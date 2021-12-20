Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports – Boxer, FZ, Pulsar, Apache, Hunk, Dio

Two-wheeler YoY export growth remained largely flat in October, registering a marginal increase of just 0.88%

A total of 3,72,536 units were exported in October 2021, as compared to 3,69,273 units in the corresponding period last year. In top ten, four two-wheelers have negative YoY growth. If we consider the top 20 most exported two-wheelers, the ones with negative growth count to a total of six.

Bajaj continues to dominate two-wheeler exports with four of its bikes listed in top 10. Collectively, Bajaj bikes in top ten command more than 47% share in two-wheeler exports in October. TVS and Honda have two products each whereas Yamaha and Hero have one each in top ten.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports – Bajaj Boxer leads

Just like in previous months, Bajaj Boxer continues to be the most exported made-in-India two-wheeler. A total of 1,09,688 units were exported in October. YoY growth is down by -9.37%, as compared to 1,21,026 units exported in October last year. Percentage share in exports is at 29.44%.

Next in the list is TVS Star City with exports of 51,807 units in October. YoY growth has slumped -1.84%, as compared to 52,776 units exported in October last year. Star City had 13.91% share in exports.

At number three is Bajaj Pulsar with exports of 26,711 units in October. YoY growth is down by -17.57%, as compared to 32,406 units exported in October last year. Pulsar share in exports is at 7.17%.

In October, Bajaj had launched 250cc Pulsars, N250 and F250. Launch price was Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, respectively. Deliveries of these new Pulsar bikes have already commenced. In the future, it is possible that the company may launch a fully-faired Pulsar 250 named RS250.

Next in the list is Bajaj Discover with exports of 19,740 units in October. YoY growth is at 24.03%, as compared to 15,916 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 5.30%. At number five is Bajaj CT with exports of 19,232 units in October. YoY growth is up by 18.10%, as compared to 16,284 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 5.16%.

No Two Wheeler Exports Oct-21 Oct-20 % 1 Boxer 1,09,688 1,21,026 -9.37 2 Star City 51,807 52,776 -1.84 3 Pulsar 26,711 32,406 -17.57 4 Discover 19,740 15,916 24.03 5 CT 19,232 16,284 18.10 6 Navi 12,946 9,872 31.14 7 Apache 12,549 13,058 -3.90 8 FZ 10,603 10,166 4.30 9 Hunk 8,480 491 1627.09 10 Dio 7,962 6,121 30.08 11 Sport 7,914 6,276 26.10 12 Boxer 6,256 2,752 127.33 13 Gixxer 6,092 4,711 29.31 14 Burgman 5,000 1,536 225.52 15 HF Deluxe 4,974 2,515 97.77 16 Ntorq 4,255 3,814 11.56 17 Ray 3,766 5,338 -29.45 18 X Blade 3,612 3,529 2.35 19 Platina 2,982 6,108 -51.18 20 Splendor 2,982 5,291 -43.64 21 Glamour 2,770 1,722 60.86 22 Dream 2,588 240 978.33 23 Crux 2,326 0 – 24 BMW 310 2,308 216 968.52 25 CB Shine 2,289 3,735 -38.71 26 FZ25 2,068 1,132 82.69 27 CB Hornet 160R 1,908 3,539 -46.09 28 Dominar 400 1,895 910 108.24 29 YD125 1,800 0 – 30 CB Unicorn 160 1,536 1,296 18.52 31 CB350 1,536 30 5020.00 32 Dominar 250 1,260 1,335 -5.62 33 Meteor 350 1,217 0 – 34 Raider 1,169 0 – 35 KTM 390 1,154 1,532 -24.67 36 SZ 1,136 1,068 6.37 37 Victor 1,120 960 16.67 38 KTM 200 1,103 1,463 -24.61 39 Activa 1,078 468 130.34 40 Saluto 1,062 1,800 -41.00 41 Himalayan 1,042 844 23.46 42 Grazia 801 3,401 -76.45 43 Livo 800 200 300.00 44 650 Twin 658 1,571 -58.12 45 R15 640 598 7.02 46 Classic 350 545 906 -39.85 47 Husqvarna 401 544 434 25.35 48 Radeon 520 760 -31.58 49 Hayate 498 960 -48.13 50 Avenger 160 480 3 15900 51 Alpha 472 112 321.43 52 Xpulse 200 420 1,132 -62.90 53 Gixxer 250 380 1,604 -76.31 54 Aviator 360 0 – 55 KTM 250 348 499 -30.26 56 Wego 264 736 -64.13 57 Vespa 264 690 -61.74 58 Pleasure 260 164 58.54 59 Access 257 511 -49.71 60 Avenger 220 222 259 -14.29 61 Saluto RX 192 2,140 -91.03 62 Intruder 174 106 64.15 63 Aprilia SR150 166 302 -45.03 64 Maestro 165 174 -5.17 65 MT 15 160 282 -43.26 66 Aprilia SR 125 150 487 -69.20 67 Aprilia SR160 132 0 – 68 Jupiter 125 283 -55.83 69 SR 50 MT 96 671 -85.69 70 Hornet 2.0 88 0 – 71 Husqvarna 125 84 0 – 72 CB Unicorn 150 80 160 -50.00 73 Xtreme. 80 36 122.22 74 Destni 125 60 120 -50.00 75 Classic 500 60 712 -91.57 76 Vespa 40 497 -91.95 77 RR 310 33 90 -63.33 78 KTM 125 2 74 -97.30 79 Acheiver 0 2,489 -100.00 80 Xtreme 0 1,031 -100.00 81 Typhoon R 50 0 625 -100.00 82 Fascino 0 600 -100.00 83 Duet 0 546 -100.00 84 Jive 0 320 -100.00 85 Husqvarna 201 0 216 -100.00 86 Lets 0 212 -100.00 87 Husqvarna 251 0 154 -100.00 88 CB Twister 0 130 -100.00 – Total 3,72,536 3,69,273 0.88

Hero Hunk makes impressive gains

In top ten, Hero Hunk has highest YoY growth in percentage terms. It is placed at 9th spot in the list with exports of 8,480 units in October. YoY growth has improved by a whopping 1627.09%, as compared to 491 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 2.28%.

Hunk 160R was recently launched in Argentina along with Xpulse 200. Hero MotoCorp’s Argentina operations are being carried out in partnership with Gilera Motors Argentina. Hero will be aggressively targeting this South American country, as it has significant potential for growth.

At number six, Honda Navi has also registered appreciable gain of 31.14%. Exports are up from 9,872 units in October last year to 12,946 units in October 2021. Other two-wheelers in top 10 include TVS Apache (12,549 units), Yamaha FZ (10,603) and Honda Dio (7,962). While Apache has negative YoY growth of -3.90%, FZ and Dio have posted positive numbers at 4.30% and 30.08%, respectively.