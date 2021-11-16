Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Sep 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Gixxer, Splendor

Two-wheeler exports stayed buoyant in September 2021, registering YoY growth of 6.11%
A total of 3,58,628 two-wheelers were exported in September 2021, as compared to 3,37,993 units in the corresponding period last year. Although YoY growth is positive, it is relatively less as compared to 37.33% growth in August 2021. Eight out of top 10 and fifteen out of top 20 two-wheelers have positive YoY growth in September.
Bajaj continues to dominate with 4 of its bikes featured in top 10. These four bikes alone command close to 49% share in the export pie. TVS and Hero MotoCorp have two products each in top ten whereas Yamaha and Suzuki have one each. Overall export dominance seems to be in favour of motorcycles, as there’s no scooter in top 10. In top 20, there are only 4 scooters – TVS Ntorq, Honda Dio, Suzuki Burgman and Yamaha Ray.
Two Wheeler Exports Sep 2021 – Boxer leads
World’s favourite Indian continues to be Bajaj Boxer with exports of 1,03,516 units in September 2021. YoY growth is 2.14%, as compared to 1,01,344 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 28.86%. At number two in the list is TVS Star City with exports of 61,331 units in September 2021. YoY growth is 22.71%, as compared to 49,980 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 17.10%.
Pulsar is third with exports of 35,710 units in September. YoY numbers are down by close to 20%, as compared to 44,175 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 9.96%.
Bajaj recently expanded Pulsar range to include two new 250cc bikes, the naked N250 and its semi-faired sibling F250. Prices start at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, respectively. 250cc Pulsar gets a range of updates including a new 250cc engine, assist and clipper clutch, infinity display console and USB mobile charging.
Next in the list is Bajaj Discover with exports of 18,199 units in September. YoY growth is at 17.14%, as compared to 15,536 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 5.07%. Bajaj CT is fifth with exports of 17,192 units in September. YoY growth is 23.33%, as compared to 13,940 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 4.79%.
Hunk, Gixxer make impressive gains
Placed at 7th place in the list, Hero Hunk has registered the biggest jump in YoY growth in top 10. A total of 6,999 units were exported in September 2021. YoY growth has more than doubled, as compared to 3,071 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 1.95%.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Sep-21
|Sep-20
|%
|1
|Boxer
|1,03,516
|1,01,344
|2.14
|2
|Star City
|61,331
|49,980
|22.71
|3
|Pulsar
|35,710
|44,175
|-19.16
|4
|Discover
|18,199
|15,536
|17.14
|5
|CT
|17,192
|13,940
|23.33
|6
|Apache
|12,224
|9,913
|23.31
|7
|Hunk
|6,999
|3,071
|127.91
|8
|FZ
|6,570
|9,022
|-27.18
|9
|Gixxer
|6,407
|3,373
|89.95
|10
|Splendor
|6,229
|6,210
|0.31
|11
|Ntorq
