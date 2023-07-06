Top 10 SUVs June 2023 – Creta, Nexon, Venue, Brezza, Scorpio, Sonet

While Maruti Suzuki claimed 3 out of 10 spots, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra had 2 models each and Kia had 1 model on the list

Following our earlier report of top 10 cars sold in India in June 2023, we now list out the top 10 SUVs sold during the same month. While overall top 10 car sales saw a 10.34 percent YoY increase, SUV sales improved by 43.56 percent.

Sales in this segment stood at 1,01,686 units in June 2023 from 70,832 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 30,854 unit volume growth. Once again it was seen that Maruti Suzuki dominated this list with 3 of its models though it was the Hyundai Creta that took a No.1 spot.

Top 10 SUV sales in June 2023

Hyundai Creta sales improved by 4.76 percent YoY to 14,447 units in June 2023, up from 13,790 units sold in June 2022. This was a 657 unit volume growth with the Creta commanding a 14.21 percent share on the list.

Sales of Tata Nexon dipped 3.27 percent YoY to 13,827 units in June 2023, down 468 units when compared to 14,295 units sold in June 2022. There is the 2024 Tata Nexon in the making and is likely to be launched later this year.

At No.3 was the Hyundai Venue of which the company sold 11,606 units in the past month, a 12.45 percent YoY growth over 10,321 units sold in July 2022. Tata Punch posted sales of 10,990 units in June 2023, up 5.53 percent from 10,414 units sold in June 2022 to command a 10.81 percent share on this list.

Maruti Brezza Posts Highest YoY Sales Growth

Maruti Suzuki Brezza sales improved by 140.19 percent YoY to 10,578 units relating to the highest percentage growth as compared to any other SUV on this list. Sales of the Brezza in June 2022 had stood at 4,404 units which was a 6,174 unit volume growth.

Grand Vitara sales were at 10,486 units in the past month to command a 10.31 percent share on the list. It was followed by the Mahindra Scorpio /N with 8,648 units sold in June 2023 with a 109.34 percent YoY growth from 4,131 units sold in June 2022.

Maruti Fronx, a sub 4-meter SUV, launched in April 2023, has made it to the list at No. 8 with 7,991 units sold last month to command a 7.86 percent share. Kia Sonet sales improved by 3.58 percent YoY to 7,722 units, up from 7,455 units sold in June 2022 while Mahindra XUV700 sales fell 10.48 percent to 5,391 units in the past month, from 6,022 units sold in June 2022.