Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs June 2022 – Nexon, Venue, Sonet, Brezza

Nexon takes the lead again with 14,295 units while Venue and Sonet take 2nd and 3rd spot

Sub 4-Metre SUV segment is one of the most popular in India. It offers the SUV feel while also costing less than a C-segment SUV. Many think that the now discontinued EcoSport started this whole segment but it is actually the Mahindra Quanto that sparked this genre. Quanto has long been discontinued (thank goodness).

Leading the charts, Tata Nexon sold 14,295 units in June 2022 with 77.95% YoY growth and a 2.18% dip in sales MoM. It commands 26.54% of the market share in June 2022 which used to be 27.51% in May 2022. Hyundai Venue sold 10,321 units with 112.15% YoY growth in June 2022 over June 2021 and a healthy 24.35% MoM growth in June 2022 over May 2022. It currently occupies 19.16% of the market share in June 2022 over 15.62% in May 2022.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs June 2022

Kia Sonet sold 7,455 units in June 2022 with 25.02% YoY growth in June 2022 over June 2021. But it saw 5.62% dip in sales MoM in June 2022 over May 2022. It holds 13.84% market share in June 2022 over 14.87% in May 2022. This might be due to the newly launched Venue.

Even though the new Brezza and new Urban Cruiser were right around the corner, they managed to sell 5,301 units and 4,404 units respectively. While Brezza registered a dip of 65.68% YoY and 57.29% MoM, Urban Cruiser registered 101.15% growth YoY and 69.47% growth MoM in June 2022. Urban Cruiser enjoys a 9.84% market share in June 2022 over 5.89% in May 2022 while Brezza has 8.18% market share in June 2022 over 19.41% in may 2022. New Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to turn its fate around soon.

Renault Kiger and Magnite, which share their platforms, sold 3,411 units and 3,331 units in June 2022. Both have registered positive growth in both YoY figures and MoM figures. Kiger and Magnite registered 67.62% and 2.43% growth YoY and 147.17% and 73.49% growth MoM in the month of June 2022. Kiger has 6.33% market share in June 2022 while Magnite has 6.18%.

Honda WR-V sold the least

Coming to the safest car on the list, XUV300 sold 4,754 units while registering 3.01% growth YoY and 5.34% dip in sales MoM in June 2022. XUV300 used to have 9.45% market share in may 2022 which is now reduced to 8.83%. Honda WR-V sold just 593 units in June 2022 while hanging on the ropes tightly. Even with such low sales, it registers 144.03% growth YoY and 8.61% growth MoM in June 2022. It currently has 1.10% market share in June 2022 over 1.03% in May 2022.

All-in-all, Nexon takes the cake here with 14,295 units sold in June 2022 with 26.54% market share and Honda is barely hanging in with the competition at this point. Ford EcoSport was discontinued by Ford as they halted their operations in India.

We can expect Maruti Suzuki to claw their way back to the top with the newly launched Brezza (or not). Venue was recently updated by Hyundai too where it got a new set of features and so on. Kia is expected to launch an X Line variant of Sonet which will help boost sales for sure. Even with all the heat, Nexon marches ahead with its 5-star crash safety rating and essential features like ventilated seats and more.