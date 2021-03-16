Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Platina, FZ, CT100

Two wheeler exports surged 26.41 percent with Bajaj Boxer being the most exported model in January 2021
Two wheeler exports in Jan 21 stood at 3,84,891 units, up 26.41 percent as against 3,04,487 units exported in Jan 20. If you see the list attached, it may be noted that the Bajaj Boxer was the most exported model commanding nearly 37 percent of total exports. The Boxer currently commands a 36.52 percent share in total exports.
Next in line was the TVS Star City which currently commands a share of 14.69 percent. Exports grew by 37.50 percent to 56,558 units in Jan 21, up from 41,132 units exported in Jan 21. TVS Motors also had the Apache at No. 5 on the list of most exported two wheelers with a 226.98 percent increase in numbers to 16,192 units as against 4,952 units exported in Jan 20.
Bajaj Leads
As Bajaj Auto Limited continues to post increased exports, Pulsar at No. 3 saw exports surge 82.10 percent to 35,724 units, an increase from 19,618 units exported in Jan 20. Discover exports also increased substantially in Jan 21 by 208.09 percent to 14,616 units, an increase of 9,872 units over 4,744 units exported in Jan 20.
Bajaj CT exports dipped 10.19 percent to 18,533 units, down from 20,636 units exported in the same month of the previous year. Below is the list of all two wheeler exports from India in Jan 2021.
TVS Sport and Bajaj Plantina also noted significant increase in export figures in Jan 21 up 222.65 percent and 104.29 percent respectively while exports of Yamaha FZ series dipped by 10.19 percent to 5,676 units.
Honda Navi, is no longer on sale in India but is still made in India for exports. It was the company’s largest export product with 6,028 units shipped in Jan 21. Honda Dio scooter exports dipped 59.25 percent to 4,137 units, down from 10,152 units exported in Jan 20. At No.56, Honda Activa scooter exports also dipped 53.57 percent to 364 units as against 78 units exported in Jan 20.
Even as Hero MotoCorp ruled the list in terms of domestic sales, its export models featured nowhere near the top. Hero Splendor was at No.15 with 107.58 percent export growth to 5,671 units, up from 2,732 units exported in Jan 20. Suzuki Gixxer and Hero HF Deluxe posted de-growth in terms of exports as did the Hero Glamour and Hero XPulse 200.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|%
|1
|Boxer
|1,40,544
|1,18,104
|19.00
|2
|STAR CITY
|56,558
|41,132
|37.50
|3
|Pulsar
|35,724
|19,618
|82.10
|4
|CT
|18,533
|20,636
|-10.19
|5
|Apache
|16,192
|4,952
|226.98
|6
|Discover
|14,616
|4,744
|208.09
|7
|SPORT
|8,292
|2,570
|222.65
|8
|Platina
|7,140
|3,495
|104.29
|9
|NAVI
|6,028
|2,844
|111.95
|10
|FZ
|5,676
|6,316
|-10.13
|11
|Splendor
|5,671
|2,732
|107.58
|12
|NTORQ
|4,556
