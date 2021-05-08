Top 10 Sub 4m UVs April 2021 – Venue Beats Brezza, Nexon Loses To Sonet

Hyundai Venue finished at the top of the table closely followed by the Maruti Vitara Brezza

Hyundai Venue was at No.1 on the list of top 10 sub 4 meter SUVs in April 2021 with sales of 11,245 units. It managed to outsell the Vitara Brezza by just 25 units, pushing the Brezza to a second spot with 11,220 unit sales. These sub 4 meter SUVs were the only two in its segment with sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

In March 2021, it was the Brezza which had more sales than the Venue. The Hyundai Venue gains an edge over the Brezza as it is offered with 1.2 liter turbo petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engine options as against the single 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that powers the Brezza.

At No.3 was the Kia Sonet with sales of 7,724 units. Kia Motors has updated the Sonet and Seltos for the 2021 model year with new features and revised pricing. The Sonet is now priced from Rs.6.79-13.2 lakhs while the 2021 Seltos carries a price tag from Rs.9.95-17.65 lakhs.

Tata Nexon at No.4

The Nexon was the 4th best-selling compact SUV in April 2021 with 6,938 units sold during the past month. In March, it was ahead of Sonet, at No 3 spot in the list. Nexon continues to be the most sold model within the company’s domestic range. The Nexon facelift was launched in early 2020 and ever since then, sales have been consistent, making it a capable contender in its segment particular favored due to its Global NCAP five-star rating.

Mahindra dispatched 4,144 units of the XUV300 in April 2021. It featured at No. 5 on the list of best-selling compact SUVs during the month and has once again undergone a price hike from May 2021 by Rs.671 to 38,876 depending on variant.

Ford EcoSport at No.6 noted sales of 3,820 units in April 2021. The EcoSport was a part of the discount scheme introduced by the company in April 21 wherein exchange bonus stood at Rs.20,000 and corporate discount at Rs.3,000.

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

At No.7 was the Nissan Magnite with sales of 2,940 units sold in April 21 closely followed by the Renault Kiger of which 2,800 units were sold in the past month. Nissan Magnite, launched in December 2020 has seen total bookings across the 50,000 unit mark to date with over 40,000 customers still awaiting delivery.

Toyota Urban Cruiser finished at No.9 in April 21 with sales of 2,155 units. At No. 10 was the Honda WR-V with sales of 1,194 units. Honda had also introduced special discount with cash and exchange benefits of Rs 32,527 on the Honda WR-V petrol and diesel variants in April 21.