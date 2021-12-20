Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports – Boxer, FZ, Pulsar, Apache, Hunk, Dio

Two-wheeler YoY export growth remained largely flat in October, registering a marginal increase of just 0.88%
A total of 3,72,536 units were exported in October 2021, as compared to 3,69,273 units in the corresponding period last year. In top ten, four two-wheelers have negative YoY growth. If we consider the top 20 most exported two-wheelers, the ones with negative growth count to a total of six.
Bajaj continues to dominate two-wheeler exports with four of its bikes listed in top 10. Collectively, Bajaj bikes in top ten command more than 47% share in two-wheeler exports in October. TVS and Honda have two products each whereas Yamaha and Hero have one each in top ten.
Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports – Bajaj Boxer leads
Just like in previous months, Bajaj Boxer continues to be the most exported made-in-India two-wheeler. A total of 1,09,688 units were exported in October. YoY growth is down by -9.37%, as compared to 1,21,026 units exported in October last year. Percentage share in exports is at 29.44%.
Next in the list is TVS Star City with exports of 51,807 units in October. YoY growth has slumped -1.84%, as compared to 52,776 units exported in October last year. Star City had 13.91% share in exports.
At number three is Bajaj Pulsar with exports of 26,711 units in October. YoY growth is down by -17.57%, as compared to 32,406 units exported in October last year. Pulsar share in exports is at 7.17%.
In October, Bajaj had launched 250cc Pulsars, N250 and F250. Launch price was Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, respectively. Deliveries of these new Pulsar bikes have already commenced. In the future, it is possible that the company may launch a fully-faired Pulsar 250 named RS250.
Next in the list is Bajaj Discover with exports of 19,740 units in October. YoY growth is at 24.03%, as compared to 15,916 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 5.30%. At number five is Bajaj CT with exports of 19,232 units in October. YoY growth is up by 18.10%, as compared to 16,284 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 5.16%.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Oct-21
|Oct-20
|%
|1
|Boxer
|1,09,688
|1,21,026
|-9.37
|2
|Star City
|51,807
|52,776
|-1.84
|3
|Pulsar
|26,711
|32,406
|-17.57
|4
|Discover
|19,740
|15,916
|24.03
|5
|CT
|19,232
|16,284
|18.10
|6
|Navi
|12,946
|9,872
|31.14
|7
|Apache
|12,549
|13,058
|-3.90
|8
|FZ
|10,603
|10,166
|4.30
|9
|Hunk
|8,480
|491
|1627.09
|10
|Dio
|7,962
|6,121
|30.08
|11
|Sport
|7,914
|6,276
|26.10
|12
|Boxer
|6,256
|2,752
|127.33
|13
|Gixxer
|6,092
|4,711
|29.31
|14
|Burgman
|5,000
|1,536
|225.52
|15
|HF Deluxe
|4,974
|2,515
|97.77
|16
|Ntorq
|4,255
|3,814
|11.56
|17
|Ray
|3,766
|5,338
|-29.45
|18
|X Blade
|3,612
|3,529
|2.35
|19
|Platina
|2,982
|6,108
|-51.18
|20
|Splendor
|2,982
|5,291
|-43.64
|21
|Glamour
|2,770
|1,722
|60.86
|22
|Dream
|2,588
|240
|978.33
|23