|6,208
|4,051
|53.25
|12
|Dio
|4,874
|3,807
|28.03
|13
|HF Deluxe
|4,843
|5,312
|-8.83
|14
|Platina
|4,263
|3,924
|8.64
|15
|Glamour
|4,246
|1,232
|244.64
|16
|Sport
|4,038
|3,228
|25.09
|17
|Navi
|3,450
|5,452
|-36.72
|18
|Burgman
|3,319
|1,263
|162.79
|19
|Ray
|2,772
|6,572
|-57.82
|20
|X Blade
|2,295
|732
|213.52
|21
|Himalayan
|2,294
|1,474
|55.63
|22
|KTM 200
|2,247
|1,340
|67.69
|23
|FZ25
|2,226
|940
|136.81
|24
|BMW G 310
|2,114
|886
|138.60
|25
|Crux
|1,804
|1,476
|22.22
|26
|Xpulse 200
|1,681
|1,481
|13.50
|27
|Dominar 400
|1,664
|1,413
|17.76
|28
|Meteor 350
|1,530
|0
|–
|29
|YD125
|1,500
|0
|–
|30
|SZ
|1,368
|816
|67.65
|31
|Grazia
|1,319
|960
|37.40
|32
|Dominar 250
|1,312
|1,260
|4.13
|33
|Gixxer 250
|1,298
|1,232
|5.36
|34
|Classic 350
|1,273
|698
|82.38
|35
|CB Shine
|1,264
|3,328
|-62.02
|36
|CB Hornet 160R
|1,144
|4,037
|-71.66
|37
|650 Twin
|1,089
|1,679
|-35.14
|38
|Saluto
|996
|215
|363.26
|39
|Vespa
|900
|167
|438.92
|40
|KTM 390
|893
|966
|-7.56
|41
|Aprilia SR150
|882
|405
|117.78
|42
|Aprilia SR 125
|864
|264
|227.27
|43
|Dream
|837
|910
|-8.02
|44
|Livo
|804
|1,100
|-26.91
|45
|Hayate
|800
|72
|1011.11
|46
|Victor
|800
|1,120
|-28.57
|47
|CB Unicorn 150
|720
|40
|1700.00
|48
|TVS XL
|710
|828
|-14.25
|49
|Maestro
|617
|229
|169.43
|50
|Avenger 220
|576
|371
|55.26
|51
|CB350
|570
|0
|–
|52
|KTM 250
|553
|550
|0.55
|53
|Husqvarna 401
|540
|292
|84.93
|54
|R15
|528
|440
|20.00
|55
|Radeon
|440
|40
|1000.00
|56
|CB Unicorn 160
|384
|672
|-42.86
|57
|Activa
|364
|520
|-30.00
|58
|Access
|344
|2
|17100
|59
|Saluto RX
|324
|1,000
|-67.60
|60
|Husqvarna 201
|288
|72
|300.00
|61
|Raider
|280
|0
|–
|62
|Wego
|230
|167
|37.72
|63
|Vespa
|190
|140
|35.71
|64
|Aprilia SR160
|176
|3
|5766.67
|65
|Alpha
|168
|112
|50.00
|66
|Aviator
|160
|0
|–
|67
|Lets
|144
|236
|-38.98
|68
|Pleasure
|108
|296
|-63.51
|69
|Xtreme.
|100
|0
|–
|70
|Avenger 160
|96
|0
|–
|71
|Intruder
|92
|288
|-68.06
|72
|Bullet 350
|64
|0
|–
|73
|Hero Destni 125
|60
|504
|-88.10
|74
|RR 310
|52
|0
|–
|75
|Classic 500
|43
|258
|-83.33
|76
|Husqvarna 251
|42
|168
|-75.00
|77
|Hornet 2.0
|40
|0
|–
|78
|SR 50 MT
|33
|1,088
|-96.97
|79
|Bullet Electra Twinspark
|3
|0
|–
|80
|MT 15
|1
|280
|-99.64
|81
|CB Twister
|0
|4,420
|-100.00
|82
|Fascino
|0
|1,960
|-100.00
|83
|Jive
|0
|1,162
|-100.00
|84
|Typhoon R 50
|0
|912
|-100.00
|85
|Street 500
|0
|260
|-100.00
|86
|Jupiter
|0
|195
|-100.00
|87
|Passion
|0
|90
|-100.00
|88
|Bullet 500
|0
|18
|-100.00
|89
|Thunderbird 350
|0
|4
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,58,628
|3,37,993
|6.11
Something similar can be seen with Suzuki Gixxer that has registered YoY growth of 89.95%. Gixxer exports were at 6,407 units in September, as compared to 3,373 units in September last year. Share in exports is at 1.79%.
Other two-wheelers in top 10 include TVS Apache (12,224 units), Yamaha FZ (6,570) and Hero Splendor (6,229). Among these, FZ has negative YoY growth. FZ exports are down from 9,022 units in September last year to 6,570 units in September 2021. In top 20, two-wheelers with negative YoY growth are HF Deluxe, Honda Navi and Yamaha Ray.