Top 10 7 Seater SUVs, MPVs, UVs – Ertiga, Carens, Innova, Safari, Fortuner

Seven-seat three-row UVs have turned out to be very promising family vehicles for Indian consumers

In the past couple of years, a plethora of seven-seater vehicles has been introduced in the Indian market. These utility vehicles (UVs) offer a more value for money proposition than three-row premium SUVs in the D-segment.

Hence, such compact and mid-size three-row SUVs and MPVs find themselves bossing the seven-seater category. The list above does not include 7 seaters which are also offered as 5 seaters. Cars like Maruti EECO (9,190) and Mahindra XUV700 (4,138) have not been included, despite their sales being higher than some cars in the list below.

Top 10 7 Seater SUVs, MPVs, UVs – Ertiga, Bolero Take Lead

The three-row segment is currently led by Maruti Ertiga which accumulated a monthly sales volume of 11,648 units in February this year. During the same month last year, Maruti sold 9,774 units of the people’s mover which has resulted in YoY growth of 19 percent.

The biggest gainer was Mahindra Bolero which accounted for YoY growth of 128 percent. The MUV registered a total volume of 11,045 units last month as compared to 4,843 units sold during February last year. Third spot on this list was taken by the latest entrant- Kia Carens, which recorded a monthly volume of 5,109 units in February this year.

Innova Registers Growth

Fourth spot on this list is Toyota Innova Crysta which is an old workhorse from the Japanese brand. The premium MPV registered a total monthly volume of 4,318 units in February this year as opposed to 6,018 units during February last year. This has resulted in a YoY decline of 28.2 percent. Maruti sold 3,304 units of XL6 last month which led to YoY growth of 9.4 percent. The Ertiga-twin registered a sales volume of 3,020 units in February last year.

Sixth spot was occupied by Mahindra Scorpio which recorded a total volume of 2,610 units last month. During the same period last year, 3,532 units of the ladder-on-frame SUV were sold across the country which has led to a YoY decline of 26 percent, Scorpio will receive a generation upgrade later this year. Hyundai was able to dispatch 2,516 units of Alcazar last month.

Safari, Fortuner Gains

Renault Triber is among the most affordable seven-seater in India but the MPV witnessed a significant YoY drop of 32.5 percent last month. The French carmaker dispatched 2,397 units of the compact MPV last month instead of 3,553 units sold in February 2021.

Ninth spot was occupied by Tata Safari which recorded a total monthly volume of 1,919 units in February this year. In comparison, Tata Motors dispatched 1,707 units of the mid-size seven-seat SUV in February last year which translated to YoY growth of 12.4 percent. On the 10th spot was Toyota Fortuner, which posted sales of 1,848 units in Feb 2022 – growing by a staggering 127%.