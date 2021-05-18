Top 10 Two Wheelers April 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache, Jupiter

Total top 10 two-wheelers sold in April 2021 report MoM gain over March 2021

Two-wheeler wholesales in March and April 2021 are impossible to gauge keeping in mind the current business environment. With Covid-19 pandemic infection numbers being reported in lakhs each day in recent weeks, states have declared curated lockdowns. While this ensures essential services are not throttled, two wheeler sales have been affected.

Keeping in mind the dangers of spreading Covid-19, dealerships are yet again no longer functional in the capacity they were a few months earlier. At the same time, manufacturing routines too have been adjusted with a number of companies pre-posing plant maintenance schedules.

Considering a complete lockdown in April 2020, no automobile sales were registered a year earlier. For April 2021, Hero Splendor continued its chart topping performance. Wholesales is reported at 1,93,508 units. MoM growth stood at 34.63 percent, up from 1,43,736 units at volume gain at just under 50k units. In the top 10 two-wheeler chart, market share is reported at 28 percent.

Honda Activa a high volume scooter

Honda Activa MoM wholesales dipped by 4.43 percent. Numbers fell to 1,09678 units, down from 1,14,757 units at volume loss of just over 5k units. MS is pegged at below 16 percent. Honda’s CB Shine sits third on the to-selling list at 79,416 units. Sales fell by 8.33 percent, down from 86,633 units at volume loss of 7,217 units. MS stood at 11.51 percent.

Hero’s HF Deluxe saw the steepest decline in the top order at almost 38 percent. MS hovered over 10 percent. Wholesales is reported at 71,294 units, down from 1,14,969 units at volume loss of 43,675 units.

Bajaj Pulsar sales growth

Bajaj Pulsar sales grew by about 30 percent. Sales is reported at 66,586 units, up from 51,454 units at volume gain of just over 15k units. Suzuki finds its Access scooter sales maintain a regular average. Wholesales is reported at 53,285 units. MoM volume gain doubled from 26,474 units. Volumes grew by 26,809 units.

MoM Bajaj Platina sales grew by about two-thirds. Wholesales is reported at 35,467 units, up from 21,764 units at volume gain of 14,203 units. MS is pegged at just over 5 percent. TVS Apache growth is reported at 35.35 percent. Wholesales stood at 29,458 units, up from 21,764 units at volume gain of 7,694 units.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Apr-21 Mar-21 % Splendor 1,93,508 1,43,736 34.63 Activa 1,09,678 1,14,757 -4.43 CB Shine 79,416 86,633 -8.33 HF Deluxe 71,294 1,14,969 -37.99 Pulsar 66,586 51,454 29.41 Access 53,285 26,476 101.26 Platina 35,467 21,264 66.79 Apache 29,458 21,764 35.35 TVS XL 25,977 32,808 -20.82 Jupiter 25,570 21,001 21.76 Total 6,90,239 6,34,862 8.72

TVS XL moped MOM sales dipped by just over 20 percent, down at 26k units. Sales fell from 32,808 units at volume decline of 6,831 units. TVS Jupiter wholesales is reported at 25,570 units. MoM sales grew from 21k units at volume gain of 4,569 units. Total unit sales for the top ten two wheelers stood at 6,90,239 units. MoM gain stood at 55,377 units, up from 6,34,862 units at 8.72 percent growth.