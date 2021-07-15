Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports May 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, NTorq

Most two wheeler manufacturers have registered substantial growth in exports for May 2021
As may be recalled, the auto industry had to face significant challenges last year during the first wave of Covid-19. In May 2020, a total of 96,419 two wheelers were exported. A year later, exports numbers have zoomed to 3,59,116 units. That’s YoY growth of 272.45%.
Bajaj and TVS continue to dominate export markets. Both brands have four motorcycles each in the top ten list. Hero MotoCorp and Yamaha have one product each in the top ten.
Bajaj Boxer leads
A bestseller in several international markets, Bajaj Boxer exports have close to doubled. A total of 1,04,240 units were exported in May 2021, as compared to 52,884 units in May 2020. Boxer percentage share in exports is 29.03% in May 2021. Boxer is preferred for its affordable pricing, reliable performance and low cost maintenance. Its primary markets include African, Latin American and South East Asian countries.
Next in the list is TVS Star City, with exports of 62,870 units in May. YoY export growth is 408.57%, as compared to 12,362 units exported in May last year. Percentage share in exports is at 17.51%. Similar to Bajaj, TVS also has strong presence in international markets. Its two wheelers are exported to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe.
Pulsar comes third with exports of 30,185 units in May. YoY export growth is 277.41%, as compared to 7,998 units exported in May last year. Pulsar percentage share in exports is at 8.41%. At number four is TVS Apache with exports of 20,405 units in May. YoY growth is 3989.18%, as compared to 499 units exported in May last year. Apache share in exports is at 5.68%.
Bajaj CT is fifth with exports of 15,536 units in May. YoY growth is 246.17%, as compared to 4,488 units exported in May last year. CT share in exports is at 4.33%.
Hero exports rising
Hero MotoCorp is the largest two wheeler manufacturer in the country. But it trails behind the likes of Bajaj and TVS in exports. However, it appears that the company is now aggressively targeting export markets as well. Splendor is featured in the top ten with exports of 6,850 units in May. YoY growth is 825.68%, as compared to 740 units exported in May last year.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|May-21
|May-20
|Growth % YoY
|1
|Boxer
|1,04,240
|52,884
|97.11
|2
|Star City
|62,870
|12,362
|408.57
|3
|Pulsar
|30,185
|7,998
|277.41
|4
|Apache
|20,405
|499
|3989.18
|5
|CT
|15,536
|4,488
|246.17
|6
|Discover
|10,432
|3,708
|181.34
|7
|Sport
|7,278
|720
|910.83
|8
|Splendor
|6,850
|740
|825.68
|9
|Ntorq
|6,670
|186
|3486.02
|10
|Crux
|5,946
|300
|1882.00
|11
|FZ
|5,474
|382
|1332.98
|12
|Platina
|5,376
|780
|589.23
|13
|HF Deluxe
|5,198
|936
|455.34
|14
|Dio
|4,519
|0
|–
|15
|Acheiver
|4,116
|104
|3857.69
|16
|Hunk
|3,900
|62
|6190.32
|17
|KTM 390
|3,888
|1,574
|147.01
|18
|Navi
|3,532
|676
|422.49
|19
|Gixxer
|3,524
|0
|–
|20
|X Blade
|2,970
|0
|–
|21
|Meteor 350
|2,887
|0
|–
|22
|Ray
|2,509
|0
|–
|23
|TVS XL
|2,466
|238
|936.13
|24
|KTM 200
|2,290
|637
|259.50
|25
|Burgman
|2,060
|0
|–
|26
|Grazia
|2,040
|0
|–
|27
|KTM 125
|1,978
|550
|259.64
|28
|Dominar
|1,904
|472
|303.39
|29
|650 Twin
|1,902
|367
|418.26
|30
|Himalayan
|1,430
|140
|921.43
|31
|Xpulse 200
|1,209
|132
|815.91
|32
|Livo
|1,200
|0
|–
|33
|CB Hornet 160R
|1,164
|144
|708.33
|34
|KTM 250
|1,134
|42
|2600.00
|35
|SZ
|1,104
|144
|666.67
|36
|BMW 310
|1,075
|712
|50.98
|37
|SR 50 MT
|1,024
|520
|96.92
|38
|Glamour
|1,008
|795
|26.79
|39
|Dream
|1,000
|0
|–
|40
|FZ25
|896
|72
|1144.44
|41
|Aviator
|840
|0
|–
|42
|Victor
|800
|0
|–
|43
|Husqvarna 401
|762
|334
|128.14
|44
|Maestro
|666
|108
|516.67
|45
|CB Shine
|620
|0
|–
|46
|Dominar
|613
|0
|–
|47
|Avenger
|576
|0
|–
|48
|Classic 350
|564
|42
|1242.86
|49
|Gixxer 250
|552
|0
|–
|50
|R15
|518
|0
|–
|51
|Hayate
|480
|0
|–
|52
|CB Unicorn 160
|480
|0
|–
|53
|Activa
|468
|0
|–
|54
|Avenger
|450
|0
|–
|55
|Husqvarna 125
|420
|0
|–
|56
|MT 15
|400
|0
|–
|57
|Classic 500
|390
|105
|271.43
|58
|H’Ness CB350
|372
|0
|–
|59
|Radeon
|360
|0
|–
|60
|Saluto RX
|342
|0
|–
|61
|Vespa
|582
|20
|2810.00
|62
|Wego
|227
|78
|191.03
|63
|Alpha
|224
|0
|–
|64
|Husqvarna 201
|217
|3
|7133.33
|65
|Husqvarna 251
|211
|42
|402.38
|66
|CB Unicorn 150
|200
|0
|–
|67
|Pleasure
|192
|224
|-14.29
|68
|Aprilia SR160
|139
|0
|–
|69
|Jupiter
|121
|196
|-38.27
|70
|Xtreme
|120
|332
|-63.86
|71
|Destni 125
|116
|212
|-45.28
|72
|Passion
|108
|33
|227.27
|73
|Aprilia SR 125
|92
|0
|–
|74
|Saluto
|92
|300
|-69.33
|75
|Aprilia SR150
|86
|0
|–
|76
|RR 310
|60
|0
|–
|77
|Bullet 500
|48
|30
|60.00
|78
|Intruder
|40
|0
|–
|79
|Access
|12
|0
|–
|80
|Fascino
|7
|0
|–
|81
|Typhoon R 50
|0
|680
|-100.00
|82
|Jive
|0
|160
|-100.00
|83
|Duet
|0
|156
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,59,116
|96,419
|272.45
HF Deluxe, another popular Hero bike in the country, is at thirteenth place with exports of 5,198 units in May. YoY growth is at 455.34%, as compared to 936 units exported in May last year. Other bikes in top ten include Bajaj Discover (10,432), TVS Sport (7,278), TVS Ntorq (6,670) and Yamaha Crux (5,946).