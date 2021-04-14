Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2021 – Boxer, Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, Star City

Motorcycles continue to maintain their lead over scooters in February
Two-wheeler exports remained buoyant in February 2021, registering YoY growth of 17.21%. A total of 3,64,294 units were exported in February 2021, as compared to 3,10,817 units in February last year. With the exception of CT, all other two wheelers in top ten have positive YoY growth.
Bajaj dominates
World’s favourite Indian, Bajaj Auto continues to lead in export markets. Bajaj has four motorcycles in top ten, which collectively command a market share of more than 45%. Bajaj exports its two wheelers to various international markets spread across Latin America, Africa, and South-East Asia.
Bajaj Boxer is the most exported product in February 2021 with 1,10,716 units. YoY export growth is 8.47%, as compared to 1,02,066 units exported in February last year. Boxer has 30.39% market share in export markets. As compared to other exported products, Boxer leads by a considerable margin.
At number two is TVS Star City with 60,641 units exported in February 2021. YoY growth is up by 35.89%, as compared to 44,625 units exported in February last year. Star City market share in exports is 16.65%.
At number three is Bajaj Pulsar range with exports of 30,863 units. YoY growth has improved by 60.74%, as compared to 19,200 units exported in February last year. Pulsar market share in exports is 8.47%. Next in the list is TVS Apache with 14,942 units exported in February 2021. YoY growth is 58.70%, as compared to 9,415 units exported in February last year. Apache export market share is at 4.10%.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Feb-21
|Feb-20
|Growth % YoY
|1
|Boxer
|1,10,716
|1,02,066
|8.47
|2
|STAR CITY
|60,641
|44,625
|35.89
|3
|Pulsar
|30,863
|19,200
|60.74
|4
|Apache
|14,942
|9,415
|58.70
|5
|CT
|13,748
|23,096
|-40.47
|6
|Discover
|10,820
|8,876
|21.90
|7
|FZ
|9,560
|8,224
|16.25
|8
|Splendor
|6,631
|5,883
|12.71
|9
|GIXXER
|6,488
|4,433
|46.36
|10
|NAVI
|6,398
|3,444
|85.77
|11
|Dio
|5,695
|10,178
|-44.05
|12
|SPORT
|5,610
|2,880
|94.79
|13
|CB Shine
|4,794
|2,682
|78.75
|14
|NTORQ
|4,370
|3,828
|14.16
|15
|Platina
|4,320
|1,080
|300.00
|16
|Dream
|3,392
|1,909
|77.68
|17
|X Blade
|3,252
|1,777
|83.01
|18
|Xtreme
|3,229
|360
|796.94
|19
|KTM 390
|3,034
|3,536
|-14.20
|20
|KTM 200
|2,982
|738
|304.07
|21
|Ray
|2,860
|3,617
|-20.93
|22
|LIVO
|2,700
|0
|–
|23
|Burgman
|2,558
|1,854
|37.97
|24
|SZ
|2,464
|1,264
|94.94
|25
|HF Deluxe
|2,444
|3,246
|-24.71
|26
|GIXXER 250
|2,300
|2,180
|5.50
|27
|XPULSE 200
|2,297
|854
|168.97
|28
|Hunk
|1,946
|1,193
|63.12
|29
|BMW 310
|1,920
|1,054
|82.16
|30
|Hornet 160R
|1,897
|1,930
|-1.71
|31
|Acheiver
|1,869
|456
|309.87
|32
|Crux
|1,682
|1,806
|-6.87
|33
|Classic 350
|1,563
|379
|312.40
|34
|GRAZIA
|1,480
|1,600
|-7.50
|35
|Saluto
|1,476
|2,050
|-28.00
|36
|Husqvarna 401
|1,466
|1,014
|44.58
|37
|Victor
