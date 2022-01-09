Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Nov 2021 – Boxer, Pulsar, Star City, Apache, Gixxer

Two-wheeler exports stayed buoyant in November 2021 at 3,56,473 units, which is YoY gain of 9.79%
In November 2020, two-wheeler exports were at 3,24,694 units. MoM export growth is negative, as compared to 3,72,536 units exported in October 2021. In top ten, three two-wheelers have negative YoY growth. In top twenty, four products have negative YoY growth.
Bajaj continues to dominate with four of its bikes in top 10 list. These four alone command a share of more than 50% in export pie. TVS has two bikes, whereas Yamaha, Hero, Honda and Suzuki have one product each in top 10.
Two Wheeler Exports Nov 2021 – Boxer leads
Bajaj Boxer tops the list with exports of 1,25,128 units in November. YoY growth is down marginally by -0.13%, as compared to 1,25,286 units exported in November 2020. Boxer percentage share in exports is at 35.10%. Boxer was earlier sold in domestic market, but was discontinued due to stricter emission norms and the company’s focus on performance-oriented bikes such as Pulsar.
At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 56,885 units in November 2021. YoY growth is up by 27.79%, as compared to 44,514 units exported in November 2020. Share in exports is at 15.96%. In domestic market, TVS had launched a new variant of Star City in March last year. It came with roto petal disc brakes and was priced at Rs 68,465 (ex-showroom).
Pulsar is third with exports of 23,850 units in November 2021. YoY growth is down by -26.71%, as compared to 32,540 units exported in November 2020. Share in exports is at 6.69%. After expanding Pulsar range to include two new 250cc motorcycles, Bajaj is working to update other Pulsar bikes. Volume generators like Pulsar 125 and 150 could be among the first Pulsar bikes to be launched in their new-gen avatar.
At number four is Bajaj CT with exports of 20,224 units in November 2021. CT has made impressive YoY gain of close to 50%. In the corresponding year-ago period, CT exports were at 13,566 units. Share in exports is at 5.67%.
Next in the list is TVS Apache with exports of 11,025 units in November 2021. YoY growth is 20.95%, as compared to 9,115 units exported in November 2020. Share in exports is at 3.09%. In domestic market, TVS recently launched Apache 165 RP at Rs 1.45 lakh. It’s around Rs 30k costlier than Apache RTR 4V base variant. The limited-edition bike has already been sold out.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Nov-21
|Nov-20
|Growth % YoY
|1
|Boxer
|1,25,128
|1,25,286
|-0.13
|2
|Star City
|56,885
|44,514
|27.79
|3
|Pulsar
|23,850
|32,540
|-26.71
|4
|CT
|20,224
|13,566
|49.08
|5
|Apache
|11,025
|9,115
|20.95
|6
|Discover
|10,448
|12,792
|-18.32
|7
|FZ
|9,426
|8,101
|16.36
|8
|Hunk
|9,070
|3,866
|134.61
|9
|Navi
|7,748
|4,684
|65.41
|10
|Gixxer
|6,294
|4,572
|37.66
|11
|Sport
|5,535
|4,392
|26.02
|12
