Top 10 SUVs Oct 2025 – Nexon, Creta, Scorpio, Victoris, Sonet, XUV 3XO

After taking a look at the top 10 car sales in Oct 2025, let us now take a look at the top selling SUVs. The SUV wave in India continues to gain strength, with cumulative sales of the top 16 SUVs reaching 2,20,050 units in October 2025, reflecting a robust 21.6% year-on-year growth. The festive season brought strong demand across compact, midsize, and lifestyle SUV segments, led by Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki.

Top Selling SUVs Oct 2025

Leading the SUV charge once again is the Tata Nexon, including its electric variant, which recorded 22,083 units in October 2025 — up 49.6% YoY from 14,759 units a year ago. Nexon’s wide variant spread and the popularity of its EV version have helped Tata maintain leadership in India’s fiercely competitive SUV space.

In second place, the Hyundai Creta (and Creta EV) registered 18,381 units, growing 5.05% YoY despite newer rivals entering the market. Its premium features and diesel powertrain continue to attract strong urban buyers. Mahindra’s Scorpio and Scorpio N duo secured the third spot with 17,880 units, a solid 14.05% YoY rise, underscoring the SUV’s popularity in both rural and urban regions. Together, these three SUVs accounted for nearly 27% of all SUV sales in October.

Fronx, Punch, and Bolero Drive Momentum

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx remained a consistent performer at fourth with 17,003 units (+3.56%), while the Tata Punch (and Punch EV) followed closely with 16,810 units, marking 6.8% growth. The evergreen Mahindra Bolero made a strong comeback with 14,343 units, growing 45.6% YoY — its best performance in months — reaffirming its dominance in tier-2 and rural markets.

Victoris Enters with a Bang

A major highlight this month was the Maruti Victoris, which entered the market with a bang, clocking 13,496 units in its very first month of sales. The new entrant has instantly made it into the top 10, signaling strong acceptance among Indian SUV buyers. Kia Sonet continued its positive run with 12,745 units, registering 31.4% YoY growth, while Mahindra XUV 3XO followed closely at 12,237 units, up 27.98% YoY, further strengthening Mahindra’s compact SUV presence.

The Maruti Brezza dropped to the 10th spot with 12,072 units, a sharp 27.1% YoY decline, likely impacted by internal competition from Fronx and Victoris. In contrast, Mahindra Thar (and Thar Roxx) surged with 12,029 units, recording an impressive 51.4% YoY growth, as demand for lifestyle SUVs remains strong. The Hyundai Venue maintained steady sales at 11,738 units (+7.68%), while Toyota Hyryder saw a massive 112% YoY surge, doubling its sales to 11,555 units, thanks to hybrid powertrain demand.

Grand Vitara, XUV700, and Seltos Round Off the List

The Maruti Grand Vitara slipped to 10,409 units, a 26% YoY drop, while Mahindra’s flagship XUV700 saw a slight dip of 2.8% to 10,139 units, maintaining its position among India’s best-selling premium SUVs. At the end of the list, the Kia Seltos posted a positive 12% YoY growth, registering 7,130 units, ensuring Kia’s continued visibility in the crowded mid-size SUV segment.

