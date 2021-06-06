Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports April 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Dio, FZ, CT

Barring a few, all motorcycles have registered positive YoY growth in April
A total of 4,31,311 units were exported in April 2021, as compared to 45,880 units in April last year. YoY export growth is 840.09%. This higher than normal growth is linked to the countrywide lockdown that was imposed in March-April period last year. Another reason is that several global markets were also severely impacted by the pandemic last year. In 2021, the situation is not so acute in international markets.
In terms of volumes, Bajaj leads with four of its bikes in top ten list. TVS has two bikes occupying the second and fourth spot with Star City and Apache, respectively. Others bikes in top ten include two from Honda and one each from Hero MotoCorp and Yamaha.
Boxer ahead by a huge margin
Bajaj Boxer continues to dominate with exports of 1,20,460 units in April. YoY export growth is 673.57%, as compared to 15,572 units exported in April last year. Boxer share in exports is 27.93%. In international markets like Africa, Boxer is preferred for its rugged performance and low-cost maintenance.
At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 59,148 units in April. YoY growth is 757.84%, as compared to 6,895 units exported in April last year. Share in exports is at 13.71%. Star City is sold in several markets in Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.
Pulsar is third with exports of 42,537 units in April. YoY growth is 715.51%, as compared to 5,216 units exported in April last year. Share in exports is at 9.86%. Pulsar is popular in the Indian market as well. To provide more options to customers, Bajaj is expected to launch multiple 250cc Pulsar motorcycles. The range could include a naked, semi-faired and fully-faired version of 250cc Pulsar.
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Apr-21
|Apr-20
|%
|Boxer
|1,20,460
|15,572
|673.57
|STAR CITY
|59,148
|6,895
|757.84
|Pulsar
|42,537
|5,216
|715.51
|Apache
|18,767
|423
|4336.64
|CT
|18,224
|5,467
|233.35
|Discover
|16,640
|2,208
|653.62
|HF Deluxe
|8,716
|0
|–
|Dio
|8,459
|57
|14740
|NAVI
|7,408
|624
|1087.18
|FZ
|7,376
|382
|1830.89
|SPORT
|6,798
|120
|5565.00
|Burgman
|6,602
|342
|1830.41
|NTORQ
|6,498
|240
|2607.50
|GIXXER
|6,142
|952
|545.17
|KTM 390
|5,563
|1,027
|441.67
|CB Shine
|5,323
|380
|1300.79
|LIVO
|5,200
|0
|–
|Splendor
|5,194
|0
|–
|Ray
|4,796
|0
|–
|Platina
|4,488
|756
|493.65
|X Blade
|4,442
|720
|516.94
|Acheiver
|4,332
|0
|–
|Dream
|4,076
|0
|–
|KTM 200
|3,685
|590
|524.58
|XPULSE 200
|3,026
|0
|–
|Glamour
|3,012
|0
|–
|Hornet 160R
|2,932
|396
|640.40
|Hunk
|2,416
|0
|–
|KTM 125
|2,316
|126
|1738.10
|Dominar 400
|2,205
|447
|393.29
|SZ
|2,108
|144
|1363.89
|Xtreme
|2,028
|0
|–
|Saluto
|1,830
|300
|510.00
|TVS XL
|1,776
|132
|1245.45
|Crux
|1,756
|300
|485.33
|Husqvarna 401
|1,596
|286
|458.04
|Unicorn 160
|1,440
|192
|650.00
|Himalayan
|1,398
|54
|2488.89
|GRAZIA
|1,361
|0
|–
|FZ25
|1,324
|72
|1738.89
|Saluto RX
|1,260
|0
|–
|Meteor 350
|1,143
|0
|–
|Victor
|1,120
|160
|600.00
|650 Twin
|1,046
|26
|3923.08
|Dominar 250
|1,016
|0
|–
|Husqvarna 125
|924
|0
|–
|KTM 250
|913
|42
|2073.81
|GIXXER 250
|856
|218
|292.66
|Hness CB350
|840
|0
|–
|Classic 350
|724
|0
|–
|Aviator
|720
|0
|–
|R15
|708
|0
|–
|SR125
|626
|0
|–
|SR150
|601
|0
|–
|Maestro
|545
|0
|–
|Vespa
|523
|0
|–
|Husqvarna 251
|382
|126
|203.17
|Activa
|380
|261
|45.59
|Avenger 220
|342
|104
|228.85
|Radeon
|280
|0
|–
|MT15
|280
|0
|–
|Vespa
|266
|0
|–
|Pleasure
|252
|0
|–
|Husqvarna 201
|216
|42
|414.29
|Classic 500
|185
|11
|1581.82
|CBR 250R
|180
|0
|–
|Lets
|166
|306
|-45.75
|CB TRIGGER
|160
|0
|–
|RR 310
|151
|0
|–
|Jupiter
|149
|0
|–
|SR 50 MT
|144
|0
|–
|Access
|140
|0
|–
|Fascino
|120
|0
|–
|Wego
|120
|0
|–
|Avenger 160
|96
|0
|–
|XTREME
|90
|0
|–
|Aprilia SR160
|88
|0
|–
|Intruder
|64
|0
|–
|Destini 125
|60
|0
|–
|Hornet 2.0
|24
|0
|–
|RE Electra
|13
|0
|–
|Jive
|0
|160
|-100.00
|BMW 310
|0
|4
|-100.00
|Total
|4,31,311
|45,880
|840.09
Next is TVS Apache with exports of 18,767 units in April. YoY growth is 4336.64%, as compared to 423 units exported in April last year. Share in exports is at 4.35%. Just like Pulsar, Apache range is also popular in the domestic market.
Bajaj CT is next with exports of 18,224 units in April. YoY growth is 233.35%, as compared to 5,467 units in April last year. Share in exports is at 4.23%.
Hero gaining momentum in overseas markets
In recent times, Hero motorcycles have registered strong growth in export markets. At 7th place with 8,716 units, HF Deluxe percentage share in exports is 2.02%. Hero Splendor is placed at 18th spot with 1.20% share. Considering their affordability and reliable performance, these two motorcycles have potential to move up in the list. Other motorcycles in top ten include Bajaj Discover (16,640 units), Honda Dio (8,459), Honda NAVI (7,408) and Yamaha FZ (7,376).