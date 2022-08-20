Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs July 2022 – Nexon, Venue, Brezza, Sonet

Tata Nexon remained a top seller with 38 percent YoY growth even as MoM sales dipped marginally

Sales in the sub 4 meter SUV crossover segment increased both on YoY and MoM basis in July 2022. Sales stood at 62,506 units, up 9.14 percent from 57,271 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales grew by 16.04 percent when compared to 53,865 units sold in June 2022.

Tata Nexon was once again in the lead with 14,214 units sold in July 2021. This was a 38.17 percent YoY growth as against 10,287 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 3,927 unit volume growth while commanding a 22.74 percent share on this list. MoM sales dipped marginally by 0.57 percent from 14,295 units sold in June 2022 when share percentage had stood at 26.54. Tata Nexon was also the highest selling SUV in the country and helped Tata post its highest monthly sales tally last month.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs July 2022

Hyundai Venue has reported a YoY and MoM growth in July 2022, when sales were at 12,000 units. There had been 8,185 units sold in July 2021 while in June 2022 sales stood at 10,321 units. Share percentage has also increased from 19.16 percent held in June 2022 to 19.20 percent in the past month.

Following the launch of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza in June 2022, sales increased on a MoM basis by 120.46 percent. There were 4,404 units sold in June 2022 which increased to 9,709 units in July 2022. YoY sales saw the Brezza suffer a 23.41 percent de-growth from 12,676 units sold in July 2021. The new Maruti Brezza (that drops the Vitara moniker), is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.88 lakh and comes in with added safety equipment and first in segment features over its outgoing counterpart.

Kia Motor India saw sales of the Sonet dip YoY and MoM to 7,215 units. This was a 5.99 percent YoY de-growth from 7,675 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales fell 3.22 percent from 7,455 units sold in June 2022. The company reported a major sales milestone in July 2022, crossing the 5 lakh sales mark. This feat has been achieved in less than 3 years and is particularly noteworthy since there was a period of multiple lockdowns.

Urban Cruiser Climbs To No 5

Sales increased substantially for the Toyota Urban Cruiser to 6,724 units in July 2022, up 174.67 percent from 2,448 units sold in July 2021. It was also 26.84 percent up from 5,301 units sold in June 2022. The new Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also set to be introduced to rival Creta and Seltos.

Mahindra XUV300 sales dipped on a YoY basis by 1.49 percent to 5,937 units while sales increased MoM by 24.88 percent over 4,754 units sold in June 2022. Nissan Magnite also posted a YoY de-growth but a MoM increase by 7.57 percent to 3,583 units in July 2022 while sales of the Kiger dipped YoY (-26.99 percent) and MoM (23.86 percent) to 2,597 units.

WR-V sales also fell 25.56 percent YoY to 527 units in July 2022 from 708 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales dipped 11.13 percent from 593 units sold in June 2022. EcoSport sales are down to 0 units as Ford has exited India.