Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Nov 2021 – Boxer, Pulsar, Star City, Apache, Gixxer

Two-wheeler exports stayed buoyant in November 2021 at 3,56,473 units, which is YoY gain of 9.79%

In November 2020, two-wheeler exports were at 3,24,694 units. MoM export growth is negative, as compared to 3,72,536 units exported in October 2021. In top ten, three two-wheelers have negative YoY growth. In top twenty, four products have negative YoY growth.

Bajaj continues to dominate with four of its bikes in top 10 list. These four alone command a share of more than 50% in export pie. TVS has two bikes, whereas Yamaha, Hero, Honda and Suzuki have one product each in top 10.

Two Wheeler Exports Nov 2021 – Boxer leads

Bajaj Boxer tops the list with exports of 1,25,128 units in November. YoY growth is down marginally by -0.13%, as compared to 1,25,286 units exported in November 2020. Boxer percentage share in exports is at 35.10%. Boxer was earlier sold in domestic market, but was discontinued due to stricter emission norms and the company’s focus on performance-oriented bikes such as Pulsar.

At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 56,885 units in November 2021. YoY growth is up by 27.79%, as compared to 44,514 units exported in November 2020. Share in exports is at 15.96%. In domestic market, TVS had launched a new variant of Star City in March last year. It came with roto petal disc brakes and was priced at Rs 68,465 (ex-showroom).

Pulsar is third with exports of 23,850 units in November 2021. YoY growth is down by -26.71%, as compared to 32,540 units exported in November 2020. Share in exports is at 6.69%. After expanding Pulsar range to include two new 250cc motorcycles, Bajaj is working to update other Pulsar bikes. Volume generators like Pulsar 125 and 150 could be among the first Pulsar bikes to be launched in their new-gen avatar.

At number four is Bajaj CT with exports of 20,224 units in November 2021. CT has made impressive YoY gain of close to 50%. In the corresponding year-ago period, CT exports were at 13,566 units. Share in exports is at 5.67%.

Next in the list is TVS Apache with exports of 11,025 units in November 2021. YoY growth is 20.95%, as compared to 9,115 units exported in November 2020. Share in exports is at 3.09%. In domestic market, TVS recently launched Apache 165 RP at Rs 1.45 lakh. It’s around Rs 30k costlier than Apache RTR 4V base variant. The limited-edition bike has already been sold out.

No Two Wheeler Exports Nov-21 Nov-20 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 1,25,128 1,25,286 -0.13 2 Star City 56,885 44,514 27.79 3 Pulsar 23,850 32,540 -26.71 4 CT 20,224 13,566 49.08 5 Apache 11,025 9,115 20.95 6 Discover 10,448 12,792 -18.32 7 FZ 9,426 8,101 16.36 8 Hunk 9,070 3,866 134.61 9 Navi 7,748 4,684 65.41 10 Gixxer 6,294 4,572 37.66 11 Sport 5,535 4,392 26.02 12 HF Deluxe 5,006 3,022 65.65 13 Dio 4,595 2,248 104.40 14 Platina 4,485 3,578 25.35 15 Ray 3,709 1,939 91.28 16 Ntorq 3,528 3,017 16.94 17 Splendor 3,120 4,139 -24.62 18 CB Shine 2,960 2,505 18.16 19 Crux 2,628 1,766 48.81 20 Meteor 350 2,605 251 937.85 21 Burgman 2,211 512 331.84 22 X Blade 2,080 2,796 -25.61 23 650 Twin 1,893 1,779 6.41 24 Raider 1,779 0 – 25 Dominar 400 1,734 2,190 -20.82 26 Glamour 1,662 653 154.52 27 BMW 310 1,419 512 177.15 28 Classic 350 1,375 727 89.13 29 Husqvarna 401 1,362 72 1791.67 30 SZ 1,336 684 95.32 31 Dream 1,308 1,588 -17.63 32 H’Ness CB350 1,272 92 1282.61 33 Gixxer 250 1,264 463 173.00 34 Xpulse 200 1,255 1,434 -12.48 35 Grazia 1,240 640 93.75 36 KTM 125 1,146 378 203.17 37 CB Unicorn 160 1,104 1,248 -11.54 38 Dominar 250 1,104 2,100 -47.43 39 Livo 1,100 3,300 -66.67 40 KTM 200 1,041 942 10.51 41 KTM 390 1,036 1,756 -41.00 42 Victor 960 800 20.00 43 Himalayan 918 1,004 -8.57 44 KTM 250 794 1,123 -29.30 45 CB Hornet 160R 724 696 4.02 46 R15 692 280 147.14 47 YD125 600 0 – 48 Saluto 500 689 -27.43 49 Avenger 160 384 0 – 50 Husqvarna 125 378 0 – 51 Wego 369 138 167.39 52 Maestro 338 574 -41.11 53 FZ25 220 1,304 -83.13 54 Avenger 220 204 192 6.25 55 Alpha 168 112 50.00 56 Vespa 144 359 -59.89 57 Husqvarna 251 130 168 -22.62 58 Aprilia SR150 121 642 -81.15 59 Jupiter 110 12 816.67 60 Vespa 97 221 -56.11 61 Intruder 96 64 50.00 62 MT 15 81 120 -32.50 63 Hero Destni 125 80 120 -33.33 64 Radeon 80 120 -33.33 65 Husqvarna 201 72 114 -36.84 66 RR 310 47 68 -30.88 67 Hayate 40 1,032 -96.12 68 CB Unicorn 150 40 40 0 69 Hornet 2.0 40 0 – 70 Classic 500 33 828 -96.01 71 Aprilia SR 125 22 251 -91.24 72 Fascino 1 3 -66.67 73 Duet 0 1,326 -100.00 74 SR 50 MT 0 912 -100.00 75 Typhoon R 50 0 559 -100.00 76 Aviator 0 520 -100.00 77 Activa 0 208 -100.00 78 Lets 0 152 -100.00 79 Bullet 500 0 94 -100.00 80 Aprilia SR160 0 39 -100.00 81 Saluto RX 0 36 -100.00 82 Electra 350 0 15 -100.00 – Total 3,56,473 3,24,694 9.79

Hero Hunk registers strong growth

At number 8, Hero Hunk has registered YoY growth of 134.61%. This is the highest in top 10 in percentage terms. A total of 9,070 units were exported in November 2021, as compared to 3,866 units in November 2020. Hunk share in exports is at 2.54%. Hunk exports can grow further, as the bike was recently launched in Argentina.

Other bikes in top 10 export list include Bajaj Discover (10,448 units), Yamaha FZ (9,426), Honda Navi (7,748) and Suzuki Gixxer (6,294). All of these have positive YoY growth in November 2021. Navi has the second highest YoY growth in top 10. Exports are up from 4,684 units in November 2020 to 7,748 units in November 2021.