Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2021 – Boxer, Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, Star City

Motorcycles continue to maintain their lead over scooters in February

Two-wheeler exports remained buoyant in February 2021, registering YoY growth of 17.21%. A total of 3,64,294 units were exported in February 2021, as compared to 3,10,817 units in February last year. With the exception of CT, all other two wheelers in top ten have positive YoY growth.

Bajaj dominates

World’s favourite Indian, Bajaj Auto continues to lead in export markets. Bajaj has four motorcycles in top ten, which collectively command a market share of more than 45%. Bajaj exports its two wheelers to various international markets spread across Latin America, Africa, and South-East Asia.

Bajaj Boxer is the most exported product in February 2021 with 1,10,716 units. YoY export growth is 8.47%, as compared to 1,02,066 units exported in February last year. Boxer has 30.39% market share in export markets. As compared to other exported products, Boxer leads by a considerable margin.

At number two is TVS Star City with 60,641 units exported in February 2021. YoY growth is up by 35.89%, as compared to 44,625 units exported in February last year. Star City market share in exports is 16.65%.

At number three is Bajaj Pulsar range with exports of 30,863 units. YoY growth has improved by 60.74%, as compared to 19,200 units exported in February last year. Pulsar market share in exports is 8.47%. Next in the list is TVS Apache with 14,942 units exported in February 2021. YoY growth is 58.70%, as compared to 9,415 units exported in February last year. Apache export market share is at 4.10%.

No Two Wheeler Exports Feb-21 Feb-20 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 1,10,716 1,02,066 8.47 2 STAR CITY 60,641 44,625 35.89 3 Pulsar 30,863 19,200 60.74 4 Apache 14,942 9,415 58.70 5 CT 13,748 23,096 -40.47 6 Discover 10,820 8,876 21.90 7 FZ 9,560 8,224 16.25 8 Splendor 6,631 5,883 12.71 9 GIXXER 6,488 4,433 46.36 10 NAVI 6,398 3,444 85.77 11 Dio 5,695 10,178 -44.05 12 SPORT 5,610 2,880 94.79 13 CB Shine 4,794 2,682 78.75 14 NTORQ 4,370 3,828 14.16 15 Platina 4,320 1,080 300.00 16 Dream 3,392 1,909 77.68 17 X Blade 3,252 1,777 83.01 18 Xtreme 3,229 360 796.94 19 KTM 390 3,034 3,536 -14.20 20 KTM 200 2,982 738 304.07 21 Ray 2,860 3,617 -20.93 22 LIVO 2,700 0 – 23 Burgman 2,558 1,854 37.97 24 SZ 2,464 1,264 94.94 25 HF Deluxe 2,444 3,246 -24.71 26 GIXXER 250 2,300 2,180 5.50 27 XPULSE 200 2,297 854 168.97 28 Hunk 1,946 1,193 63.12 29 BMW 310 1,920 1,054 82.16 30 Hornet 160R 1,897 1,930 -1.71 31 Acheiver 1,869 456 309.87 32 Crux 1,682 1,806 -6.87 33 Classic 350 1,563 379 312.40 34 GRAZIA 1,480 1,600 -7.50 35 Saluto 1,476 2,050 -28.00 36 Husqvarna 401 1,466 1,014 44.58 37 Victor 1,440 1,280 12.50 38 Fascino 1,366 409 233.99 39 Glamour 1,200 3,436 -65.08 40 KTM 125 1,177 840 40.12 41 Himalayan 1,151 634 81.55 42 Dominar 400 1,058 1,588 -33.38 43 KTM 250 960 273 251.65 44 650 Twin 927 922 0.54 45 Aprilia SR150 721 94 667.02 46 Aprilia SR 125 682 401 70.07 47 Passion 630 1,170 -46.15 48 Meteor 350 620 0 – 49 Dominar 250 542 0 – 50 Saluto RX 522 1,446 -63.90 51 Lets 480 210 128.57 52 Avenger 160 480 0 – 53 Maestro 430 636 -32.39 54 Husqvarna 251 420 252 66.67 55 Avenger 220 389 187 108.02 56 Aviator 360 680 -47.06 57 Husqvarna 360 84 328.57 58 R15 350 550 -36.36 59 Unicorn 150 320 320 0.00 60 Vespa 310 94 229.79 61 H’Ness CB350 300 0 – 62 Husqvarna 125 294 0 – 63 Classic 500 273 255 7.06 64 Activa 260 528 – 65 Unicorn 160 240 528 -54.55 66 MT 15 240 501 -52.10 67 Vespa 173 99 74.75 68 Alpha 168 173 -2.89 69 Hayate 168 576 -70.83 70 Pleasure 140 332 -57.83 71 Intruder 128 64 100.00 72 Aprilia SR160 118 1 11700.00 73 Wego 80 1,297 -93.83 74 XTREME. 80 0 – 75 Duet 78 0 – 76 Destini 125 60 120 -50.00 77 Gusto 50 0 – 78 RR 310 41 6 583.33 79 Jupiter 40 120 -66.67 80 CBR 250R 30 120 -75.00 81 Access 10 0 – 82 Centuro 10 0 – 83 Electra 350 9 19 -52.63 84 Bullet 500 2 125 -98.40 85 FZ25 0 2,128 -100.00 86 R3 0 1,264 -100.00 87 CB Twister 0 1,040 -100.00 88 Typhoon R 50 0 768 -100.00 89 Jive 0 680 -100.00 90 SR 50 MT 0 592 -100.00 91 HF Dawn 0 360 -100.00 92 STREET ROD 0 156 -100.00 93 STREET 750 0 95 -100.00 94 Radeon 0 80 -100.00 95 STREET 500 0 27 -100.00 96 Thunderbird 350 0 14 -100.00 – Total 3,64,294 3,10,817 17.21

Bajaj CT takes fifth place with exports of 13,748 units in February 2021. YoY exports have registered de-growth of -40.47%, as compared to 23,096 units exported in February last year. CT commanded a market share of 3.77% in February 2021. Next is Bajaj Discover with 10,820 units exported in February 2021. YoY growth is 21.90%, as compared to 8,876 units exported in February last year. Market share is 2.97%.

Navi registers strong growth

Among the top ten, Honda Navi has the highest YoY growth in percentage terms. Placed at tenth place, Navi exports were 6,398 units in February 2021. YoY growth is 85.77%, as compared to 3,444 units exported in February last year. Navi market share is at 1.76%. Other two wheelers in top ten include Yamaha FZ (9,560 units), Hero Splendor (6,631), and Suzuki GIXXER (6,488).

As compared to motorcycle exports, scooter exports are relatively fewer. The first scooter in the list is Honda Dio placed at eleventh place. Dio exports in February 2021 were 5,695 units, which is YoY de-growth of -44.05%. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 10,178 units. Other scooters in the list include TVS NTORQ (4,370 units), Yamaha Ray (2,860), and Suzuki Burgman (2,558).