Top 10 Two Wheelers April 2023 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Access, Apache

Two wheeler sales in April 2023 saw the Splendor, Activa and Pulsar record healthy YoY growth along with the Access, Platina and Apache

The first month of FY2024 (April 2023 – March 2024) opened on a positive note for the two wheeler segment. Sales of motorcycles and scooters in the top 10 list posted an increase of 23.79 percent on a YoY basis.

Top 10 two wheeler sales stood at 10,25,782 units in April 2023 up from 8,28,643 units sold in April 2022. This was a volume growth of 1,97,139 units. Taking into account sales through FY 2023, bikes on the top 10 list also saw a 15.28 percent growth to 1,12,48,574 units, a YoY increase from 97,57,340 units sold in FY 2022.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales April 2023

Hero Splendor and Honda Activa once again ruled this segment along with the Bajaj Pulsar. Splendor sales improved by 13.30 percent YoY to 2,65,225 units in April 2023 from 2,34,085 units sold in April 2022. This was 31,140 unit volume growth with the Splendor commanding a 25.86 percent share.

At No. 2 was Honda Activa with a 50.60 percent YoY growth to 2,46,357 units in April 2023 from 1,63,357 units sold in April 2022. The Activa currently commands a 23.98 percent share on this list. The automaker is now planning launch of the Activa Electric scooter sometime next year. Once launched, the Activa Electric will compete with the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

YoY sales growth was also seen for the Bajaj Pulsar which improved by 150.59 percent to 1,15,371 units in April 2023, up from 46,040 units sold in April 2022. The new Pulsar NS160, NS200 and 220 have contributed to these sales.

Sales de-growth was reported for the Honda CB Shine, sales of which fell by 15.32 percent to 89,261 units in the past month from 1,05,413 units sold in April 2022. This was volume de-growth of 16,152 units. It was also the HF Deluxe (78,700 units) and Jupiter (59,583 units) that suffered YoY de-growth of 21.77 percent and 2.25 percent respectively.

Suzuki Access, Bajaj Platina, TVS Apache

At No. 7 on the list of top 10 two wheeler sales in April 2023 was Suzuki Access, sales of which improved by 58.60 percent YoY to 52,231 units in April 2023, up from 32,932 units sold in April 2022. It was followed by Bajaj Platina with 46,322 units sold last month, up 18.36 percent from 39,136 units sold in April 2022. This was a 7,186 unit volume growth with Platina commanding a 4.52 percent share on this list.

The maximum sales growth was seen in the case of TVS Apache, sales improved by 419.59 percent YoY. Sales stood at 38,148 units in April 2023 from 7,342 units sold in April 2022. However, sales of the TVS XL moped dipped by 9.94 percent to 34,925 units in April 2023 from 38,780 units sold in April 2022.