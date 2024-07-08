HomeCar NewsTop 10 SUVs June 2024 - Punch, Creta, Brezza, Scorpio, Venue, Sonet,...

Top 10 SUVs June 2024 – Punch, Creta, Brezza, Scorpio, Venue, Sonet, G Vitara

Tata Punch continues to be the No 1 SUV in India for yet another month – Creta takes No 2 spot with record sales crossing 16.2k

After taking a look at the top 10 cars for June 2024, let us now take a look at the top 10 SUVs last month. The SUV market in India witnessed a remarkable surge in June 2024, with the top 10 SUVs collectively selling 1,19,649 units, marking an 18.01% year-over-year growth compared to June 2023.

Top 10 SUVs June 2024 – YoY Comparison

Tata Punch and its electric variant dominated the charts, selling 18,238 units in June 2024, a significant increase of 65.95% from the 10,990 units sold in June 2023. This accounted for 15.24% of the market share. Hyundai Creta continued to be a strong contender with 16,293 units sold in June 2024, up 12.78% from 14,447 units in June 2023. Maruti Brezza saw robust growth of 24.52%, with 13,172 units sold in June 2024 compared to 10,578 units in June 2023.

Mahindra Scorpio and its N variant experienced a significant boost, selling 12,307 units in June 2024, which is a 42.31% increase from the 8,648 units sold in June 2023. Despite a dip in sales, Tata Nexon and its EV variant sold 12,066 units in June 2024, a decrease of 12.74% year-over-year from 13,827 units in June 2023. Hyundai Venue saw a decline, with sales dropping by 14.79% to 9,890 units in June 2024 from 11,606 units in June 2023, accounting for an 8.27% market share. On the other hand, Kia Sonet witnessed a healthy growth of 27.12%, selling 9,816 units in June 2024 compared to 7,722 units in June 2023, securing an 8.20% share of the market.

Maruti Fronx sold 9,688 units in June 2024, reflecting a 21.24% growth from 7,991 units in June 2023, and held an 8.10% market share. Maruti Grand Vitara experienced a slight drop in sales by 7.70%, selling 9,679 units in June 2024 compared to 10,486 units in June 2023, capturing an 8.09% share. Mahindra XUV 3XO showed the highest growth rate among the top 10, with sales surging by 66.86% to 8,500 units in June 2024 from 5,094 units in June 2023, translating to a 7.10% market share.

Top 10 SUVs June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Top 10 SUVs June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Month on Month sales experienced a minor setback in June 2024, with total sales for the top 10 SUVs amounting to 1,19,649 units, a 2.05% decline from the 1,22,148 units sold in May 2024. Tata Punch registered a slight drop of 3.75% from May 2024’s 18,949 units. Hyundai Creta exhibited impressive growth, with sales rising by 11.12% to 16,293 units in June from 14,662 units in May.

Maruti Brezza saw a decrease of 7.15% in sales, dropping to 13,172 units in June from 14,186 units in May. Mahindra Scorpio and its N variant also faced a decline, with sales falling by 10.28% to 12,307 units in June from 13,717 units in May. Tata Nexon experienced a positive month, with sales increasing by 5.32% to 12,066 units in June from 11,457 units in May.

Hyundai Venue sales improved by 6.04%, reaching 9,890 units in June from 9,327 units in May. Kia Sonet showcased the highest month-on-month growth among the top 10, with sales surging by 32.06% to 9,816 units in June from 7,433 units in May.

Maruti Fronx saw the most significant decline, with sales dropping by 23.60% to 9,688 units in June from 12,681 units in May. Sales for Maruti Grand Vitara slightly decreased by 0.59%, with 9,679 units sold in June compared to 9,736 units in May. Mahindra XUV 3XO experienced a notable decline of 15.00%, with sales falling to 8,500 units in June from 10,000 units in May.

