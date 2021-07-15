Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports May 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, NTorq

Most two wheeler manufacturers have registered substantial growth in exports for May 2021

As may be recalled, the auto industry had to face significant challenges last year during the first wave of Covid-19. In May 2020, a total of 96,419 two wheelers were exported. A year later, exports numbers have zoomed to 3,59,116 units. That’s YoY growth of 272.45%.

Bajaj and TVS continue to dominate export markets. Both brands have four motorcycles each in the top ten list. Hero MotoCorp and Yamaha have one product each in the top ten.

Bajaj Boxer leads

A bestseller in several international markets, Bajaj Boxer exports have close to doubled. A total of 1,04,240 units were exported in May 2021, as compared to 52,884 units in May 2020. Boxer percentage share in exports is 29.03% in May 2021. Boxer is preferred for its affordable pricing, reliable performance and low cost maintenance. Its primary markets include African, Latin American and South East Asian countries.

Next in the list is TVS Star City, with exports of 62,870 units in May. YoY export growth is 408.57%, as compared to 12,362 units exported in May last year. Percentage share in exports is at 17.51%. Similar to Bajaj, TVS also has strong presence in international markets. Its two wheelers are exported to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe.

Pulsar comes third with exports of 30,185 units in May. YoY export growth is 277.41%, as compared to 7,998 units exported in May last year. Pulsar percentage share in exports is at 8.41%. At number four is TVS Apache with exports of 20,405 units in May. YoY growth is 3989.18%, as compared to 499 units exported in May last year. Apache share in exports is at 5.68%.

Bajaj CT is fifth with exports of 15,536 units in May. YoY growth is 246.17%, as compared to 4,488 units exported in May last year. CT share in exports is at 4.33%.

Hero exports rising

Hero MotoCorp is the largest two wheeler manufacturer in the country. But it trails behind the likes of Bajaj and TVS in exports. However, it appears that the company is now aggressively targeting export markets as well. Splendor is featured in the top ten with exports of 6,850 units in May. YoY growth is 825.68%, as compared to 740 units exported in May last year.

No Two Wheeler Exports May-21 May-20 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 1,04,240 52,884 97.11 2 Star City 62,870 12,362 408.57 3 Pulsar 30,185 7,998 277.41 4 Apache 20,405 499 3989.18 5 CT 15,536 4,488 246.17 6 Discover 10,432 3,708 181.34 7 Sport 7,278 720 910.83 8 Splendor 6,850 740 825.68 9 Ntorq 6,670 186 3486.02 10 Crux 5,946 300 1882.00 11 FZ 5,474 382 1332.98 12 Platina 5,376 780 589.23 13 HF Deluxe 5,198 936 455.34 14 Dio 4,519 0 – 15 Acheiver 4,116 104 3857.69 16 Hunk 3,900 62 6190.32 17 KTM 390 3,888 1,574 147.01 18 Navi 3,532 676 422.49 19 Gixxer 3,524 0 – 20 X Blade 2,970 0 – 21 Meteor 350 2,887 0 – 22 Ray 2,509 0 – 23 TVS XL 2,466 238 936.13 24 KTM 200 2,290 637 259.50 25 Burgman 2,060 0 – 26 Grazia 2,040 0 – 27 KTM 125 1,978 550 259.64 28 Dominar 1,904 472 303.39 29 650 Twin 1,902 367 418.26 30 Himalayan 1,430 140 921.43 31 Xpulse 200 1,209 132 815.91 32 Livo 1,200 0 – 33 CB Hornet 160R 1,164 144 708.33 34 KTM 250 1,134 42 2600.00 35 SZ 1,104 144 666.67 36 BMW 310 1,075 712 50.98 37 SR 50 MT 1,024 520 96.92 38 Glamour 1,008 795 26.79 39 Dream 1,000 0 – 40 FZ25 896 72 1144.44 41 Aviator 840 0 – 42 Victor 800 0 – 43 Husqvarna 401 762 334 128.14 44 Maestro 666 108 516.67 45 CB Shine 620 0 – 46 Dominar 613 0 – 47 Avenger 576 0 – 48 Classic 350 564 42 1242.86 49 Gixxer 250 552 0 – 50 R15 518 0 – 51 Hayate 480 0 – 52 CB Unicorn 160 480 0 – 53 Activa 468 0 – 54 Avenger 450 0 – 55 Husqvarna 125 420 0 – 56 MT 15 400 0 – 57 Classic 500 390 105 271.43 58 H’Ness CB350 372 0 – 59 Radeon 360 0 – 60 Saluto RX 342 0 – 61 Vespa 582 20 2810.00 62 Wego 227 78 191.03 63 Alpha 224 0 – 64 Husqvarna 201 217 3 7133.33 65 Husqvarna 251 211 42 402.38 66 CB Unicorn 150 200 0 – 67 Pleasure 192 224 -14.29 68 Aprilia SR160 139 0 – 69 Jupiter 121 196 -38.27 70 Xtreme 120 332 -63.86 71 Destni 125 116 212 -45.28 72 Passion 108 33 227.27 73 Aprilia SR 125 92 0 – 74 Saluto 92 300 -69.33 75 Aprilia SR150 86 0 – 76 RR 310 60 0 – 77 Bullet 500 48 30 60.00 78 Intruder 40 0 – 79 Access 12 0 – 80 Fascino 7 0 – 81 Typhoon R 50 0 680 -100.00 82 Jive 0 160 -100.00 83 Duet 0 156 -100.00 – Total 3,59,116 96,419 272.45

HF Deluxe, another popular Hero bike in the country, is at thirteenth place with exports of 5,198 units in May. YoY growth is at 455.34%, as compared to 936 units exported in May last year. Other bikes in top ten include Bajaj Discover (10,432), TVS Sport (7,278), TVS Ntorq (6,670) and Yamaha Crux (5,946).