|1,440
|1,280
|12.50
|38
|Fascino
|1,366
|409
|233.99
|39
|Glamour
|1,200
|3,436
|-65.08
|40
|KTM 125
|1,177
|840
|40.12
|41
|Himalayan
|1,151
|634
|81.55
|42
|Dominar 400
|1,058
|1,588
|-33.38
|43
|KTM 250
|960
|273
|251.65
|44
|650 Twin
|927
|922
|0.54
|45
|Aprilia SR150
|721
|94
|667.02
|46
|Aprilia SR 125
|682
|401
|70.07
|47
|Passion
|630
|1,170
|-46.15
|48
|Meteor 350
|620
|0
|–
|49
|Dominar 250
|542
|0
|–
|50
|Saluto RX
|522
|1,446
|-63.90
|51
|Lets
|480
|210
|128.57
|52
|Avenger 160
|480
|0
|–
|53
|Maestro
|430
|636
|-32.39
|54
|Husqvarna 251
|420
|252
|66.67
|55
|Avenger 220
|389
|187
|108.02
|56
|Aviator
|360
|680
|-47.06
|57
|Husqvarna
|360
|84
|328.57
|58
|R15
|350
|550
|-36.36
|59
|Unicorn 150
|320
|320
|0.00
|60
|Vespa
|310
|94
|229.79
|61
|H’Ness CB350
|300
|0
|–
|62
|Husqvarna 125
|294
|0
|–
|63
|Classic 500
|273
|255
|7.06
|64
|Activa
|260
|528
|–
|65
|Unicorn 160
|240
|528
|-54.55
|66
|MT 15
|240
|501
|-52.10
|67
|Vespa
|173
|99
|74.75
|68
|Alpha
|168
|173
|-2.89
|69
|Hayate
|168
|576
|-70.83
|70
|Pleasure
|140
|332
|-57.83
|71
|Intruder
|128
|64
|100.00
|72
|Aprilia SR160
|118
|1
|11700.00
|73
|Wego
|80
|1,297
|-93.83
|74
|XTREME.
|80
|0
|–
|75
|Duet
|78
|0
|–
|76
|Destini 125
|60
|120
|-50.00
|77
|Gusto
|50
|0
|–
|78
|RR 310
|41
|6
|583.33
|79
|Jupiter
|40
|120
|-66.67
|80
|CBR 250R
|30
|120
|-75.00
|81
|Access
|10
|0
|–
|82
|Centuro
|10
|0
|–
|83
|Electra 350
|9
|19
|-52.63
|84
|Bullet 500
|2
|125
|-98.40
|85
|FZ25
|0
|2,128
|-100.00
|86
|R3
|0
|1,264
|-100.00
|87
|CB Twister
|0
|1,040
|-100.00
|88
|Typhoon R 50
|0
|768
|-100.00
|89
|Jive
|0
|680
|-100.00
|90
|SR 50 MT
|0
|592
|-100.00
|91
|HF Dawn
|0
|360
|-100.00
|92
|STREET ROD
|0
|156
|-100.00
|93
|STREET 750
|0
|95
|-100.00
|94
|Radeon
|0
|80
|-100.00
|95
|STREET 500
|0
|27
|-100.00
|96
|Thunderbird 350
|0
|14
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,64,294
|3,10,817
|17.21
Bajaj CT takes fifth place with exports of 13,748 units in February 2021. YoY exports have registered de-growth of -40.47%, as compared to 23,096 units exported in February last year. CT commanded a market share of 3.77% in February 2021. Next is Bajaj Discover with 10,820 units exported in February 2021. YoY growth is 21.90%, as compared to 8,876 units exported in February last year. Market share is 2.97%.
Navi registers strong growth
Among the top ten, Honda Navi has the highest YoY growth in percentage terms. Placed at tenth place, Navi exports were 6,398 units in February 2021. YoY growth is 85.77%, as compared to 3,444 units exported in February last year. Navi market share is at 1.76%. Other two wheelers in top ten include Yamaha FZ (9,560 units), Hero Splendor (6,631), and Suzuki GIXXER (6,488).
As compared to motorcycle exports, scooter exports are relatively fewer. The first scooter in the list is Honda Dio placed at eleventh place. Dio exports in February 2021 were 5,695 units, which is YoY de-growth of -44.05%. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 10,178 units. Other scooters in the list include TVS NTORQ (4,370 units), Yamaha Ray (2,860), and Suzuki Burgman (2,558).