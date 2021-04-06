Top 10 Sub 4m UV Sales Mar 2021 – Nexon Beats Sonet For 1st Time

New products like Kiger and Urban Cruiser registered good demand in March 2021

YoY sales comparisons for March 2021 will largely be skewed, as car sales were impacted last year due to complete lockdown imposed in the country towards the end of March 2020. That’s why most of the SUVs have high YoY growth in March 2021. A total of 58,217 units were sold in March 2021, as compared to 17,383 units in March 2020. YoY growth is 235%. MoM growth is 6%, as compared to 54,850 units sold in February 2021.

Nexon enters top three; trails behind Brezza, Venue

In a significant achievement, Tata Nexon has moved to the third place with sales of 8,683 units in March 2021. YoY growth is 228%, as compared to 2,646 units sold in March last year.

This is the first time Nexon has beaten Kia Sonet in sales, and featured among the top three bestsellers in the segment. Its March 2021 sales are also the highest of all time. Nexon MoM sales are up 10%, as compared to 7,929 units sold in February 2021.

Top selling compact SUV in March is Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with sales of 11,274 units. YoY growth is 104%, as compared to 5,513 units sold in March last year. Brezza has been facing tough competition from new rivals such as Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet in recent past. However, it now appears to be proving its supremacy all over again. MoM numbers are not so encouraging though, as sales are down by -3%.

Following closely is Venue at number two, with sales of 10,722 units in March 2021. YoY growth is up by 75%, as compared to 6,127 units sold in March last year. MoM growth is negative at -4%, as compared to 11,224 units sold in February 2021. At number four is Kia Sonet, with 8,498 units sold in March 2021. MoM numbers have improved by 6%, as compared to 7,997 units sold in February 2021.

Next in the list is Ford EcoSport, the top gainer in terms of MoM sales. As compared to 3,171 units sold in February 2021, sales have zoomed to 5,487 units in March 2021. This is MoM growth of 73%. YoY growth is 150%, as compared to 2,197 units sold in March last year.

Kiger + Magnite close to 7K

New products like Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite continue to register consistent demand in March 2021. Taken together, Kiger and Magnite sales are 6,826 units. This is more than EcoSport, which is placed at number five in the list. Among the two, Kiger seems to be doing better with MoM growth of 19%. In comparison, Magnite MoM sales growth has plateaued in March.

No Sub 4m UV Crossover Sales Mar-21 Mar-20 Growth % YoY 1 Maruti Brezza (104%) 11,274 5,513 104.50 2 Hyundai Venue (75%) 10,722 6,127 75.00 3 Tata Nexon (228%) 8,683 2,646 228.16 4 Kia Sonet 8,498 0 – 5 Ford EcoSport (150%) 5,487 2,197 149.75 6 Renault Kiger 3,839 0 – 7 Toyota Urban Cruiser 3,162 0 – 8 Nissan Magnite 2,987 0 – 9 Mahindra XUV300 (217%) 2,587 814 217.81 10 Honda WRV (1037%) 978 86 1037.21 – Total 58,217 17,383 234.91

At number seven, Toyota Urban Cruiser has registered strong MoM growth of 24%. Other SUVs in the list include Mahindra XUV300 (2,587 units) and Honda WR-V (978 units). Both have negative MoM growth of -18% and -3%, respectively.