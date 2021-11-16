Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Sep 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Gixxer, Splendor

Two-wheeler exports stayed buoyant in September 2021, registering YoY growth of 6.11%

A total of 3,58,628 two-wheelers were exported in September 2021, as compared to 3,37,993 units in the corresponding period last year. Although YoY growth is positive, it is relatively less as compared to 37.33% growth in August 2021. Eight out of top 10 and fifteen out of top 20 two-wheelers have positive YoY growth in September.

Bajaj continues to dominate with 4 of its bikes featured in top 10. These four bikes alone command close to 49% share in the export pie. TVS and Hero MotoCorp have two products each in top ten whereas Yamaha and Suzuki have one each. Overall export dominance seems to be in favour of motorcycles, as there’s no scooter in top 10. In top 20, there are only 4 scooters – TVS Ntorq, Honda Dio, Suzuki Burgman and Yamaha Ray.

Two Wheeler Exports Sep 2021 – Boxer leads

World’s favourite Indian continues to be Bajaj Boxer with exports of 1,03,516 units in September 2021. YoY growth is 2.14%, as compared to 1,01,344 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 28.86%. At number two in the list is TVS Star City with exports of 61,331 units in September 2021. YoY growth is 22.71%, as compared to 49,980 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 17.10%.

Pulsar is third with exports of 35,710 units in September. YoY numbers are down by close to 20%, as compared to 44,175 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 9.96%.

Bajaj recently expanded Pulsar range to include two new 250cc bikes, the naked N250 and its semi-faired sibling F250. Prices start at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, respectively. 250cc Pulsar gets a range of updates including a new 250cc engine, assist and clipper clutch, infinity display console and USB mobile charging.

Next in the list is Bajaj Discover with exports of 18,199 units in September. YoY growth is at 17.14%, as compared to 15,536 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 5.07%. Bajaj CT is fifth with exports of 17,192 units in September. YoY growth is 23.33%, as compared to 13,940 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 4.79%.

Hunk, Gixxer make impressive gains

Placed at 7th place in the list, Hero Hunk has registered the biggest jump in YoY growth in top 10. A total of 6,999 units were exported in September 2021. YoY growth has more than doubled, as compared to 3,071 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 1.95%.

No Two Wheeler Exports Sep-21 Sep-20 % 1 Boxer 1,03,516 1,01,344 2.14 2 Star City 61,331 49,980 22.71 3 Pulsar 35,710 44,175 -19.16 4 Discover 18,199 15,536 17.14 5 CT 17,192 13,940 23.33 6 Apache 12,224 9,913 23.31 7 Hunk 6,999 3,071 127.91 8 FZ 6,570 9,022 -27.18 9 Gixxer 6,407 3,373 89.95 10 Splendor 6,229 6,210 0.31 11 Ntorq 6,208 4,051 53.25 12 Dio 4,874 3,807 28.03 13 HF Deluxe 4,843 5,312 -8.83 14 Platina 4,263 3,924 8.64 15 Glamour 4,246 1,232 244.64 16 Sport 4,038 3,228 25.09 17 Navi 3,450 5,452 -36.72 18 Burgman 3,319 1,263 162.79 19 Ray 2,772 6,572 -57.82 20 X Blade 2,295 732 213.52 21 Himalayan 2,294 1,474 55.63 22 KTM 200 2,247 1,340 67.69 23 FZ25 2,226 940 136.81 24 BMW G 310 2,114 886 138.60 25 Crux 1,804 1,476 22.22 26 Xpulse 200 1,681 1,481 13.50 27 Dominar 400 1,664 1,413 17.76 28 Meteor 350 1,530 0 – 29 YD125 1,500 0 – 30 SZ 1,368 816 67.65 31 Grazia 1,319 960 37.40 32 Dominar 250 1,312 1,260 4.13 33 Gixxer 250 1,298 1,232 5.36 34 Classic 350 1,273 698 82.38 35 CB Shine 1,264 3,328 -62.02 36 CB Hornet 160R 1,144 4,037 -71.66 37 650 Twin 1,089 1,679 -35.14 38 Saluto 996 215 363.26 39 Vespa 900 167 438.92 40 KTM 390 893 966 -7.56 41 Aprilia SR150 882 405 117.78 42 Aprilia SR 125 864 264 227.27 43 Dream 837 910 -8.02 44 Livo 804 1,100 -26.91 45 Hayate 800 72 1011.11 46 Victor 800 1,120 -28.57 47 CB Unicorn 150 720 40 1700.00 48 TVS XL 710 828 -14.25 49 Maestro 617 229 169.43 50 Avenger 220 576 371 55.26 51 CB350 570 0 – 52 KTM 250 553 550 0.55 53 Husqvarna 401 540 292 84.93 54 R15 528 440 20.00 55 Radeon 440 40 1000.00 56 CB Unicorn 160 384 672 -42.86 57 Activa 364 520 -30.00 58 Access 344 2 17100 59 Saluto RX 324 1,000 -67.60 60 Husqvarna 201 288 72 300.00 61 Raider 280 0 – 62 Wego 230 167 37.72 63 Vespa 190 140 35.71 64 Aprilia SR160 176 3 5766.67 65 Alpha 168 112 50.00 66 Aviator 160 0 – 67 Lets 144 236 -38.98 68 Pleasure 108 296 -63.51 69 Xtreme. 100 0 – 70 Avenger 160 96 0 – 71 Intruder 92 288 -68.06 72 Bullet 350 64 0 – 73 Hero Destni 125 60 504 -88.10 74 RR 310 52 0 – 75 Classic 500 43 258 -83.33 76 Husqvarna 251 42 168 -75.00 77 Hornet 2.0 40 0 – 78 SR 50 MT 33 1,088 -96.97 79 Bullet Electra Twinspark 3 0 – 80 MT 15 1 280 -99.64 81 CB Twister 0 4,420 -100.00 82 Fascino 0 1,960 -100.00 83 Jive 0 1,162 -100.00 84 Typhoon R 50 0 912 -100.00 85 Street 500 0 260 -100.00 86 Jupiter 0 195 -100.00 87 Passion 0 90 -100.00 88 Bullet 500 0 18 -100.00 89 Thunderbird 350 0 4 -100.00 – Total 3,58,628 3,37,993 6.11

Something similar can be seen with Suzuki Gixxer that has registered YoY growth of 89.95%. Gixxer exports were at 6,407 units in September, as compared to 3,373 units in September last year. Share in exports is at 1.79%.

Other two-wheelers in top 10 include TVS Apache (12,224 units), Yamaha FZ (6,570) and Hero Splendor (6,229). Among these, FZ has negative YoY growth. FZ exports are down from 9,022 units in September last year to 6,570 units in September 2021. In top 20, two-wheelers with negative YoY growth are HF Deluxe, Honda Navi and Yamaha Ray.