|Crux
|2,326
|0
|–
|24
|BMW 310
|2,308
|216
|968.52
|25
|CB Shine
|2,289
|3,735
|-38.71
|26
|FZ25
|2,068
|1,132
|82.69
|27
|CB Hornet 160R
|1,908
|3,539
|-46.09
|28
|Dominar 400
|1,895
|910
|108.24
|29
|YD125
|1,800
|0
|–
|30
|CB Unicorn 160
|1,536
|1,296
|18.52
|31
|CB350
|1,536
|30
|5020.00
|32
|Dominar 250
|1,260
|1,335
|-5.62
|33
|Meteor 350
|1,217
|0
|–
|34
|Raider
|1,169
|0
|–
|35
|KTM 390
|1,154
|1,532
|-24.67
|36
|SZ
|1,136
|1,068
|6.37
|37
|Victor
|1,120
|960
|16.67
|38
|KTM 200
|1,103
|1,463
|-24.61
|39
|Activa
|1,078
|468
|130.34
|40
|Saluto
|1,062
|1,800
|-41.00
|41
|Himalayan
|1,042
|844
|23.46
|42
|Grazia
|801
|3,401
|-76.45
|43
|Livo
|800
|200
|300.00
|44
|650 Twin
|658
|1,571
|-58.12
|45
|R15
|640
|598
|7.02
|46
|Classic 350
|545
|906
|-39.85
|47
|Husqvarna 401
|544
|434
|25.35
|48
|Radeon
|520
|760
|-31.58
|49
|Hayate
|498
|960
|-48.13
|50
|Avenger 160
|480
|3
|15900
|51
|Alpha
|472
|112
|321.43
|52
|Xpulse 200
|420
|1,132
|-62.90
|53
|Gixxer 250
|380
|1,604
|-76.31
|54
|Aviator
|360
|0
|–
|55
|KTM 250
|348
|499
|-30.26
|56
|Wego
|264
|736
|-64.13
|57
|Vespa
|264
|690
|-61.74
|58
|Pleasure
|260
|164
|58.54
|59
|Access
|257
|511
|-49.71
|60
|Avenger 220
|222
|259
|-14.29
|61
|Saluto RX
|192
|2,140
|-91.03
|62
|Intruder
|174
|106
|64.15
|63
|Aprilia SR150
|166
|302
|-45.03
|64
|Maestro
|165
|174
|-5.17
|65
|MT 15
|160
|282
|-43.26
|66
|Aprilia SR 125
|150
|487
|-69.20
|67
|Aprilia SR160
|132
|0
|–
|68
|Jupiter
|125
|283
|-55.83
|69
|SR 50 MT
|96
|671
|-85.69
|70
|Hornet 2.0
|88
|0
|–
|71
|Husqvarna 125
|84
|0
|–
|72
|CB Unicorn 150
|80
|160
|-50.00
|73
|Xtreme.
|80
|36
|122.22
|74
|Destni 125
|60
|120
|-50.00
|75
|Classic 500
|60
|712
|-91.57
|76
|Vespa
|40
|497
|-91.95
|77
|RR 310
|33
|90
|-63.33
|78
|KTM 125
|2
|74
|-97.30
|79
|Acheiver
|0
|2,489
|-100.00
|80
|Xtreme
|0
|1,031
|-100.00
|81
|Typhoon R 50
|0
|625
|-100.00
|82
|Fascino
|0
|600
|-100.00
|83
|Duet
|0
|546
|-100.00
|84
|Jive
|0
|320
|-100.00
|85
|Husqvarna 201
|0
|216
|-100.00
|86
|Lets
|0
|212
|-100.00
|87
|Husqvarna 251
|0
|154
|-100.00
|88
|CB Twister
|0
|130
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,72,536
|3,69,273
|0.88
Hero Hunk makes impressive gains
In top ten, Hero Hunk has highest YoY growth in percentage terms. It is placed at 9th spot in the list with exports of 8,480 units in October. YoY growth has improved by a whopping 1627.09%, as compared to 491 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 2.28%.
Hunk 160R was recently launched in Argentina along with Xpulse 200. Hero MotoCorp’s Argentina operations are being carried out in partnership with Gilera Motors Argentina. Hero will be aggressively targeting this South American country, as it has significant potential for growth.
At number six, Honda Navi has also registered appreciable gain of 31.14%. Exports are up from 9,872 units in October last year to 12,946 units in October 2021. Other two-wheelers in top 10 include TVS Apache (12,549 units), Yamaha FZ (10,603) and Honda Dio (7,962). While Apache has negative YoY growth of -3.90%, FZ and Dio have posted positive numbers at 4.30% and 30.08%, respectively.