|HF Deluxe
|5,006
|3,022
|65.65
|13
|Dio
|4,595
|2,248
|104.40
|14
|Platina
|4,485
|3,578
|25.35
|15
|Ray
|3,709
|1,939
|91.28
|16
|Ntorq
|3,528
|3,017
|16.94
|17
|Splendor
|3,120
|4,139
|-24.62
|18
|CB Shine
|2,960
|2,505
|18.16
|19
|Crux
|2,628
|1,766
|48.81
|20
|Meteor 350
|2,605
|251
|937.85
|21
|Burgman
|2,211
|512
|331.84
|22
|X Blade
|2,080
|2,796
|-25.61
|23
|650 Twin
|1,893
|1,779
|6.41
|24
|Raider
|1,779
|0
|–
|25
|Dominar 400
|1,734
|2,190
|-20.82
|26
|Glamour
|1,662
|653
|154.52
|27
|BMW 310
|1,419
|512
|177.15
|28
|Classic 350
|1,375
|727
|89.13
|29
|Husqvarna 401
|1,362
|72
|1791.67
|30
|SZ
|1,336
|684
|95.32
|31
|Dream
|1,308
|1,588
|-17.63
|32
|H’Ness CB350
|1,272
|92
|1282.61
|33
|Gixxer 250
|1,264
|463
|173.00
|34
|Xpulse 200
|1,255
|1,434
|-12.48
|35
|Grazia
|1,240
|640
|93.75
|36
|KTM 125
|1,146
|378
|203.17
|37
|CB Unicorn 160
|1,104
|1,248
|-11.54
|38
|Dominar 250
|1,104
|2,100
|-47.43
|39
|Livo
|1,100
|3,300
|-66.67
|40
|KTM 200
|1,041
|942
|10.51
|41
|KTM 390
|1,036
|1,756
|-41.00
|42
|Victor
|960
|800
|20.00
|43
|Himalayan
|918
|1,004
|-8.57
|44
|KTM 250
|794
|1,123
|-29.30
|45
|CB Hornet 160R
|724
|696
|4.02
|46
|R15
|692
|280
|147.14
|47
|YD125
|600
|0
|–
|48
|Saluto
|500
|689
|-27.43
|49
|Avenger 160
|384
|0
|–
|50
|Husqvarna 125
|378
|0
|–
|51
|Wego
|369
|138
|167.39
|52
|Maestro
|338
|574
|-41.11
|53
|FZ25
|220
|1,304
|-83.13
|54
|Avenger 220
|204
|192
|6.25
|55
|Alpha
|168
|112
|50.00
|56
|Vespa
|144
|359
|-59.89
|57
|Husqvarna 251
|130
|168
|-22.62
|58
|Aprilia SR150
|121
|642
|-81.15
|59
|Jupiter
|110
|12
|816.67
|60
|Vespa
|97
|221
|-56.11
|61
|Intruder
|96
|64
|50.00
|62
|MT 15
|81
|120
|-32.50
|63
|Hero Destni 125
|80
|120
|-33.33
|64
|Radeon
|80
|120
|-33.33
|65
|Husqvarna 201
|72
|114
|-36.84
|66
|RR 310
|47
|68
|-30.88
|67
|Hayate
|40
|1,032
|-96.12
|68
|CB Unicorn 150
|40
|40
|0
|69
|Hornet 2.0
|40
|0
|–
|70
|Classic 500
|33
|828
|-96.01
|71
|Aprilia SR 125
|22
|251
|-91.24
|72
|Fascino
|1
|3
|-66.67
|73
|Duet
|0
|1,326
|-100.00
|74
|SR 50 MT
|0
|912
|-100.00
|75
|Typhoon R 50
|0
|559
|-100.00
|76
|Aviator
|0
|520
|-100.00
|77
|Activa
|0
|208
|-100.00
|78
|Lets
|0
|152
|-100.00
|79
|Bullet 500
|0
|94
|-100.00
|80
|Aprilia SR160
|0
|39
|-100.00
|81
|Saluto RX
|0
|36
|-100.00
|82
|Electra 350
|0
|15
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,56,473
|3,24,694
|9.79
Hero Hunk registers strong growth
At number 8, Hero Hunk has registered YoY growth of 134.61%. This is the highest in top 10 in percentage terms. A total of 9,070 units were exported in November 2021, as compared to 3,866 units in November 2020. Hunk share in exports is at 2.54%. Hunk exports can grow further, as the bike was recently launched in Argentina.
Other bikes in top 10 export list include Bajaj Discover (10,448 units), Yamaha FZ (9,426), Honda Navi (7,748) and Suzuki Gixxer (6,294). All of these have positive YoY growth in November 2021. Navi has the second highest YoY growth in top 10. Exports are up from 4,684 units in November 2020 to 7,748 units in November 2021.