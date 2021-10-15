Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Aug 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Ntorq

In signs of global revival, two-wheeler exports have registered an impressive 37.33% jump in YoY growth
A total of 3,70,822 units were exported in August 2021, as compared to 2,70,030 units in August last year. Bajaj and TVS dominate the top ten list of most exported two-wheelers. While Bajaj has four, TVS has three products in top ten. Just four of Bajaj two-wheelers command market share of more than 45%. TVS top three two-wheelers have close to 24% share in exports.
Honda has two whereas Yamaha has one product in top ten. With the exception of Discover, all other two-wheelers in top ten have positive YoY growth. Even two-wheelers from 11th to 20th position have positive YoY growth in August.
India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp does not have any product in top ten in August. Its most exported product in August is Splendor, which is placed at 11th spot in the list. HF Deluxe is placed at 15th position.
Bajaj Boxer leads
Bajaj Boxer continues to be the most popular made in India two-wheeler in international markets. A total of 1,05,594 units were exported in August 2021. YoY growth is 9.72%, as compared to 96,242 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 28.48%. At number two in the list is TVS Star City 125 with exports of 68,860 units in August. YoY growth is at 62.41%, as compared to 42,400 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 18.57%.
Bajaj Pulsar is third with exports of 34,243 units in August. YoY growth is at 19.61%, as compared to 28,628 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 9.23%. In domestic market, Bajaj is expected to introduce 250cc Pulsar. Two versions are expected, a naked NS250 and a semi-faired model named 250F. A fully-faired 250cc Pulsar could also be in the works. However, this has not been spotted yet.
At number four is Bajaj CT with exports of 17,670 units in August. YoY numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 7,968 units exported in August last year. Percentage share in exports is at 4.77%. TVS Apache is fifth with exports of 14,161 units in August. YoY growth is at 114.24%, as compared to 6,610 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 3.82%.
Hunk and Navi register impressive gains
Placed at 8th and 10th position, Honda Hunk and Navi have YoY growth of 197.43% and 143.66%, respectively. Share in exports is at 1.75% and 1.50%, respectively. Hunk exports are at 6,484 units whereas Navi has 5,570 units.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Aug-21
|Aug-20
|%
|1
|Boxer
|1,05,594
|96,242
|9.72
|2
|Star City 125
|68,860
|42,400
|62.41
|3
|Pulsar
|34,243
|28,628
|19.61
|4
|CT
|17,670
|7,968
|121.76
|5
|Apache
|14,161
|6,610
|114.24
|6
|Discover
|11,480
|15,664
|-26.71
|7
|FZ
|9,108
|6,532
|39.44
|8
|Hunk
|6,484
|2,180
|197.43
|9
|Ntorq
|5,600
|3,199
|75.05
|10
|Navi
|5,570
|2,286
|143.66
|11
|Splendor
|5,376
|4,232
|27.03
|12
|Dio
|5,212
|1,786
|191.83
|13
|Gixxer
|5,174
|2,957
|74.97
|14
|Ray
|5,162
|1,088
|374.45
|15
|HF Deluxe
|4,576
|1,008
|353.97
|16
|X Blade
|4,164
|1,668
|149.64
|17
|Crux
|3,786
|432
|776.39
|18
|Burgman
|3,500
|560
|525.00
|19
|Platina
|3,216
|2,077
|54.84
|20
|Gixxer 250
|2,692
|1,026
|162.38
|21
|CB Shine
|2,580
|2,086
|23.68
|22
|Grazia
|2,480
|40
|6100.00
|23
|CB Hornet 160R
|2,428
|1,443
|68.26
|24
|Glamour
|2,404
|1,574
|52.73
|25
|Meteor 350
|2,387
|0
|–
|26
|Xpulse 200
|2,212
|958
|130.90
|27
|SZ
|2,196
|320
|586.25
|28
|650 Twin
|2,134
|1,409
|51.45
|29
|CB Unicorn 160
|2,112
|480
|340.00
|30
|Sport
|1,920
|3,120
|-38.46
|31
|Dream
|1,832
|1,109
|65.19
|32
|Dominar 250
|1,800
|70
|2471.43
|33
|KTM 200
|1,582
|896
|76.56
|34
|Himalayan
|1,502
|884
|69.91
|35
|Livo
|1,500
|0
|–
|36
|Dominar 400
|1,416
|1,476
|-4.07
|37
|Victor
|1,281
|480
|166.88
|38
|Maestro
|1,208
|250
|383.20
|39
|BMW 310
|1,124
|1,389
|-19.08
|40
|FZ25
|958
|1,172
|-18.26
|41
|Husqvarna
|928
|396
|134.34
|42
|R15
|864
|201
|329.85
|43
|TVS XL
|858
|178
|382.02
|44
|KTM 250
|828
|398
|108.04
|45
|H’Ness CB 350
|822
|0
|–
|46
|Aviator
|800
|0
|–
|47
|Vespa
|742
|7
|10500
|48
|Classic 350
|719
|178
|303.93
|49
|Activa
|614
|0
|–
|50
|Aprilia SR 125
|594
|103
|476.70
|51
|Saluto
|568
|1,032
|-44.96
|52
|Aprilia SR150
|524
|15
|3393.33
|53
|KTM
|400
|2,091
|-80.87
|54
|Husqvarna 251
|366
|179
|104.47
|55
|Pleasure
|344
|40
|760.00
|56
|Wego
|344
|608
|-43.42
|57
|Avenger 220
|342
|300
|14.00
|58
|CT 150
|288
|0
|–
|59
|MT 15
|240
|200
|20.00
|60
|Intruder
|188
|32
|487.50
|61
|Radeon
|160
|80
|100.00
|62
|Husqvarna 201
|144
|228
|-36.84
|63
|Destni 125
|138
|131
|5.34
|64
|Lets
|100
|192
|-47.92
|65
|Saluto RX
|74
|1,296
|-94.29
|66
|Classic 500
|48
|98
|-51.02
|67
|Vespa
|44
|215
|-79.53
|68
|Husqvarna 125
|42
|0
|–
|69
|Fascino
|9
|1,680
|-99.46
|70
|RR 310
|6
|0
|–
|71
|CB Twister
|0
|4,810
|-100.00
|72
|Passion
|0
|3,060
|-100.00
|73
|Acheiver
|0
|1,082
|-100.00
|74
|Xtreme
|0
|775
|-100.00
|75
|Jive
|0
|640
|-100.00
|76
|KTM 125
|0
|509
|-100.00
|77
|Avenger 160
|0
|384
|-100.00
|78
|Duet
|0
|312
|-100.00
|79
|Alpha
|0
|224
|-100.00
|80
|Street 500
|0
|211
|-100.00
|81
|Jupiter
|0
|184
|-100.00
|82
|HF Dawn
|0
|180
|-100.00
|83
|Aprilia SR160
|0
|48
|-100.00
|84
|CBR 250R
|0
|30
|-100.00
|85
|Thunderbird 350
|0
|2
|-100.00
|86
|Bullet 500
|0
|2
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,70,822
|2,70,030
|37.33
Other two-wheelers in top ten export list in August include Bajaj Discover, Yamaha FZ and TVS Ntorq. Discover has registered exports of 11,480 units, which is YoY de-growth of -26.71%. Exports in the corresponding period last year were at 15,664 units. Discover share in exports is at 3.10% in August.
Yamaha FZ is at 7th place with exports of 9,108 units. YoY gain and share in exports are at 39.44% and 2.46%, respectively. Ntorq has 5,600 units, which is YoY growth of 75.05%. Share in exports is at 1.51%.