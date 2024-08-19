Top 10 SUVs Sales H1 2024 – Punch, Creta, Brezza, Scorpio, Nexon, Venue, Sonet

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) continued to dominate car sales in H1 2024 with a 27.90% improvement in demand

Following our earlier report on top 30 cars sold during H1 2024, we now assess the best-selling SUVs during the same period. Sales of SUVs grew to 9,85,801 units in the period Jan-June 2024, a volume growth of 2,15,062 units over 7,70,739 units sold in the corresponding period of 2023.

Top 10 SUV Sales H1 2024 – Led by Tata Punch

Tata Punch / EV was a dominant player in the SUV segment with 1,10,308 units sold during the period Jan-June 2024. This was a 64.35% growth from 67,117 units sold in the same period of 2023 relating to a volume growth of 43,191 units to command an 11.19% share on this list. Not only was the Punch the highest selling SUV in India but it was also the only SUV to surpass sales above the 1 lakh unit mark. A host of features, advanced technology, high safety rating and competitive pricing has all given rise to its increased demand.

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Creta compact SUV with 91,348 unit sales in the first 6 months of this calendar year. This was a 10.64% improvement over 82,566 units sold in the same period of 2023 relating to a volume increase of 8,782 units and a 9.27% share. Maruti Brezza, in the sub-4 meter SUV segment, offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, saw its sales improve by 9.68% to 90,135 units in H1 2024. The Brezza currently commands a 9.14% share on this list.

Up next was the Mahindra Scorpio/N with 85,326 unit sales in the H1 2024 period, relating to a 63.97% growth from 52,036 units sold in the same period of 2023. The Scorpio/N Marketed as ‘Big Daddy Of SUVs’, also finds a regular position at the top of company sales charts each month while more recently the company added some extra features for an even better appeal.

Tata Nexon / EV saw its sales slip by 8.20% to 80,326 units in H1 2024 from 87,501 units sold in the H1 2023 period. This was a volume de-growth of 7,175 units. Outstanding demand was reported for the Maruti Fronx, sales of which improved by an astronomical 189.05% to 76,997 units in the H1 2024 period, a volume growth of 50,359 units over 26,638 units sold in H1 2023. The Fronx could see some competition in its sub 4-meter segment with the new crossover SUV being actively tested. Also from the Maruti Suzuki stables was the Grand Vitara, sales of which grew by 14.08% in H1 2024 period to 62,738 units.

Hyundai Venue however, suffered a sales setback with 6.68% lower sales in H1 2024 to 58,715 units. It was followed by the Mahindra Bolero which saw a 2.86% growth in sales to 55,352 units, up from 53,812 units sold in H1 2023. Also accounting for sales above the 50,000 unit mark was Kia Sonet. Sales of the Sonet grew only marginally by 0.35% to 54,322 units in H1 2024 just 188 units extra over sales of 54,134 units sold in H1 2023.

Top 10 SUV sales H1 2024 (Jan to Jun) – sub-50,000 units

Even as sales were unable to surpass the 50,000 unit mark, each of these SUVs have posted positive sales in H1 2024 over sales in the same period of 2023. Hyundai Exter sales were at 46,647 units to command a 4.73% share on this list. It was followed by the Kia Seltos with a 1.13% growth in sales to 40,344 units.

From Mahindra lineup, it was the XUV700, Thar and XUV3XO that followed in quick succession, each of which have shown improved demand. Mahindra XUV700 sales improved by 21.57% to 37,433 units in the H1 2024 period over 30,792 units sold in the same 6 month period last year. Thar sales were up 28.78% to 35,026 units while XUV3XO sales shot up by 9.47% to 32,242 units in H1 2024. Trailing the list was the Toyota Hyryder with a 46.35% improvement in sales to 28,542 units, a growth of 9,040 units over 19,502 units sold in H1 2023.