Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Platina, FZ, CT100

Two wheeler exports surged 26.41 percent with Bajaj Boxer being the most exported model in January 2021

Two wheeler exports in Jan 21 stood at 3,84,891 units, up 26.41 percent as against 3,04,487 units exported in Jan 20. If you see the list attached, it may be noted that the Bajaj Boxer was the most exported model commanding nearly 37 percent of total exports. The Boxer currently commands a 36.52 percent share in total exports.

Next in line was the TVS Star City which currently commands a share of 14.69 percent. Exports grew by 37.50 percent to 56,558 units in Jan 21, up from 41,132 units exported in Jan 21. TVS Motors also had the Apache at No. 5 on the list of most exported two wheelers with a 226.98 percent increase in numbers to 16,192 units as against 4,952 units exported in Jan 20.

Bajaj Leads

As Bajaj Auto Limited continues to post increased exports, Pulsar at No. 3 saw exports surge 82.10 percent to 35,724 units, an increase from 19,618 units exported in Jan 20. Discover exports also increased substantially in Jan 21 by 208.09 percent to 14,616 units, an increase of 9,872 units over 4,744 units exported in Jan 20.

Bajaj CT exports dipped 10.19 percent to 18,533 units, down from 20,636 units exported in the same month of the previous year. Below is the list of all two wheeler exports from India in Jan 2021.

TVS Sport and Bajaj Plantina also noted significant increase in export figures in Jan 21 up 222.65 percent and 104.29 percent respectively while exports of Yamaha FZ series dipped by 10.19 percent to 5,676 units.

Honda Navi, is no longer on sale in India but is still made in India for exports. It was the company’s largest export product with 6,028 units shipped in Jan 21. Honda Dio scooter exports dipped 59.25 percent to 4,137 units, down from 10,152 units exported in Jan 20. At No.56, Honda Activa scooter exports also dipped 53.57 percent to 364 units as against 78 units exported in Jan 20.

Even as Hero MotoCorp ruled the list in terms of domestic sales, its export models featured nowhere near the top. Hero Splendor was at No.15 with 107.58 percent export growth to 5,671 units, up from 2,732 units exported in Jan 20. Suzuki Gixxer and Hero HF Deluxe posted de-growth in terms of exports as did the Hero Glamour and Hero XPulse 200.

No Two Wheeler Exports Jan-21 Jan-20 % 1 Boxer 1,40,544 1,18,104 19.00 2 STAR CITY 56,558 41,132 37.50 3 Pulsar 35,724 19,618 82.10 4 CT 18,533 20,636 -10.19 5 Apache 16,192 4,952 226.98 6 Discover 14,616 4,744 208.09 7 SPORT 8,292 2,570 222.65 8 Platina 7,140 3,495 104.29 9 NAVI 6,028 2,844 111.95 10 FZ 5,676 6,316 -10.13 11 Splendor 5,671 2,732 107.58 12 NTORQ 4,556 3,696 23.27 13 Dio 4,137 10,152 -59.25 14 CB Shine 3,558 2,649 34.31 15 KTM 390 3,354 3,476 -3.51 16 GIXXER 2,748 6,898 -60.16 17 Xtreme 2,675 230 1063.04 18 Saluto 2,650 2,370 11.81 19 HF Deluxe 2,438 2,956 -17.52 20 Burgman 2,424 1,264 91.77 21 X Blade 2,342 1,560 50.13 22 GIXXER 250 2,286 493 363.69 23 Himalayan 1,819 266 583.83 24 Duet 1,794 234 666.67 25 Hunk 1,566 1,115 40.45 26 Saluto RX 1,512 252 500.00 27 Glamour 1,412 2,690 -47.51 28 KTM 250 1,376 321 328.66 29 Crux 1,332 500 166.40 30 FZ25 1,288 0 – 31 GRAZIA 1,256 1,680 -25.24 32 KTM 200 1,234 710 73.80 33 SZ 1,220 1,191 2.43 34 650 Twin 1,200 1,144 4.90 35 XPULSE 200 1,190 1,358 -12.37 36 Classic 350 1,107 434 155.07 37 BMW 1,096 1,416 -22.60 38 Husqvarna 125 1,092 0 – 39 Ray 1,074 4,552 -76.41 40 Victor 960 1,280 -25.00 41 Husqvarna 401 880 106 730.19 42 KTM 125 850 1,764 -51.81 43 Acheiver 807 390 106.92 44 Dominar 400 734 1,408 -47.87 45 Hornet 160R 720 2,768 -73.99 46 Aviator 600 760 -21.05 47 LIVO 600 2,000 -70.00 48 Dominar 250 554 0 – 49 Wego 552 786 -29.77 50 TVS XL 480 1,164 -58.76 51 Unicorn 160 432 1,272 -66.04 52 Jupiter 430 116 270.69 53 Vespa 423 88 380.68 54 SR125 391 145 169.66 55 R15 390 545 -28.44 56 Activa 364 784 -53.57 57 Avenger 354 164 115.85 58 SR150 318 10 3080.00 59 HNESS 350 270 0 – 60 Maestro 240 414 -42.03 61 Hayate 240 490 -51.02 62 Radeon 230 0 – 63 SR160 219 1 21800.00 64 Husqvarna 251 210 0 – 65 Vespa 205 2 10150.00 66 Destini 200 0 – 67 Avenger 193 0 – 68 Meteor 350 184 0 – 69 Classic 500 184 208 -11.54 70 Unicorn 150 160 320 -50.00 71 MT 15 160 280 -42.86 72 Access 144 0 – 73 Husqvarna 144 0 – 74 Pleasure 120 444 -72.97 75 Fascino 120 163 -26.38 76 Intruder 64 16 300.00 77 RR 310 34 0 – 78 Electra 11 18 -38.89 79 Bullet 500 10 88 -88.64 80 Dream 0 1,463 -100.00 81 CB Twister 0 1,040 -100.00 82 Typhoon R 50 0 728 -100.00 83 Passion 0 630 -100.00 84 SR 50 MT 0 600 -100.00 85 HF Dawn 0 360 -100.00 86 Jive 0 320 -100.00 87 Lets 0 234 -100.00 88 Alpha 0 147 -100.00 89 STREET ROD 0 82 -100.00 90 Thunderbird 350 0 70 -100.00 91 STREET 500 0 69 -100.00 – Total 3,84,891 3,04,487 26.41

Royal Enfield 650 Twins noted a marginal increase in export figures from 1,144 units exported in Jan 20 to 1,200 units in Jan 21 while the Husqvarna 125 saw 1,092 units exported along with 880 units of the Husqvarna 401. Exports of Classic 500, Unicorn 150 and MT 15 also noted de-growth as did that of Pleasure and Fascino and the Bullet, Dream and CB Twister.