|3,696
|23.27
|13
|Dio
|4,137
|10,152
|-59.25
|14
|CB Shine
|3,558
|2,649
|34.31
|15
|KTM 390
|3,354
|3,476
|-3.51
|16
|GIXXER
|2,748
|6,898
|-60.16
|17
|Xtreme
|2,675
|230
|1063.04
|18
|Saluto
|2,650
|2,370
|11.81
|19
|HF Deluxe
|2,438
|2,956
|-17.52
|20
|Burgman
|2,424
|1,264
|91.77
|21
|X Blade
|2,342
|1,560
|50.13
|22
|GIXXER 250
|2,286
|493
|363.69
|23
|Himalayan
|1,819
|266
|583.83
|24
|Duet
|1,794
|234
|666.67
|25
|Hunk
|1,566
|1,115
|40.45
|26
|Saluto RX
|1,512
|252
|500.00
|27
|Glamour
|1,412
|2,690
|-47.51
|28
|KTM 250
|1,376
|321
|328.66
|29
|Crux
|1,332
|500
|166.40
|30
|FZ25
|1,288
|0
|–
|31
|GRAZIA
|1,256
|1,680
|-25.24
|32
|KTM 200
|1,234
|710
|73.80
|33
|SZ
|1,220
|1,191
|2.43
|34
|650 Twin
|1,200
|1,144
|4.90
|35
|XPULSE 200
|1,190
|1,358
|-12.37
|36
|Classic 350
|1,107
|434
|155.07
|37
|BMW
|1,096
|1,416
|-22.60
|38
|Husqvarna 125
|1,092
|0
|–
|39
|Ray
|1,074
|4,552
|-76.41
|40
|Victor
|960
|1,280
|-25.00
|41
|Husqvarna 401
|880
|106
|730.19
|42
|KTM 125
|850
|1,764
|-51.81
|43
|Acheiver
|807
|390
|106.92
|44
|Dominar 400
|734
|1,408
|-47.87
|45
|Hornet 160R
|720
|2,768
|-73.99
|46
|Aviator
|600
|760
|-21.05
|47
|LIVO
|600
|2,000
|-70.00
|48
|Dominar 250
|554
|0
|–
|49
|Wego
|552
|786
|-29.77
|50
|TVS XL
|480
|1,164
|-58.76
|51
|Unicorn 160
|432
|1,272
|-66.04
|52
|Jupiter
|430
|116
|270.69
|53
|Vespa
|423
|88
|380.68
|54
|SR125
|391
|145
|169.66
|55
|R15
|390
|545
|-28.44
|56
|Activa
|364
|784
|-53.57
|57
|Avenger
|354
|164
|115.85
|58
|SR150
|318
|10
|3080.00
|59
|HNESS 350
|270
|0
|–
|60
|Maestro
|240
|414
|-42.03
|61
|Hayate
|240
|490
|-51.02
|62
|Radeon
|230
|0
|–
|63
|SR160
|219
|1
|21800.00
|64
|Husqvarna 251
|210
|0
|–
|65
|Vespa
|205
|2
|10150.00
|66
|Destini
|200
|0
|–
|67
|Avenger
|193
|0
|–
|68
|Meteor 350
|184
|0
|–
|69
|Classic 500
|184
|208
|-11.54
|70
|Unicorn 150
|160
|320
|-50.00
|71
|MT 15
|160
|280
|-42.86
|72
|Access
|144
|0
|–
|73
|Husqvarna
|144
|0
|–
|74
|Pleasure
|120
|444
|-72.97
|75
|Fascino
|120
|163
|-26.38
|76
|Intruder
|64
|16
|300.00
|77
|RR 310
|34
|0
|–
|78
|Electra
|11
|18
|-38.89
|79
|Bullet 500
|10
|88
|-88.64
|80
|Dream
|0
|1,463
|-100.00
|81
|CB Twister
|0
|1,040
|-100.00
|82
|Typhoon R 50
|0
|728
|-100.00
|83
|Passion
|0
|630
|-100.00
|84
|SR 50 MT
|0
|600
|-100.00
|85
|HF Dawn
|0
|360
|-100.00
|86
|Jive
|0
|320
|-100.00
|87
|Lets
|0
|234
|-100.00
|88
|Alpha
|0
|147
|-100.00
|89
|STREET ROD
|0
|82
|-100.00
|90
|Thunderbird 350
|0
|70
|-100.00
|91
|STREET 500
|0
|69
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,84,891
|3,04,487
|26.41
Royal Enfield 650 Twins noted a marginal increase in export figures from 1,144 units exported in Jan 20 to 1,200 units in Jan 21 while the Husqvarna 125 saw 1,092 units exported along with 880 units of the Husqvarna 401. Exports of Classic 500, Unicorn 150 and MT 15 also noted de-growth as did that of Pleasure and Fascino and the Bullet, Dream and CB Twister.