Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports April 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Dio, FZ, CT

Barring a few, all motorcycles have registered positive YoY growth in April

A total of 4,31,311 units were exported in April 2021, as compared to 45,880 units in April last year. YoY export growth is 840.09%. This higher than normal growth is linked to the countrywide lockdown that was imposed in March-April period last year. Another reason is that several global markets were also severely impacted by the pandemic last year. In 2021, the situation is not so acute in international markets.

In terms of volumes, Bajaj leads with four of its bikes in top ten list. TVS has two bikes occupying the second and fourth spot with Star City and Apache, respectively. Others bikes in top ten include two from Honda and one each from Hero MotoCorp and Yamaha.

Boxer ahead by a huge margin

Bajaj Boxer continues to dominate with exports of 1,20,460 units in April. YoY export growth is 673.57%, as compared to 15,572 units exported in April last year. Boxer share in exports is 27.93%. In international markets like Africa, Boxer is preferred for its rugged performance and low-cost maintenance.

At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 59,148 units in April. YoY growth is 757.84%, as compared to 6,895 units exported in April last year. Share in exports is at 13.71%. Star City is sold in several markets in Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Pulsar is third with exports of 42,537 units in April. YoY growth is 715.51%, as compared to 5,216 units exported in April last year. Share in exports is at 9.86%. Pulsar is popular in the Indian market as well. To provide more options to customers, Bajaj is expected to launch multiple 250cc Pulsar motorcycles. The range could include a naked, semi-faired and fully-faired version of 250cc Pulsar.

Two Wheeler Exports Apr-21 Apr-20 % Boxer 1,20,460 15,572 673.57 STAR CITY 59,148 6,895 757.84 Pulsar 42,537 5,216 715.51 Apache 18,767 423 4336.64 CT 18,224 5,467 233.35 Discover 16,640 2,208 653.62 HF Deluxe 8,716 0 – Dio 8,459 57 14740 NAVI 7,408 624 1087.18 FZ 7,376 382 1830.89 SPORT 6,798 120 5565.00 Burgman 6,602 342 1830.41 NTORQ 6,498 240 2607.50 GIXXER 6,142 952 545.17 KTM 390 5,563 1,027 441.67 CB Shine 5,323 380 1300.79 LIVO 5,200 0 – Splendor 5,194 0 – Ray 4,796 0 – Platina 4,488 756 493.65 X Blade 4,442 720 516.94 Acheiver 4,332 0 – Dream 4,076 0 – KTM 200 3,685 590 524.58 XPULSE 200 3,026 0 – Glamour 3,012 0 – Hornet 160R 2,932 396 640.40 Hunk 2,416 0 – KTM 125 2,316 126 1738.10 Dominar 400 2,205 447 393.29 SZ 2,108 144 1363.89 Xtreme 2,028 0 – Saluto 1,830 300 510.00 TVS XL 1,776 132 1245.45 Crux 1,756 300 485.33 Husqvarna 401 1,596 286 458.04 Unicorn 160 1,440 192 650.00 Himalayan 1,398 54 2488.89 GRAZIA 1,361 0 – FZ25 1,324 72 1738.89 Saluto RX 1,260 0 – Meteor 350 1,143 0 – Victor 1,120 160 600.00 650 Twin 1,046 26 3923.08 Dominar 250 1,016 0 – Husqvarna 125 924 0 – KTM 250 913 42 2073.81 GIXXER 250 856 218 292.66 Hness CB350 840 0 – Classic 350 724 0 – Aviator 720 0 – R15 708 0 – SR125 626 0 – SR150 601 0 – Maestro 545 0 – Vespa 523 0 – Husqvarna 251 382 126 203.17 Activa 380 261 45.59 Avenger 220 342 104 228.85 Radeon 280 0 – MT15 280 0 – Vespa 266 0 – Pleasure 252 0 – Husqvarna 201 216 42 414.29 Classic 500 185 11 1581.82 CBR 250R 180 0 – Lets 166 306 -45.75 CB TRIGGER 160 0 – RR 310 151 0 – Jupiter 149 0 – SR 50 MT 144 0 – Access 140 0 – Fascino 120 0 – Wego 120 0 – Avenger 160 96 0 – XTREME 90 0 – Aprilia SR160 88 0 – Intruder 64 0 – Destini 125 60 0 – Hornet 2.0 24 0 – RE Electra 13 0 – Jive 0 160 -100.00 BMW 310 0 4 -100.00 Total 4,31,311 45,880 840.09

Next is TVS Apache with exports of 18,767 units in April. YoY growth is 4336.64%, as compared to 423 units exported in April last year. Share in exports is at 4.35%. Just like Pulsar, Apache range is also popular in the domestic market.

Bajaj CT is next with exports of 18,224 units in April. YoY growth is 233.35%, as compared to 5,467 units in April last year. Share in exports is at 4.23%.

Hero gaining momentum in overseas markets

In recent times, Hero motorcycles have registered strong growth in export markets. At 7th place with 8,716 units, HF Deluxe percentage share in exports is 2.02%. Hero Splendor is placed at 18th spot with 1.20% share. Considering their affordability and reliable performance, these two motorcycles have potential to move up in the list. Other motorcycles in top ten include Bajaj Discover (16,640 units), Honda Dio (8,459), Honda NAVI (7,408) and Yamaha FZ (7,376).