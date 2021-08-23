Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports June 2021 – Apache, Pulsar, FZ, Splendor, Dio

Nine out of top ten exported two-wheelers have registered positive growth in June 2021

A total of 3,47,035 units were exported in June 2021, as compared to 1,99,195 units in June last year. YoY export growth is at 74.22%. Bajaj continues to dominate with four of its two-wheelers in top ten list. TVS and Hero have two each, whereas Yamaha and Honda have one product each in top ten.

Boxer maintains lead

Sold in international markets such as Africa, Latin America and South East Asia, Bajaj Boxer commanded more than one-fourth share in exports. A total of 88,812 units were exported in June. YoY growth is 38.78%, as compared to 63,996 units in June last year. Boxer is popular for its reliability, affordable pricing and low-cost maintenance.

At number two is TVS Star City 125 with exports of 66,521 units in June. YoY growth is 90.03%, as compared to 35,005 units exported in June last year. Star City share in exports is at 19.17%. TVS also has an aggressive focus on international markets, similar to the strategy being used by Bajaj. TVS covers around 60 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

Pulsar is third with exports of 26,003 units in June. YoY growth is 130.89%, as compared to 11,262 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 7.49%. In domestic market, Pulsar range will soon be expanded to include new 250cc motorcycles. It will have naked, semi-faired and fully-faired versions.

At number four is TVS Apache with exports of 18,015 units in June. YoY growth is 245.18%, as compared to 5,219 units exported in June last year. Percentage share in exports is at 5.19%. Bajaj Discover is next with exports of 13,610 units in June. YoY growth is 80.70%, as compared to 7,532 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 3.92%.

Hero Achiever enters top ten

After Bajaj and TVS, Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers have started emerging as popular choices in international markets. We have already seen Splendor consistently featured in top ten for several months.

In June, Hero Achiever enters the top ten with exports of 8,156 units. It has the highest YoY growth in top ten in percentage terms. Exports are up by 4082.56%, as compared to just 195 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 2.35%.

No Two Wheeler Exports Jun-21 Jun-20 % 1 Boxer 88,812 63,996 38.78 2 Star City 125 66,521 35,005 90.03 3 Apache 18,015 5,219 245.18 4 Pulsar 26,003 11,262 130.89 5 FZ 11,780 3,263 261.02 6 Discover 13,610 7,532 80.70 7 Acheiver 8,156 195 4082.56 8 CT 10,032 11,970 -16.19 9 Dio 5,640 1,370 311.68 10 Splendor 8,891 7,288 22.00 11 Hunk 5,375 4,693 14.53 12 CB Shine 4,466 285 1467.02 13 KTM 390 3,800 4,575 -16.94 14 Sport 3,579 1,158 209.07 15 Burgman 3,392 152 2131.58 16 Ray 3,348 1,327 152.30 17 HF Deluxe 3,220 1,992 61.65 18 Gixxer 3,149 668 371.41 19 Saluto RX 2,916 0 – 20 X Blade 2,825 0 – 21 KTM 200 2,574 1,817 41.66 22 SR 50 MT 2,504 1,008 148.41 23 FZ25 2,442 648 276.85 24 650 Twin 2,414 1,151 109.73 25 Meteor 350 2,373 0 – 26 Xpulse 200 2,366 60 3843.33 27 Platina 2,076 2,016 2.98 28 Himalayan 2,072 279 642.65 29 Dominar 400 1,814 450 303.11 30 Husqvarna 401 1,692 1,220 38.69 31 Crux 1,690 540 212.96 32 SZ 1,568 24 6433.33 33 R15 1,541 72 2040.28 34 Maestro 1,518 246 517.07 35 Victor 1,440 480 200.00 36 KTM 125 1,430 2,526 -43.39 37 YD125 1,350 0 – 38 CB Unicorn 160 1,344 1,728 -22.22 39 Aviator 1,080 320 237.50 40 Navi 1,076 1,979 -45.63 41 Grazia 1,039 0 – 42 Dominar 250 956 0 – 43 Glamour 924 5,810 -84.10 44 Access 920 0 – 45 Saluto 920 0 – 46 CB Hornet 160R 852 1,032 -17.44 47 Gixxer 250 827 210 293.81 48 BMW 310 784 1,094 -28.34 49 Ntorq 761 352 116.19 50 KTM 250 738 715 3.22 51 TVS XL 726 389 86.63 52 Vespa 721 153 371.24 53 Dream 684 888 -22.97 54 Radeon 600 800 -25.00 55 Aprilia SR150 518 50 936.00 56 Husqvarna 125 462 0 – 57 Aprilia SR160 454 31 1364.52 58 Livo 400 0 – 59 Hayate 400 0 – 60 Husqvarna 201 360 188 91.49 61 H’Ness 318 0 – 62 Lets 312 168 85.71 63 CB Unicorn 150 280 280 0.00 64 Classic 350 269 11 2345.45 65 Husqvarna 250 252 160 57.50 66 Aprilia SR 125 231 62 272.58 67 Avenger 231 0 – 68 Intruder 188 0 – 69 MT 15 160 0 – 70 Avenger 96 0 – 71 RR 310 92 0 – 72 Pleasure 90 328 -72.56 73 Classic 500 87 98 -11.22 74 Jupiter 83 218 -61.93 75 Fascino 82 4 1950.00 76 Vespa 82 38 115.79 77 Xtreme 80 0 – 78 Wego 78 264 -70.45 79 Activa 40 0 – 80 Hero Destni 125 26 80 -67.50 81 Bullet 350 15 0 – 82 Bullet 500 3 2 50.00 83 Typhoon R 50 0 1,418 -100.00 84 Jive 0 1,280 -100.00 85 HF Dawn 0 400 -100.00 86 Alpha 0 242 -100.00 87 CB Twister 0 130 -100.00 88 Street 500 0 71 -100.00 89 Street Rod 0 41 -100.00 90 CBR 250R 0 30 -100.00 91 Thunderbird 350 0 14 -100.00 92 Xtreme 0 2 -100.00 93 Typhoon R 50 0 1,418 -100.00 94 Jive 0 1,280 -100.00 95 HF Dawn 0 400 -100.00 96 Alpha 0 242 -100.00 97 CB Twister 0 130 -100.00 98 Street 500 0 71 -100.00 99 Street Rod 0 41 -100.00 100 CBR 250R 0 30 -100.00 101 Thunderbird 350 0 14 -100.00 102 Xtreme 0 2 -100.00 – Total 3,47,035 1,99,195 74.22

Hero Splendor is at 8th place in the list with exports of 8,891 units. YoY growth is 22.00%, as compared to 7,288 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 2.56%. Other two-wheelers in top ten include Yamaha FZ (11,780 units), Bajaj CT (10,032), and Honda Dio (5,640). Of these, only CT has negative YoY growth (-16.19%).