Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Aug 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Ntorq

In signs of global revival, two-wheeler exports have registered an impressive 37.33% jump in YoY growth

A total of 3,70,822 units were exported in August 2021, as compared to 2,70,030 units in August last year. Bajaj and TVS dominate the top ten list of most exported two-wheelers. While Bajaj has four, TVS has three products in top ten. Just four of Bajaj two-wheelers command market share of more than 45%. TVS top three two-wheelers have close to 24% share in exports.

Honda has two whereas Yamaha has one product in top ten. With the exception of Discover, all other two-wheelers in top ten have positive YoY growth. Even two-wheelers from 11th to 20th position have positive YoY growth in August.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp does not have any product in top ten in August. Its most exported product in August is Splendor, which is placed at 11th spot in the list. HF Deluxe is placed at 15th position.

Bajaj Boxer leads

Bajaj Boxer continues to be the most popular made in India two-wheeler in international markets. A total of 1,05,594 units were exported in August 2021. YoY growth is 9.72%, as compared to 96,242 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 28.48%. At number two in the list is TVS Star City 125 with exports of 68,860 units in August. YoY growth is at 62.41%, as compared to 42,400 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 18.57%.

Bajaj Pulsar is third with exports of 34,243 units in August. YoY growth is at 19.61%, as compared to 28,628 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 9.23%. In domestic market, Bajaj is expected to introduce 250cc Pulsar. Two versions are expected, a naked NS250 and a semi-faired model named 250F. A fully-faired 250cc Pulsar could also be in the works. However, this has not been spotted yet.

At number four is Bajaj CT with exports of 17,670 units in August. YoY numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 7,968 units exported in August last year. Percentage share in exports is at 4.77%. TVS Apache is fifth with exports of 14,161 units in August. YoY growth is at 114.24%, as compared to 6,610 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 3.82%.

Hunk and Navi register impressive gains

Placed at 8th and 10th position, Honda Hunk and Navi have YoY growth of 197.43% and 143.66%, respectively. Share in exports is at 1.75% and 1.50%, respectively. Hunk exports are at 6,484 units whereas Navi has 5,570 units.

No Two Wheeler Exports Aug-21 Aug-20 % 1 Boxer 1,05,594 96,242 9.72 2 Star City 125 68,860 42,400 62.41 3 Pulsar 34,243 28,628 19.61 4 CT 17,670 7,968 121.76 5 Apache 14,161 6,610 114.24 6 Discover 11,480 15,664 -26.71 7 FZ 9,108 6,532 39.44 8 Hunk 6,484 2,180 197.43 9 Ntorq 5,600 3,199 75.05 10 Navi 5,570 2,286 143.66 11 Splendor 5,376 4,232 27.03 12 Dio 5,212 1,786 191.83 13 Gixxer 5,174 2,957 74.97 14 Ray 5,162 1,088 374.45 15 HF Deluxe 4,576 1,008 353.97 16 X Blade 4,164 1,668 149.64 17 Crux 3,786 432 776.39 18 Burgman 3,500 560 525.00 19 Platina 3,216 2,077 54.84 20 Gixxer 250 2,692 1,026 162.38 21 CB Shine 2,580 2,086 23.68 22 Grazia 2,480 40 6100.00 23 CB Hornet 160R 2,428 1,443 68.26 24 Glamour 2,404 1,574 52.73 25 Meteor 350 2,387 0 – 26 Xpulse 200 2,212 958 130.90 27 SZ 2,196 320 586.25 28 650 Twin 2,134 1,409 51.45 29 CB Unicorn 160 2,112 480 340.00 30 Sport 1,920 3,120 -38.46 31 Dream 1,832 1,109 65.19 32 Dominar 250 1,800 70 2471.43 33 KTM 200 1,582 896 76.56 34 Himalayan 1,502 884 69.91 35 Livo 1,500 0 – 36 Dominar 400 1,416 1,476 -4.07 37 Victor 1,281 480 166.88 38 Maestro 1,208 250 383.20 39 BMW 310 1,124 1,389 -19.08 40 FZ25 958 1,172 -18.26 41 Husqvarna 928 396 134.34 42 R15 864 201 329.85 43 TVS XL 858 178 382.02 44 KTM 250 828 398 108.04 45 H’Ness CB 350 822 0 – 46 Aviator 800 0 – 47 Vespa 742 7 10500 48 Classic 350 719 178 303.93 49 Activa 614 0 – 50 Aprilia SR 125 594 103 476.70 51 Saluto 568 1,032 -44.96 52 Aprilia SR150 524 15 3393.33 53 KTM 400 2,091 -80.87 54 Husqvarna 251 366 179 104.47 55 Pleasure 344 40 760.00 56 Wego 344 608 -43.42 57 Avenger 220 342 300 14.00 58 CT 150 288 0 – 59 MT 15 240 200 20.00 60 Intruder 188 32 487.50 61 Radeon 160 80 100.00 62 Husqvarna 201 144 228 -36.84 63 Destni 125 138 131 5.34 64 Lets 100 192 -47.92 65 Saluto RX 74 1,296 -94.29 66 Classic 500 48 98 -51.02 67 Vespa 44 215 -79.53 68 Husqvarna 125 42 0 – 69 Fascino 9 1,680 -99.46 70 RR 310 6 0 – 71 CB Twister 0 4,810 -100.00 72 Passion 0 3,060 -100.00 73 Acheiver 0 1,082 -100.00 74 Xtreme 0 775 -100.00 75 Jive 0 640 -100.00 76 KTM 125 0 509 -100.00 77 Avenger 160 0 384 -100.00 78 Duet 0 312 -100.00 79 Alpha 0 224 -100.00 80 Street 500 0 211 -100.00 81 Jupiter 0 184 -100.00 82 HF Dawn 0 180 -100.00 83 Aprilia SR160 0 48 -100.00 84 CBR 250R 0 30 -100.00 85 Thunderbird 350 0 2 -100.00 86 Bullet 500 0 2 -100.00 – Total 3,70,822 2,70,030 37.33

Other two-wheelers in top ten export list in August include Bajaj Discover, Yamaha FZ and TVS Ntorq. Discover has registered exports of 11,480 units, which is YoY de-growth of -26.71%. Exports in the corresponding period last year were at 15,664 units. Discover share in exports is at 3.10% in August.

Yamaha FZ is at 7th place with exports of 9,108 units. YoY gain and share in exports are at 39.44% and 2.46%, respectively. Ntorq has 5,600 units, which is YoY growth of 75.05%. Share in exports is at 1.51%.