Top 10 Sub 4m UVs July 2021 – Tata Nexon Records Highest Ever Sales

The sub 4 meter SUV segment will further see the addition of models such as Citroen C3 and the upcoming Jeep compact SUV

Subcompact SUVs have been the flavour of choice for Indian car buyers seeking a value-for-money offering in the small car space. With the inception of new models in this segment in recent past, the increased number of options in this category has resulted in more buyers opting for a small SUV.

Brezza, Nexon & Venue earn large shares

The Sub 4m UV segment was led by Maruti Vitara Brezza with a total sales of 12,600 units in July 2021. This is a 62.3 percent YoY growth in comparison to July last year which witnessed sales of 7,807 units of Brezza. The subcompact UV from the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is soon expected to receive a comprehensive update early next year.

Brezza is followed by Tata Nexon which has garnered sales of 10,287 units last month. During the same period last year, the homegrown auto brand dispatched 4,327 units of Nexon which has resulted in YoY growth of 137.7 percent.

Hyundai managed to dispatch 8,185 units of Venue last month as opposed to 6,700 units sold in July last year. This translates to YoY growth of 21.5 percent.

New Entrants in Segment

Venue was trailed by its cousin Kia Sonet at the fourth spot with 8,185 units of the UV sold last month. It was not launched in July 2020 and hence, there is no year-on-year sales comparison. Mahindra XUV300 made a staggering YoY jump of 139 percent with 6,027 units sold last month in comparison to 2,519 units sold during July last year. The company is expected to bring a fully electric SUV based on the UV sometime next year.

Sixth spot was occupied by a new entrant in the form of Nissan Magnite which raked up 4,073 units last month for the Japanese carmaker. It was followed by its French cousin Renault Kiger which recorded sales of 3,557 units in July this year. Both crossovers are the most affordable options to consider in this segment.

The duo is followed up by another relatively new entrant Toyota Urban Cruiser. The rebadged twin of Maruti Vitara Brezza registered 2,448 units under its belt last month.

EcoSport, WR-V Lagging Behind

Trailing behind at the ninth spot is Ford EcoSport with a total sales volume of 1,635 units recorded in July this year. Sadly, it witnessed a negative growth of 32.9 percent with 4,438 units sold during the same month last year. EcoSport will soon receive a facelift in the coming months in order to keep it relevant in this ever-growing space.

The list was wrapped by Honda WR-V which managed to sell only 708 units last month. In July 2020, this figure stood at 733 units sold which translated to a decline in YoY figures by 3.4 percent.