Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports June 2021 – Apache, Pulsar, FZ, Splendor, Dio

Nine out of top ten exported two-wheelers have registered positive growth in June 2021
A total of 3,47,035 units were exported in June 2021, as compared to 1,99,195 units in June last year. YoY export growth is at 74.22%. Bajaj continues to dominate with four of its two-wheelers in top ten list. TVS and Hero have two each, whereas Yamaha and Honda have one product each in top ten.
Boxer maintains lead
Sold in international markets such as Africa, Latin America and South East Asia, Bajaj Boxer commanded more than one-fourth share in exports. A total of 88,812 units were exported in June. YoY growth is 38.78%, as compared to 63,996 units in June last year. Boxer is popular for its reliability, affordable pricing and low-cost maintenance.
At number two is TVS Star City 125 with exports of 66,521 units in June. YoY growth is 90.03%, as compared to 35,005 units exported in June last year. Star City share in exports is at 19.17%. TVS also has an aggressive focus on international markets, similar to the strategy being used by Bajaj. TVS covers around 60 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.
Pulsar is third with exports of 26,003 units in June. YoY growth is 130.89%, as compared to 11,262 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 7.49%. In domestic market, Pulsar range will soon be expanded to include new 250cc motorcycles. It will have naked, semi-faired and fully-faired versions.
At number four is TVS Apache with exports of 18,015 units in June. YoY growth is 245.18%, as compared to 5,219 units exported in June last year. Percentage share in exports is at 5.19%. Bajaj Discover is next with exports of 13,610 units in June. YoY growth is 80.70%, as compared to 7,532 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 3.92%.
Hero Achiever enters top ten
After Bajaj and TVS, Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers have started emerging as popular choices in international markets. We have already seen Splendor consistently featured in top ten for several months.
In June, Hero Achiever enters the top ten with exports of 8,156 units. It has the highest YoY growth in top ten in percentage terms. Exports are up by 4082.56%, as compared to just 195 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 2.35%.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Jun-21
|Jun-20
|%
|1
|Boxer
|88,812
|63,996
|38.78
|2
|Star City 125
|66,521
|35,005
|90.03
|3
|Apache
|18,015
|5,219
|245.18
|4
|Pulsar
|26,003
|11,262
|130.89
|5
|FZ
|11,780
|3,263
|261.02
|6
|Discover
|13,610
|7,532
|80.70
|7
|Acheiver
|8,156
|195
|4082.56
|8
|CT
|10,032
|11,970
|-16.19
|9
|Dio
|5,640
|1,370
|311.68
|10
|Splendor
|8,891
|7,288
|22.00
|11
|Hunk
|5,375
|4,693
|14.53
|12
|CB Shine
|4,466
|285
|1467.02
|13
|KTM 390
|3,800
|4,575
|-16.94
|14
|Sport
|3,579
|1,158
|209.07
|15
|Burgman
|3,392
|152
|2131.58
|16
|Ray
|3,348
|1,327
|152.30
|17
|HF Deluxe
|3,220
|1,992
|61.65
|18
|Gixxer
|3,149
|668
|371.41
|19
|Saluto RX
|2,916
|0
|–
|20
|X Blade
|2,825
|0
|–
|21
|KTM 200
|2,574
|1,817
|41.66
|22
|SR 50 MT
|2,504
|1,008
|148.41
|23
|FZ25
|2,442
|648
|276.85
|24
|650 Twin
|2,414
|1,151
|109.73
|25
|Meteor 350
|2,373
|0
|–
|26
|Xpulse 200
|2,366
|60
|3843.33
|27
|Platina
|2,076
|2,016
|2.98
|28
|Himalayan
|2,072
|279
|642.65
|29
|Dominar 400
|1,814
|450
|303.11
|30
|Husqvarna 401
|1,692
|1,220
|38.69
|31
|Crux
|1,690
|540
|212.96
|32
|SZ
|1,568
|24
|6433.33
|33
|R15
|1,541
|72
|2040.28
|34
|Maestro
|1,518
|246
|517.07
|35
|Victor
|1,440
|480
|200.00
|36
|KTM 125
|1,430
|2,526
|-43.39
|37
|YD125
|1,350
|0
|–
|38
|CB Unicorn 160
|1,344
|1,728
|-22.22
|39
|Aviator
|1,080
|320
|237.50
|40
|Navi
|1,076
|1,979
|-45.63
|41
|Grazia
|1,039
|0
|–
|42
|Dominar 250
|956
|0
|–
|43
|Glamour
|924
|5,810
|-84.10
|44
|Access
|920
|0
|–
|45
|Saluto
|920
|0
|–
|46
|CB Hornet 160R
|852
|1,032
|-17.44
|47
|Gixxer 250
|827
|210
|293.81
|48
|BMW 310
|784
|1,094
|-28.34
|49
|Ntorq
|761
|352
|116.19
|50
|KTM 250
|738
|715
|3.22
|51
|TVS XL
|726
|389
|86.63
|52
|Vespa
|721
|153
|371.24
|53
|Dream
|684
|888
|-22.97
|54
|Radeon
|600
|800
|-25.00
|55
|Aprilia SR150
|518
|50
|936.00
|56
|Husqvarna 125
|462
|0
|–
|57
|Aprilia SR160
|454
|31
|1364.52
|58
|Livo
|400
|0
|–
|59
|Hayate
|400
|0
|–
|60
|Husqvarna 201
|360
|188
|91.49
|61
|H’Ness
|318
|0
|–
|62
|Lets
|312
|168
|85.71
|63
|CB Unicorn 150
|280
|280
|0.00
|64
|Classic 350
|269
|11
|2345.45
|65
|Husqvarna 250
|252
|160
|57.50
|66
|Aprilia SR 125
|231
|62
|272.58
|67
|Avenger
|231
|0
|–
|68
|Intruder
|188
|0
|–
|69
|MT 15
|160
|0
|–
|70
|Avenger
|96
|0
|–
|71
|RR 310
|92
|0
|–
|72
|Pleasure
|90
|328
|-72.56
|73
|Classic 500
|87
|98
|-11.22
|74
|Jupiter
|83
|218
|-61.93
|75
|Fascino
|82
|4
|1950.00
|76
|Vespa
|82
|38
|115.79
|77
|Xtreme
|80
|0
|–
|78
|Wego
|78
|264
|-70.45
|79
|Activa
|40
|0
|–
|80
|Hero Destni 125
|26
|80
|-67.50
|81
|Bullet 350
|15
|0
|–
|82
|Bullet 500
|3
|2
|50.00
|–
|Total
|3,47,035
|1,99,195
|74.22
Hero Splendor is at 8th place in the list with exports of 8,891 units. YoY growth is 22.00%, as compared to 7,288 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 2.56%. Other two-wheelers in top ten include Yamaha FZ (11,780 units), Bajaj CT (10,032), and Honda Dio (5,640). Of these, only CT has negative YoY growth (-16.19%).