 4 new variants of the Nexon and a new Royal Blue colour option. Tata Motors is also planning a DCT automatic option of the Nexon along with a more powerful Nexon EV later this year.

Hyundai Venue was the 2nd best-selling SUV on this list with sales of 10,212 units, down 9.02 percent over 11,224 units sold in February 2021. MoM sales dipped 10.24 percent over 11,377 units sold in January 2021. Hyundai is also planning to launch facelifted Venue launch later this year.

Brezza, Sonet, XUV300

At No. 3 was the Maruti Brezza with sales of 9,256 units, down 20.10 percent over 11,585 units sold in February 2021. MoM sales dipped 3.34 percent as compared to 9,576 units sold in January 2022. New Maruti Brezza has been spied testing. It is expected to receive a number of exterior and interior updates along with an extensive range of safety equipment.

Kia Sonet has seen a sales dip of 23.05 percent on a YoY basis and 10.86 percent MoM to 6,154 units in February 2022. The Sonet is set to be updated along with the Seltos and will likely receive 6 airbags as standard.

Lower down the order were the Mahindra XUV300 (4,511 units), Toyota Urban Cruiser (2,387 units), Renault Kiger (2,247 units) and the Nissan Magnite (2,059 units). Honda WR-V sales dipped to 489 units, down 51.29 percent YoY over 1,004 units sold in February 2021 and lower by 1.01 percent from 494 units sold in January 2022. Ford EcoSport also found mention on this list with 3,171 units sold in February 2021.