Top 10 SUVs April 2023 – Maruti Fronx 1st Month Sales Nears 9k

Tata Nexon regained its position as being the best-selling SUV in India last month

SUV sales in India continued its steady growth with several new models entering the segment. Total SUV sales that featured on the top 10 list stood at 1,05,400 units in April 2023, up 46.32 percent from 72,032 units sold in April 2022. There were two new entrants on this list with the Maruti Fronx and Grand Vitara, both of which are relatively new launches in this segment.

Tata Nexon regained its No.1 position on this list, having fallen to No.2 in March 2023 overtaken by the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Nexon sales improved by 11.37 percent YoY to 15,002 units in April 2023 from 13,471 units sold in April 2022. This was a 1,531 unit volume growth with the Nexon commanding a 14.23 percent share on this list.

Top 10 SUV Sales April 2023

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Creta, sales of which increased by 12.13 percent YoY to 14,186 units in April 2023, up from 12,651 units sold in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki Brezza sales improved marginally by 0.61 percent YoY to 11,836 units in April 2023 from 11,764 units sold in April 2022.

Tata Punch has positioned itself among the top 5 best-selling SUVs in India. It has seen a YoY sales growth of 7.92 percent to 10,934 units in April 2023, up from 10,132 units sold in April 2022. Tata Motors has introduced a price hike on the Punch among other models in its lineup from 1st May 2023. Following this price hike, Tata Punch is now priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

There was a 23.24 percent YoY growth in sales for the Hyundai Venue. Sales which had stood at 8,392 units in April 2022 improved to 10,342 units in the past month. This was a volume growth of 1,950 units with the Venue commanding a 9.81 percent share on this list.

Sales of Kia Sonet also increased on a YoY basis by 80.31 percent to 9,744 units in April 2023 from 5,404 units sold in April 2022. Mahindra Scorpio has seen the highest percent growth on this list. Sales improved by 254.61 percent YoY to 9,617 units in April 2023 from 2,712 units sold in April 2022. In the past month it was the Scorpio N and Classic that accounted for these increased sales.

Maruti Fronx and Grand Vitara

Two new SUVs from Maruti Suzuki claimed their position on this list. New Maruti Fronx accounted for sales of 8,784 units in the past month with an 8.33 percent share. The Fronx sub-4 meter SUV was launched in March 2023 and is based on the Baleno hatchback. It is priced from Rs 7.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Vitara was at No. 9 with sales of 7,742 units in April 2023.

Kia Seltos was at No. 10 on this list. However, it was also the only model in the Top 10 SUV lineup to post a YoY de-growth in sales. Sales dipped 3.90 percent to 7,213 units in April 2023, down from 7,506 units sold in April 2022. Sales could have been lackluster as buyers could be awaiting the new 2023 Seltos Facelift which is currently doing its test rounds. Though under camouflage, a panoramic sunroof has been confirmed to make its way on the Seltos facelift when it launches later this year around the festive season.