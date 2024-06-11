Top 10 SUVs May 2024 YoY vs MoM – Creta, Brezza, Scorpio, Nexon, XUV3XO

Overall, the total sales for the top 10 SUVs in May 2024 amounted to 122,741 units, marking a 16.94% year-on-year growth

After taking a look at the top 10 cars in May 2024, here is how the top 10 SUVs performed last month. For May 2024, the Indian SUV market displayed significant growth, with several models achieving impressive year-on-year increases in sales. Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 best-selling SUVs and their performance:

Top 10 SUVs May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the SUV segment, the Tata Punch, including its electric variant, sold 18,949 units, marking a remarkable 70.34% growth from May 2023. It captured a 15.44% market share in the top 10 list. Hyundai Creta maintained its strong position with 14,662 units sold in May 2024, reflecting a modest 1.47% increase from the previous year.

Maruti Brezza saw a 5.88% growth, with 14,186 units sold compared to 13,398 in May 2023. Mahindra Scorpio, including the N variant, experienced a significant 47.21% rise in sales, with 13,717 units sold. Maruti Fronx recorded substantial growth, with sales increasing by 28.57% to 12,681 units.

Tata Nexon saw a decline of 20.56%, with sales falling to 11,457 units from 14,423 in May 2023. Newly launched Mahindra XUV3XO showed a remarkable 95.12% growth, with sales nearly doubling to 10,000 units from 5,125 the previous year. Maruti Grand Vitara saw steady growth, with sales rising by 9.68% to 9,736 units. Hyundai Venue experienced an 8.68% decline, with sales dropping to 9,327 units from 10,213 in May 2023. Mahindra Bolero saw a slight decline of 1.76%, with 8,026 units sold in May 2024.

Top 10 SUVs May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Top 10 SUVs reported a slight 0.37% increase from April 2024’s 122,290 units. Tata Punch was slightly down by 1.09% from April’s 19,158 units. Hyundai Creta recorded a 5.08% decline in sales, with 14,662 units sold in May compared to 15,447 units in April. Maruti Brezza saw a significant month-on-month decrease of 17.10%, with sales falling to 14,186 units from April’s 17,113 units.

Mahindra Scorpio experienced a 7.36% drop, with sales decreasing to 13,717 units in May from 14,807 units in April. Maruti Fronx sales declined by 11.23%, with 12,681 units sold in May compared to 14,286 units in April. In contrast, the Tata Nexon saw a slight increase in sales, rising by 2.59% to 11,457 units in May from 11,168 units in April.

Mahindra XUV3XO showcased an impressive 149.81% surge in sales, with units sold jumping to 10,000 in May from 4,003 in April. Grand Vitara saw a substantial 27.25% growth in sales, with 9,736 units sold in May compared to 7,651 units in April.

Hyundai Venue experienced a modest 2.27% increase in sales, with 9,327 units sold in May compared to 9,120 units in April. Mahindra Bolero saw a significant decline of 15.84%, with sales dropping to 8,026 units in May from 9,537 units in April.