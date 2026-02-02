Top 10 SUVs Jan 2026 – Nexon, Punch, Creta, Brezza, Scorpio, Victoris, Venue, Sonet

The Indian passenger vehicle market began 2026 on a strong footing, with the Top 10 selling SUVs collectively recording sales of 1,57,416 units in January 2026, marking a healthy 28.49% year-on-year growth compared to 1,22,513 units sold in January 2025. Compact SUVs and sub-4m SUVs continued to dominate buyer preference, accounting for the majority of volumes in the top rankings.

Top 10 SUVs January 2026

Tata Nexon, including its EV variants, emerged as the best-selling SUV of January 2026, clocking 23,365 units. This represented a sharp 51.75% YoY growth, underlining the model’s sustained popularity across ICE and electric powertrains. Close behind was Tata Punch, which posted its best-ever January performance with 19,257 units, up 18.64% YoY, reinforcing its strong position in the compact SUV space.

Hyundai Creta (including Creta EV) retained a podium finish with 17,921 units, though sales dipped marginally by 3.24% YoY, indicating increased competition in the midsize SUV segment. Maruti Brezza followed closely with 17,486 units, recording a solid 18.57% YoY growth, supported by steady demand in urban and semi-urban markets.

Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N together sold 15,542 units, remaining largely flat year-on-year with a modest 0.65% growth. A notable new entrant in the Top 10 was Maruti Victorís, which registered 15,240 units in its first full January on sale, highlighting strong initial customer traction.

No Top 10 SUVs Jan-26 Jan-25 1 Nexon / EV 23,365 15,397 2 Punch / EV 19,257 16,231 3 Creta / EV 17,921 18,522 4 Brezza 17,486 14,747 5 Scorpio / N 15,542 15,442 6 Victoris 15,240 0 7 Fronx 13,353 15,192 8 Venue 12,413 11,106 9 Bolero 11,841 8,682 10 Sonet 10,998 7,194 – Total 1,57,416 1,22,513

Among Maruti Suzuki’s offerings, Fronx slipped to seventh place with 13,353 units, reflecting a 12.11% YoY decline, while Hyundai Venue posted 12,413 units, growing 11.77% YoY. Mahindra Bolero continued its strong rural and fleet-driven momentum, selling 11,841 units, up 36.39% YoY.

Rounding off the Top 10 was Kia Sonet, which delivered an impressive 52.88% YoY growth with 10,998 units, reflecting sustained demand in the compact SUV segment. Overall, January 2026 sales trends reaffirm the market’s continued shift toward SUVs, with multiple models delivering double-digit growth and new entrants quickly finding acceptance among buyers.

OEM Wise Performance – Top 10 SUVs Jan 2026

– Maruti Suzuki now tops the OEM chart in the Top 10 list, boosted heavily by the Victoris debut (15,240 units) along with steady Brezza volumes.

– Tata Motors remains the strongest organically growing OEM, led by Nexon and Punch, together contributing nearly 43,000 units.

– Hyundai’s growth is flat, despite strong volumes from Creta and Venue.

– Mahindra continues steady momentum, driven by Scorpio-N and Bolero.

– Kia Sonet remains a growth standout, posting nearly 53% YoY growth.