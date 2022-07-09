Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Apr 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Raider, Gixxer, FZ

Bajaj Boxer and TVS Star City led the export list in April 2022, leading over the others by a significant margin

Two wheeler exports dipped 5.61 percent YoY in April 2022, down to 4,05,433 units, from 4,29,535 units exported in April 2021. This was a 24,102 volume de-growth. Heading the list was Bajaj Boxer with 99,500 units shipped in the past month, this was a de-growth of 17.40 percent over 1,20,460 units exported in April 2021 leading to a 20,960 unit volume de-growth and a 24.54 percent market share. At No. 2 was TVS Star City with exports of 66,779 units in the month of April 2022. This was a 12.90 percent YoY growth over 59,148 units sold in April 2021 with a 16.47 percent market share.

Bajaj Pulsar at No. 3 saw exports of 28,965 units in April 2022. This was a YoY de-growth of 31.91 percent over 42,537 units shipped in April 2021, leading to a 13,572 unit volume growth with a 7.14 percent market share. Exports of Discover also dipped 9.28 percent to 15,096 units from 16,640 units shipped in April 2021 leading to a 1,544 unit volume de-growth and a 3.72 percent market share.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Apr 2022

Yamaha FZ exports were on the positive side with a growth of 91.05 percent YoY to 14,092 units from 7,376 units shipped in April 2021. This was a 6,716 unit volume growth with a 3.48 percent market share. The FZ was also the company’s best-selling model in domestic markets in May 2022. Yamaha FZ is priced between Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for standard and FZ-S variants respectively.

There were 13,872 units of the Bajaj CT exported in April 2022, a growth of 28.16 percent over 10,824 units shipped in April 2021. This model has now been discontinued from the company’s lineup and production has been stopped as of May 2022. Bajaj CT110X comes in its place and is priced from Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom).

Honda Navi scooter saw exports to the tune of 12,216 units in April 2022, a YoY growth of 64.90 percent over 7,408 units shipped in April 2021. This was a volume growth of 4,808 units with a 3.01 percent market share.

Others In The List – KTM, Hero, Yamaha

TVS Apache was next on the list at No. 8. Exports dipped 37.28 percent YoY to 11,771 units from 18,767 units shipped in April 2021 leading to a 6,996 volume de-growth. TVS Raider entry level commuter motorcycle saw its exports at 9,141 units with a 2.25 percent market share. It was followed by the Gixxer at No. 10 with 8,086 units shipped in April 2022, up 31.65 percent over 6,142 units exported in April 2021 with a 1,944 unit volume growth and 1.99 percent market share.

Thereafter, all models in the top 15 list of exports posted a YoY de-growth. Bajaj CT saw exports down 1.57 percent to 7,284 units in April 2022 while Dio exports fell 16.87 percent to 7,032 units. Suzuki Burgman had 6,292 units exported in the same month, a YoY de-growth of 4.70 percent.

No Two Wheeler Exports Apr-22 Apr-21 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 99,500 1,20,460 -17.40 2 Star City 66,779 59,148 12.90 3 Pulsar 28,965 42,537 -31.91 4 Discover 15,096 16,640 -9.28 5 FZ 14,092 7,376 91.05 6 CT 13,872 10,824 28.16 7 Navi 12,216 7,408 64.90 8 Apache 11,771 18,767 -37.28 9 Raider 9,141 0 – 10 Gixxer 8,086 6,142 31.65 11 CT 7,284 7,400 -1.57 12 Dio 7,032 8,459 -16.87 13 Burgman 6,292 6,602 -4.70 14 Sport 6,003 6,798 -11.69 15 HF Deluxe 5,642 8,716 -35.27 16 KTM 390 5,205 5,563 -6.44 17 Platina 4,800 4,488 6.95 18 CB Shine 4,765 5,323 -10.48 19 Hunk 4,495 2,416 86.05 20 Splendor 4,234 5,194 -18.48 21 Dream 3,720 4,076 -8.73 22 Dominar 400 3,712 2,205 68.34 23 Crux 3,324 1,756 89.29 24 CB Hornet 160R 3,280 2,932 11.87 25 RayZR 3,064 4,796 -36.11 26 Glamour 2,842 3,012 -5.64 27 650 Twins 2,754 1,046 163.29 28 Ntorq 2,627 6,498 -59.57 29 Himalayan 2,607 1,398 86.48 30 X Blade 2,557 4,442 -42.44 31 Xpulse 200 2,361 3,026 -21.98 32 Livo 2,300 5,200 -55.77 33 CB Unicorn 160 2,256 1,440 56.67 34 Gixxer 250 2,226 856 160.05 35 H’Ness CB350 2,221 840 164.40 36 Dominar 250 2,073 1,016 104.04 37 KTM 125 2,044 2,316 -11.74 38 KTM 200 1,958 3,685 -46.87 39 YD125 1,800 0 – 40 Classic 350 1,797 724 148.20 41 Husqvarna 401 1,762 1,596 10.40 42 BMW 310 1,646 0 – 43 SZ 1,424 2,108 -32.45 44 Meteor 350 1,138 1,143 -0.44 45 FZ25 1,118 1,324 -15.56 46 KTM 250 1,106 913 21.14 47 SXR 50 896 0 – 48 Saluto 850 1,830 -53.55 49 R15 849 708 19.92 50 Victor 800 1,120 -28.57 51 Grazia 720 1,361 -47.10 52 MT 15 600 280 114.29 53 Vespa 150 564 266 112.03 54 Maestro 557 545 2.20 55 Activa 548 380 44.21 56 Hayate 456 0 – 57 Aviator 440 720 -38.89 58 Wego 423 120 252.50 59 Husqvarna 125 420 924 -54.55 60 Intruder 384 64 500.00 61 Aprilia SR150 244 601 -59.40 62 CB Unicorn 150 240 0 – 63 Avenger 220 213 342 -37.72 64 Husqvarna 251 204 382 -46.60 65 Radeon 200 280 -28.57 66 Avenger 160 192 96 100.00 67 Access 156 140 11.43 68 Alpha 112 0 – 69 Aprilia SR160 91 88 3.41 70 Husqvarna 125 72 216 -66.67 71 Jupiter 63 149 -57.72 72 Avenis 60 0 – 73 Fascino 30 120 -75.00 74 RR 310 30 151 -80.13 75 Aprilia SR 125 25 626 -96.01 76 Bullet 350 7 0 – 77 Acheiver 0 4,332 -100.00 78 Xtreme 0 2,028 -100.00 79 Saluto RX 0 1,260 -100.00 80 Vespa 125 0 523 -100.00 81 Pleasure 0 252 -100.00 82 Classic 500 0 185 -100.00 83 CBR 250R 0 180 -100.00 84 Lets 0 166 -100.00 85 CB Trigger 0 160 -100.00 86 SR 50 MT 0 144 -100.00 87 Xtreme 0 90 -100.00 88 Destni 125 0 60 -100.00 89 Hornet 2.0 0 24 -100.00 90 Electra 0 13 -100.00 – Total 4,05,433 4,29,535 -5.61

Sport exports fell 11.69 percent to 6,003 units from 6,798 units exported in April 2021. HF Deluxe also suffered a YoY de-growth in exports to 5,642 down from 8,716 units shipped in April 2022 leading to a 3,074 volume de-growth with a 1.39 percent market share. Others on the list also included the KTM 390 with 5,250 units exported in April 2022, Platina (4,800 units), CB Shine (4,765 units), Hunk (4,495 units) and Splendor (4,234 units).